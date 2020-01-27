Grammys 2020 Highlights: Top 12 Moments We Can’t Forget
Showbiz Jan 27, 2020
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, music’s biggest night — was undoubtedly weighed down by the tragic news of the sudden passing of basketball great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna who were among the 9 people who died in the helicopter crash which shocked the world a few hours earlier. However, as they say the show must go on and it certainly did with a slew of heart-stirring and soul-lifting moments that punctuated the Grammys 2020. Here are our top 12 moment that we can’t forget.
- A Tribute to Kobe Bryant: Show host, Alicia Keys opened the evening with her personal tribute to Bryant. The evening which took place at The Staples Centre, a long-standing Lakers venue, which she memorialized as “the house that Kobe built”. Boyz II Men then joined Keys and performed a heartfelt tribute with “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday,” which brought the entire audience to tears.
- Lizzo lit up the stage: Lizzo danced up a storm as she opened the Grammys with “Truth Hurts,” which she dedicated to Kobe Bryant and also earned her her first Grammy Award.
- Camilla Cabello’s Ode to her Father: Camilla brought many of us to tears as she sang for a special man in her life — her dad. Her song “First Man” is a heartfelt ode to her father, as he watched her perform in the front row — and he was in tears the whole time. The father-daughter moment rang especially poignant this evening.
- Prince Tribute: Usher and FKA Twigs paid tribute to the late Prince and performed a medley of the Purple One’s hits as a teaser to the upcoming Prince tribute that’s in the work and set to air later in February.
- Demi’s heartbreaking performance: After her neat fatal overdose in 2018, Demi Lovato returned to the Grammys with her first live performance in years. She choked up before she sang her new, and extremely vulnerable song, “Anyone.”
-
Lil Nas X’s Epic Performance: One the major highlights of the night was an epic performance by Lil Nas X to “Old Town Road.” As he performed the song that topped the charts for nearly four months, he was joined by Korean band BTS, who played their rendition renamed “Seoul Town Road.” He was also joined by Billy Ray Cyrus, with whom he collaborated with for the song.
- Nipsey Hussle tribute: John Legend, Meek Mill, YG joined DJ Khaled on stage as they celebrated the late rapper.
- Reverend Run & Steven Tyler brought some old school tunes in the house: Aerosmith played “Livin’ On The Edge” before they were joined by Run-D.M.C. to perform their iconic “Walk This Way.”
- Billie Eilish: As a fan of Billie’s new album, I was looking forward to her performance. She and her brother (and producing partner) Finneas, who was playing the piano, played a super soulful ballad “When the Party’s Over.” She proved why she truly deserved to win all four Grammys — Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Record of the Year. She made history by becoming the youngest nominee ever (at 17) to garner nominations in all four of the Grammy’s main categories.
- The Fashun: Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a plunging off-white Ralph & Russo dress with pink ombre fringe. Lilly Singh wore a neon green-coloured, one-shoulder gown from Georges Chakra. Her best accessory? A translucent purse full of skittles. SHE WINS. The most glamorous gown was worn by Ariana Grande, who walked in a custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown that was strapless with a layered tulle skirt.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com, www.vogue.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
