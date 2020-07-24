Dive Right Into These Chic Modest Swimwear Looks

With summer in full swing hitting the beach is priority number one (with social distancing of course!). Get deep in the waves with our fave modest wear swim looks right here!

Summer is in full swing and so is the heat that comes with it.

Thankfully, Ontario pools and beaches have been given the green light to reopen providing a way to escape the heat and cool off.

This is especially exciting for women who dress modestly because it is probably the only outdoor activity in the summer that does not leave them sweating buckets.

However, this was not always the case. Just a few years ago there actually was not an acceptable modest swimwear option widely available making it very difficult for modest women to enjoy water activities safely.

Now and over the last couple of years modest swimwear options, commonly known as burkinis have become much more popular and available. While, Aheda Zanetti, the creator of the original burkini created it in the early 2000’s it did not become easily accessible until recently.

It became especially popular in 2019 when Halima Aden made history for being the first Muslim model to wear a hijab and burkini in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

The burkini covers the entire body except the face, hands and feet and today there are numerous options and variations available.

One of the most popular modest swimwear brands is Lyra Swim and their Sofia swimsuit which sells for $157 CAD seems to be quite the hit this season.

Munamer is also a well known modest swimwear brand featuring luxury swimsuits made in Italy. Their suits come in various prints including this one called Maya Geometric which sells for $414.70 USD.

Aside from these brands a few retailers including Modanisa, Shein and Amazon sell more affordable versions of modest swimwear and or burkinis.

Main Photo Image Credit: Lyra Swim, Modanisa, Shein & Amazon