COVID-19: The Comfiest Loungewear Options To WFH In
Fashion Apr 01, 2020
You’re now working from home. And you have no idea what to do with the wardrobe situation. Leave the suits in the closet and check out these very practical and totally comfy options right here! And when the camera is off, take some PJ time.
With everyone working from home to practice social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19, comfy loungewear is almost essential. You can opt to stay in your pajamas one day (on your “day off” or when you’re not video conferencing that is), while going for chic sweats the next, and sometimes even being on fleek. We rounded up a few of the comfiest loungewear options while you’re WFH for the foreseeable future.
Ever wished you could wear your ultra comfy sweats to work? Now you can. The Project Rock Taped Fleece Hoodie, $70 CAD, is ultra-soft, mid-weight cotton-blend fleece with brushed interior for extra warmth. The cute, cropped silhouette is great for layering.
Even though we do say, “Get out of our pjs!” as the first rule of working from home, sometimes you just need to dive into one. Look cute and be comfortable with Reformation’s Mimi Pajama Set, $200 CAD. This is a two-piece pajama set with a button front, long sleeve top, and drawstring pant. If you’re not a zoom call with clients or colleagues, you can lounge in your pajamas all day long while taking care of all those emails.
The Kalamkaar Crew Neck Sweat Set, $325 USD, has a mid-weight feel along with refined, hand painted detailing. Each piece is handprinted by a single artisan in Jhang, who block-prints self-prepared vegetable dye onto accrue terry fabric. The rose adorning the sweatpants is painted directly. The sweatshirt is crafted with dropped shoulders and pleated sleeves, for a relaxed, oversized look.
This Love Closely warm and fuzzy scarf, $80 CAD, is certainly wfh-material. It has embroidered on it a poem by Faiz Ahmed Faiz. Translated from Urdu: “O lover, don’t ask me to love you just like before.”
