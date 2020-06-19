Fresh Up Your Haul With These Hot Hijab Summer Looks

It is common knowledge that fashion trends, fabrics and styles tend to change each year and each season, but what most may not know is hijab trends, fabrics and styles change just the same. With summer around the corner, it’s the perfect time for a hijab haul and freshen up your modest wear look with these cool hijab summer trends!

The hijab is the head covering worn in public by some Muslim women. Over the years the increase in demand for the hijab to be available in various fabrics, styles and even sizes has grown tremendously. Initially this demand was filled by fellow Muslim women through home-based shops, e-commerce and even some storefronts. Later, hijab options also became available at many reputable fashion houses including DKNY and Dolce & Gabbana in the form of Ramadan capsule collections. And then you have Nike entering the sports market with their Pro Hijab.

Now, hijab options are much easier to find and just like other categories in the fashion world, they too have different collections available based on the season. Check out some of the upcoming major trends for this season below!

Prints

Printed hijabs will be making a comeback this season. That being said this time around the prints are far less harsh than they once were and have an elegant touch to them. The patterns will be subtle both in colour and design.

Light Colours

Summer hijab trends often included bright and bold colours, but over the past couple of years that has been shifting over to a much more lighter palette. This year nude and pastel hijabs are stealing the show.

Chiffon

There are various fabric choices when it comes to hijabs, but the go to one for warmer months is usually chiffon and that is no different this year. Chiffon is a lightweight, breathable fabric which makes it ideal for this time of year.

Main Photo Image Credit: Haute Hijab, Voile Chic, Modanisa, Inayah