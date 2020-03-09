Desi Drama: ‘Family Karma’ On Bravo Is The Perfect Guilty Pleasure
Showbiz Mar 09, 2020
The first Indian-American reality TV show is here! Family Karma on Bravo debuted their reality series which revolves around immigrant families in Miami. Let the Desi drama begin!
The reality show gave viewers a never-before-seen glimpse inside the lives of seven young friends. The show stars an all Indian-American cast: Anisha Ramakrishna, Vishal Parvani, Amrit Kapai, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, Bali Chainani, and Shaan Patel.
Family Karma follows each of the young men and women who are trying to live life the “American way” while still holding on to their roots. The occasional quips from nosy parents about their kids’ lifestyle is front and center.
There’s tons of drama that’s set to unfold, with dramatic confrontations and heated arguments. We also see a glimpse of the moms getting together for happy hour to discuss their children’s lives. This sounds all too familiar, eh?
Family Karma debuted on Sunday, March 8 at 9 PM ET on Bravo.
Main Image Photo Credit: Bravo
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
