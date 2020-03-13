Steal Her Look: Checkmate With Deepika Padukone

With spring around the corner, it’s time to refresh our wardrobe. We love Deepika Padukone for our first Steal Her Look of the year with trend bourgeois and checks.

Is it a faux pas to combine trends? Said no one ever! We saw the return to the timeless bourgeois style for designers like Dior, Celine, and Fendi. What is a bourgeois style? Think seventies-style like pussy-bow blouses, knee-length skirts, and pattern checkered styles, the colour scheme can be a bit mundane, but let’s fast forward to today, we can take tailored blazers and pair them with popping hue blouses and mix different variations of checkered patterns. In the end, remember the look is elegantly paired with a statement piece whether it be an accessory or footwear.

And here’s our solid style inspo brought to you by Deepika Padukone! We love the play on stripes mixed check patterns, and we adore this trench coat. So here some tips.

Here’s how we broke it down!

Look #1

A.L.C. Sedgewick Blazer II light grey blazer with a pair of charcoal plaid trousers. Monochromatic colour blocking never goes out style. We’ve paired this deep pink and blue strip blouse by Ted Baker and completed this look with a few statement pieces, a white crossbody handbag and boots.

Look #2

If colour-blocking check patterns are not your thing, we’ve added another option, this rich creamy toned ensemble from Victoria Beckham paired with a leather belt with a horse-bit buckle by Gucci to define the waist and these stellar knee-high boots by The Row. I went with chocolate hues to complement this look, but you can choose wine as an alternative.

Main Photo Credit: Instagram and Holt Renfrew