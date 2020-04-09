COVID-19: Bollywood Quarantine #CoupleGoals

Bollywood couples are spending more time together amid the coronavirus lockdown. They have documented their time together on social media. Here’s what quarantine #couplegoals cues we have picked up from our favourite celebs.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer and Deepika have been posting adorable pics, from working out together to calling dibs on Nutella. Ranveer Tweeted: Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around! 💕💕#homegymbuddies 🏋🏻‍♀️🏋🏻 my #mondaymotivation @deepikapadukone

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka and Virat have been posting goofy pics, and Anushka has also given Virat an at-home hair cut. She wrote: Self – isolation is helping us love each other in all ways & forms 🤪

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena recently joined Instagram and has now been posting quite regularly as she spends time at home with her family. While Saif reads in his study, she Instagrams. She captioned this pic: Looks like he is ‘booked’ for the week… While I Instagram 🤷🏻‍♀️

#StaySafe #JantaCurfew In another pic, Saif and son Taimur are planting trees at home. Sha captioned it: My boys doing their bit! Together, let’s make the world a better place for us all. Play your part… #StayHome

Bipasha Basu and Karan Grover

#socialdistancing #harrypotterseries #monkeylove #loveinthetimeofcorona Bipasha and Karan have been binge-watching movies – starting with Harry Potter as they wave their wands in their living room. Bipasha captioned this pic:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja & Anand Ahuja

Sonam posted this beautiful candid shot of her and her husband, Anand Ahuja. Romance continues to bloom for this couple.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com