COVID-19: The Comfiest Loungewear Options To WFH In

You’re now working from home. And you have no idea what to do with the wardrobe situation. Leave the suits in the closet and check out these very practical and totally comfy options right here! And when the camera is off, take some PJ time.

With everyone working from home to practice social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19, comfy loungewear is almost essential. You can opt to stay in your pajamas one day (on your “day off” or when you’re not video conferencing that is), while going for chic sweats the next, and sometimes even being on fleek. We rounded up a few of the comfiest loungewear options while you’re WFH for the foreseeable future.

Smash + Tess = The Romperalls

These Romperalls , $120 CAD, are the cutest and comfiest set of overalls to cozy in. If you love Smash + Tess Rompers, the S+T Romperalls are everything. Made in their signature Rayon from Bamboo and cotton blend, the Romperalls are reminiscent of a Romper, but with the layering capability of an overall. It has a traditional patch pocket on the front chest, square neckline, sewn straps, with in-seam pockets. Cute, but super stylish too.

Under Armour — Project Rock Taped Fleece Hoodie

Ever wished you could wear your ultra comfy sweats to work? Now you can. The Ever wished you could wear your ultra comfy sweats to work? Now you can. The Project Rock Taped Fleece Hoodie , $70 CAD, is ultra-soft, mid-weight cotton-blend fleece with brushed interior for extra warmth. The cute, cropped silhouette is great for layering.

Uniqlo – Extra Stretch Set

The Ultra-stretch fabric is what makes this Extra Stretch Set , $39.90, a hit on our list. It is made using a special knitting technique so that it can stretch in all directions. This is a soft and comfortable loungewear option, but also making it fashun.

Le Chateau – Knit V-Neck Tunic Dress

With its textured knit, this Knit V-Neck tunic , $69.95, foregoes buttons for a breezy open V-neckline making it a perfect laying piece.

Rastah – Kalamkaar Block-Print Crew Neck Sweat Set

The The Kalamkaar Crew Neck Sweat Set , $325 USD, has a mid-weight feel along with refined, hand painted detailing. Each piece is handprinted by a single artisan in Jhang, who block-prints self-prepared vegetable dye onto accrue terry fabric. The rose adorning the sweatpants is painted directly. The sweatshirt is crafted with dropped shoulders and pleated sleeves, for a relaxed, oversized look.

Love Closely – Scarf

This This Love Closely warm and fuzzy scarf , $80 CAD, is certainly wfh-material. It has embroidered on it a poem by Faiz Ahmed Faiz. Translated from Urdu: “O lover, don’t ask me to love you just like before.”

Main Image Photo Credit: www.uniqlo.com/ca, www.underarmour.com, www.rastah.co