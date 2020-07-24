Dive Right Into These Chic Modest Swimwear Looks
Fashion Jul 24, 2020
With summer in full swing hitting the beach is priority number one (with social distancing of course!). Get deep in the waves with our fave modest wear swim looks right here!
Summer is in full swing and so is the heat that comes with it.
Thankfully, Ontario pools and beaches have been given the green light to reopen providing a way to escape the heat and cool off.
This is especially exciting for women who dress modestly because it is probably the only outdoor activity in the summer that does not leave them sweating buckets.
However, this was not always the case. Just a few years ago there actually was not an acceptable modest swimwear option widely available making it very difficult for modest women to enjoy water activities safely.
Now and over the last couple of years modest swimwear options, commonly known as burkinis have become much more popular and available. While, Aheda Zanetti, the creator of the original burkini created it in the early 2000’s it did not become easily accessible until recently.
It became especially popular in 2019 when Halima Aden made history for being the first Muslim model to wear a hijab and burkini in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.
View this post on Instagram
The burkini covers the entire body except the face, hands and feet and today there are numerous options and variations available.
One of the most popular modest swimwear brands is Lyra Swim and their Sofia swimsuit which sells for $157 CAD seems to be quite the hit this season.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Munamer is also a well known modest swimwear brand featuring luxury swimsuits made in Italy. Their suits come in various prints including this one called Maya Geometric which sells for $414.70 USD.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Aside from these brands a few retailers including Modanisa, Shein and Amazon sell more affordable versions of modest swimwear and or burkinis.
Main Photo Image Credit: Lyra Swim, Modanisa, Shein & Amazon
Sidra Sheikh
Author
Sidra Sheikh (@sidra.sheikh_) is a journalist who loves creating fashion, beauty and lifestyle content. She is currently exploring the world of freelance writing and editing. Previously she was the associate editor at SHE Canada Magazine where she initially found her love for magazines and the publi...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Our Fave Trends From Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020
-
Bollywood Divas Show Us How To Sport The Hottest Trend Of Summer — Crochet!
-
Fresh Up Your Haul With These Hot Hijab Summer Looks
-
Spring/Summer Modest Fashion Trends: Social Distance But Make It Cute
-
Check Out These Spring Textile Trends For Your Turban
-
COVID-19: These 14 Fashion Designers Are Helping Frontline Workers By Making Masks & Gowns
-
COVID-19: The Comfiest Loungewear Options To WFH In
-
Steal Her Look: Checkmate With Deepika Padukone
-
Fashion & Diversity: Is The Fashion Industry Finally Representing All Of Us?
-
The Best Dressed Stars Who Lit Up The 65th Annual Filmfare Awards
-
Oscars 2020 Best Dressed: The Epic Fashion Moments That Wowed Us
-
What We're Hoping To See In The Sabyasachi x H&M Collab!
-
Tips On How To Rock The Pantone 2020 Classic Blue Look
-
Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: The "Wow!" And The "What?!"
-
3. 10 ANOKHI Women Who Are Shaping The Future Of Fashion
-
6. We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019
-
The 2019 Fashion Moments From Bollywood That Had Us Shook
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Fierce Fashion Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
-
Trend Alert! Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season
-
Holiday Inspo Alert: Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 Trend Report
-
Key Looks To Give Your Modest Wear Vibe A Fierce Fall Boost
-
We Love Kate Middleton's Scene-Stealing Looks From Their Royal Tour Of Pakistan
-
IIFA Awards 2019 Best Dressed: Our Favourite Bollywood Fashion Moments
-
TIFF 2019 Best Dressed: Our Style Snapshot From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
The Stylish Boys Of Bollywood Suit Up For Some Sartorial Fun
-
Off-Duty Divas: The Weekend Salwar Kameez Suit Is The Style Inspo We Need Now
-
Check Out How These Bollywood Stars Are Rocking The Ruffle Trend
-
July/August Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Steal Her Look: Low Fuss And High Fashion-Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now
-
June/July Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond
-
Your Must-Get List For Dad: Our Fabulous Father's Day Gift Guide
-
Steal Her Look: Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling
-
Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019: Take Her Style To The Next Level With These Fashionable Finds
-
April/May Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Giving Back With Style: When Fashion And Philanthropy Join Forces For Good
-
Steal Her Look: Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu
-
Calling All Brides! Get Your Style Inspo From Pakistan's PFDC L'Oréal Paris Bridal Couture Week Right Here
-
March/April Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
She Wore THAT?! Our Best-Dressed Stars From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
-
Our Favourite Head-Turning Looks From Toronto Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019
-
February Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Month's Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Steal Her Look: Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
-
Steal Her Look — Radhika Apte Is Our Red Carpet Muse
-
Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts!
-
A Powerful Statement: The Best Dressed At The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala
-
Gents Don't Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018
-
These Gowns Are Made From Toilet Paper! Our Favourites From The Stunning #Cashmere18 Collection
-
Don't You Wanna Know What I'm Wearing?! Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List
-
Get Your Style Game On With These Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
-
Steal Her Look: Taking A Cue From Deepika Padukone's Masterclass In Style
-
Steal Her Look: Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan
-
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018!
-
Steal Her Look: All Hail Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints
-
Steal Her Look: Jacqueline Fernandez-Her Posh Pre-Fall Style Will Make You Fall In Love With Fall (Again)
-
Gents! Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks
-
Gents, It's Time To Show Some Skin With Our Guide To Wearing The Half Sleeve Button Up Shirt
-
They Stayed And Slayed: Our Best Dressed From The IIFA 2018 Green Carpet
-
Don't Diss Dad: Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father's Day Gift Guide
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!