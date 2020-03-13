Steal Her Look: Checkmate With Deepika Padukone
Fashion Mar 13, 2020
With spring around the corner, it’s time to refresh our wardrobe. We love Deepika Padukone for our first Steal Her Look of the year with trend bourgeois and checks.
Is it a faux pas to combine trends? Said no one ever! We saw the return to the timeless bourgeois style for designers like Dior, Celine, and Fendi. What is a bourgeois style? Think seventies-style like pussy-bow blouses, knee-length skirts, and pattern checkered styles, the colour scheme can be a bit mundane, but let’s fast forward to today, we can take tailored blazers and pair them with popping hue blouses and mix different variations of checkered patterns. In the end, remember the look is elegantly paired with a statement piece whether it be an accessory or footwear.
And here’s our solid style inspo brought to you by Deepika Padukone! We love the play on stripes mixed check patterns, and we adore this trench coat. So here some tips.
Here’s how we broke it down!
Look #1
A.L.C. Sedgewick Blazer II light grey blazer with a pair of charcoal plaid trousers. Monochromatic colour blocking never goes out style. We’ve paired this deep pink and blue strip blouse by Ted Baker and completed this look with a few statement pieces, a white crossbody handbag and boots.
Look #2
If colour-blocking check patterns are not your thing, we’ve added another option, this rich creamy toned ensemble from Victoria Beckham paired with a leather belt with a horse-bit buckle by Gucci to define the waist and these stellar knee-high boots by The Row. I went with chocolate hues to complement this look, but you can choose wine as an alternative.
Main Photo Credit: Instagram and Holt Renfrew
Tessa Johnson
Author
Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last four years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her love...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Fashion & Diversity: Is The Fashion Industry Finally Representing All Of Us?
-
The Best Dressed Stars Who Lit Up The 65th Annual Filmfare Awards
-
Oscars 2020 Best Dressed: The Epic Fashion Moments That Wowed Us
-
What We're Hoping To See In The Sabyasachi x H&M Collab!
-
Tips On How To Rock The Pantone 2020 Classic Blue Look
-
Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: The "Wow!" And The "What?!"
-
3. 10 ANOKHI Women Who Are Shaping The Future Of Fashion
-
6. We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019
-
The 2019 Fashion Moments From Bollywood That Had Us Shook
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Fierce Fashion Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
-
Trend Alert! Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season
-
Holiday Inspo Alert: Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 Trend Report
-
Key Looks To Give Your Modest Wear Vibe A Fierce Fall Boost
-
We Love Kate Middleton's Scene-Stealing Looks From Their Royal Tour Of Pakistan
-
IIFA Awards 2019 Best Dressed: Our Favourite Bollywood Fashion Moments
-
TIFF 2019 Best Dressed: Our Style Snapshot From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
The Stylish Boys Of Bollywood Suit Up For Some Sartorial Fun
-
Off-Duty Divas: The Weekend Salwar Kameez Suit Is The Style Inspo We Need Now
-
Check Out How These Bollywood Stars Are Rocking The Ruffle Trend
-
July/August Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Steal Her Look: Low Fuss And High Fashion-Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now
-
June/July Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond
-
Your Must-Get List For Dad: Our Fabulous Father's Day Gift Guide
-
Steal Her Look: Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling
-
Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019: Take Her Style To The Next Level With These Fashionable Finds
-
April/May Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Giving Back With Style: When Fashion And Philanthropy Join Forces For Good
-
Steal Her Look: Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu
-
Calling All Brides! Get Your Style Inspo From Pakistan's PFDC L'Oréal Paris Bridal Couture Week Right Here
-
March/April Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
She Wore THAT?! Our Best-Dressed Stars From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
-
Our Favourite Head-Turning Looks From Toronto Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019
-
February Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Month's Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Steal Her Look: Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
-
Steal Her Look — Radhika Apte Is Our Red Carpet Muse
-
Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts!
-
A Powerful Statement: The Best Dressed At The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala
-
Gents Don't Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018
-
These Gowns Are Made From Toilet Paper! Our Favourites From The Stunning #Cashmere18 Collection
-
Don't You Wanna Know What I'm Wearing?! Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List
-
Get Your Style Game On With These Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
-
Steal Her Look: Taking A Cue From Deepika Padukone's Masterclass In Style
-
Steal Her Look: Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan
-
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018!
-
Steal Her Look: All Hail Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints
-
Steal Her Look: Jacqueline Fernandez-Her Posh Pre-Fall Style Will Make You Fall In Love With Fall (Again)
-
Gents! Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks
-
Gents, It's Time To Show Some Skin With Our Guide To Wearing The Half Sleeve Button Up Shirt
-
They Stayed And Slayed: Our Best Dressed From The IIFA 2018 Green Carpet
-
Don't Diss Dad: Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father's Day Gift Guide
-
Tragedy On The Runway: Kate Spade And Other Fashion Designers Who Tragically Committed Suicide
-
Steal Her Look: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
-
Did They Upstage The Bride? Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding
-
Button Up Son! 4 Looks For Your Regular Blazer
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!