COVID-19: Our Lockdown List Of April 2020 Bollywood Films & Shows To Binge On

While Bollywood understandably has delayed their releases of new films to later this year, it’s time to discover or rediscover some recently released films and brand new shows. Need more streaming ideas while in self-isolation? We’ve listed our must-watch list from streaming new shows to cool films to add to your binging list. So go ahead and check out our lockdown list of April 2020 binge-worthy Bollywood films & shows!

Mardaani 2

Director: Gopi Puthran

Cast: Rani Mukerji

Streaming On: Amazon Prime

Mardaani 2 is an action packed thriller starring Rani Mukerji. This film is a sequel to the 2014 thriller Mardaani, where Mukerji was also in the lead role as Sp Shivani Shivaji Roy. If you have seen Mardaani you already know that this sequel is also a grim film. Launched by the first murder is what sets off Roy on a rage to try and find the killer of these innocent woman.

Good Newwz

Director: Raj Mehta

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani

Streaming On: Amazon Prime

With a cast of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani you know that Good Newwz is a film full of fun and laughter. It did quite well when it was released earlier this year. We were introduced to the film through jokes the cast members played on each other off screen via their social media and YouTube and this was further emphasized within the film.

The film is based on IVF treatment and how it all goes wrong when two couples have the same surname and the sperm of each father is accidentally switched. This kicks off a number of hilarious situations. The pace of the film is balanced and doesn’t feel like it is going too fast or too slow, it is perfectly timed so that you understand the jokes and have enough time for it to sink in before the next line takes over.

Made In Heaven

Director: Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Prashant Nair and Alankrita Shrivastava

Cast: Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi

Streaming On: Amazon Prime

If you haven’t checked out Made In Heaven yet, now is the perfect time to do so. This series centres around two Delhi-based wedding planners, Tara played by Sobhita Dhulipala and Karan played by Arjun Mathur. Their clients are from the upper class rich society in Delhi where each episode brings in a new family and a new drama. Written by Zoya Akhtar, Season 2 was set to start shooting in February in Europe but has now been cancelled due to the outbreak, so best to dive into season one in the meantime.

Ghost Stories

Director: Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashap

Cast: Sobhita Dhulipala, Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Jahnvi Kapoor and Surekha Sikri

Streaming On: Netflix

In 2013 we saw 4 different directors come together to bring us Bombay Talkies which was a series of short films to coincide with the 100th year of Indian cinema. In 2018 they came together again to bring us Lust Stories whose rights were acquired by Netflix. Now Ghost Stories has released with the same set of directors.

Story 1 is directed by Zoya Akhtar about a nurse who takes care of an elderly lady but things start to go wrong when she starts hearing strange noises at night.

Story 2 is directed by Anurag Kashyap and looks like it takes place in vintage Britain with a pregnant woman who cares for her sister’s son. The little boy seems to harbour some dark forces and is not happy with his masi being pregnant.

Story 3 is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and is about a man that enters a small town in India that is filled with zombies and flesh eating humans and it seems like the only two alive in this town is a young boy and girl, but he wonders, how are they surviving?

Story 4 is by the Karan Johar and is a story of an arranged marriage between Ira and Dhruv where Dhruv seems to talk to his late grandmother whose ghost visits him every night.

The Family Man

Director: Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Pawan Chopra, Kishore Kumar and Gul Panag

Streaming On: Amazon Prime

If you are looking for a series for the whole family then let’s have a look at The Family Man. Manoj Bajpayee is Srikanth Tiwari an everyday middle class man that holds a secret. What is it? He’s secretly working as an intelligence officer for the T.A.S.C, the fictional branch of the National Investigation Agency.

Shimla Mirchi

Director: Ramesh Sippy

Cast: Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh

Streaming On: Netflix

Shimla Mirchi came out this January and is a great film to watch if you want a good laugh. Avinash (Rajkummar Rao) travels to Shimla for vacation, and meets Naina (Rakul Preet Singh) and decides he is going to propose to her. The only road block to this love story is Avinash’s shyness. So he pens a letter to Naina but it ends up in her mother’s hands. This would not be a problem if her mum (played by the iconic Hema Malini) didn’t think the letter was for her and being newly divorced, thinks dating a younger man would be interesting.

Four More Shots Please!

Director: Anu Menon

Cast: Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo

Streaming On: Amazon Prime

Season two of this hit series is scheduled to premiere on April 17, 2020. If you haven’t seen Four More Shots Please! well now is the perfect time to catch up on season one. Boasting a Sex And The City vibe in terms of the cast and storylines this show definitely got people buzzing.

Damini Roy (Sayani Gupta) is a successful journalist who can’t seem to balance love and her work. Anjana Menon (Kirti Kulhari) is a high flying lawyer and is trying to get over her estranged husband’s affair.

Sidhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo) is a 23-year old-virgin trying to find out what love is but is constantly under fire from her mother.

Finally, the fourth piece of the puzzle is Umang Singh (Bani J) a PT bisexual teacher from Ludhiana who battles her own personal commitment issues.

Bhangra Paa Le

Director: Sneha Taurani

Cast: Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon

Streaming On: Netflix

We have all seen those Hollywood and Bollywood dance competition films but here’ssomething different. This is a bhangra dance competition film. Both Jaggi (Sunny Kaushal) and Simi (Rukshar Dhillon) dream of winning Amritsar’s inter-college bhangra competition for their respective schools. The rivalry and the dance moves definitely makes this worth a watch especially with songs such as the new version of the hit song from Karan Arjun “Bhangra Paa Le” by Mandy Gill.

Yeh Ballet

Director: Sooni Taraporevala

Cast: Julian Sands, Manish Chauhan and Achintya Bose

Streaming On: Netflix

Yeh Ballet is based on real life characters who have been turned into fictional characters. Back in 2017 a documentary by the same name Yeh Ballet directed by Sooni Taraporevala was released and was based on the lives of Amiruddin Shah and Manish Chauhan from Mumbai, who both received full scholarships to the Oregon Ballet Theatre School in the USA. This fictional take, also directed by Taraporevala, is about Asif a breakdancer (Achintya Bose) and Nishit a contemporary (Manish Chauhan who actually plays himself)) whose paths cross when they meet an Israeli American ballet dancer who has moved to India to teach dance.

