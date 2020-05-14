Even though we continue to socially distance while weddings and other formal events have been pushed to later on in the year, we still think this is a great time to catch up on the trends. When it comes to turbans, we’ve seen quite a change from the standard ones back in the day. With spring finally here, this is the perfect time to give your turban some fresh takes. Get inspired with these latest spring textile trends for your turban!

We can finally fold our classic neutrals and get ready to add back in pops of colour into our days. With vitamin D shining down upon us, your turban can also be great way to add a bit more of a “spring” feel to your look. It’s not just about the shoes and stylish garments that men wear which are eye-catching. The use of one’s turbans (pagdis) is a great extension of who you are and what you are feeling that day! Use it to embody a mood, feeling or just look you want to express. This spring season turban trends are all about colours that pop, bold prints and our eternal favourite, florals.

Here are some of the top turban trends you need to try now!

Trend #1: Pop Of Colour With Brights Or Pastels

One of the major trends this spring for turbans are enjoy a wide array of different colours. Opt for bright and bold or soft and soothing.

If you’re just experimenting with different turban styles, fabrics and colours, then keep it simple. Opt for a nice plain fabric in a beautiful bright shade or gorgeous pastel colour to give it a pop and make your outfit a bit more jazzed up.

The good part about playing with solid colours is the ease in which you can have it compliment what you are wearing. You don’t have to worry about clashing print, therefore allowing you to explore so many different shades!

Colours like fuchsia, turquoise, sunflower yellow, green, peach and pale pink shout “spring!” Doesn’t it make you think about a nice sunny day with some beautiful blue water and a cool breeze? Yup we agree!

Harj & Ruchika’s Style Tip: If your outfit has prints or a variety of colours, pull one of the colours from your ensemble for your turban. That way the shade you choose stands out and makes a statement. You can also look to your socks for some colour inspiration and match it that way, for a bit more fun. We both love this style suggestion!

Trend #2: Bold Prints

For the more daring man big bold prints are huge for spring and summer! Pick the boldest prints and flaunt them! They can be polka dots, stripes, abstract patterns and paisley — just some of the current bold prints we are seeing Sikh men rock for this season.

Fashion stylist and influencer Harjas Singh, explained, “Sikh influencers are breaking boundaries in all fields and even pushing for more bolder and expressive designs in turbans.”

India’s top fashion designers are pairing bright colours and prints on their turbans. Focusing on the festive wedding season, men no longer need to feel like they need to pair neutral, plain turbans in fear of clashing with their printed kurtas, jackets and sherwanis … the more prints the better! Push the envelope and enjoy the Indian traditional look from head to toe!

Ruchika’s Style Tip: Wedding season is around the corner, have some fun with your turban style. Try matching your Turban print to compliment your bride or partner’s outfit. Example: If her outfit has the polka dot prints, or has paisley themed embroidery, try and match your print to that. Adorable couple alert!

Trend #3: The Eternal Floral Turban

Florals, florals and more florals! While we have seen many designers incorporate floral printed shirts, socks, pocket squares, for men, turbans are also a great way to add some florals into your look. The floral turban has become an evergreen trend.

“Florals are year-round and the floral turban can be worn anytime.” Singh says, “Every year we wonder if it will make a comeback and I always say, florals are a staple, they are not going anywhere. So don’t worry, enjoy it. Go for darker floral print colours in the winter and brighter colours in the spring-summer months.”

Pairing a bright floral turban with a classic suit adds a touch of glamour to your look while still keeping it sophisticated. Picks colours you are comfortable with and enjoy experimenting. If you want something more subtle keep your garments plain and if you feel like being a little edgy, pick an accent colour from the floral turban and keep that colour story in either your tie, socks or pocket square.

Harjas’ Style Tip: When just starting out with incorporating florals in your turban, keep the rest plain. Pair a floral turban with a nice pair of blue denims and a classic white t shirt.

With so many different turban trends available, there is something for every Sikh to try. Use these different ideas to experiment and go out of your comfort zone. You never know what trend ends up becoming a part of your go to look.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.shahitaj.in, www.sabyasachi.com