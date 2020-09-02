Summer is almost over, and we’re sure you are experiencing some seasonal trend withdrawals. While runway collections are now viewed virtually, and designers are pivoting for the upcoming Fall season, we’ve picked five fashion hot reads to indulge in the incoming months.

Vogue: Fashion & Fantasy

This book is a complication of Vogue‘s most mind-blowing editorials accompanied by a narrative that details the forethought behind each portfolio. It celebrates the art of storytelling through images photographed by fashion’s renowned photographers, Annie Leibovitz, Steven Meisel, Irving Penn, and Steven Klein, which explores heroines and surrealism in four genres, fables, the digital, fantasy, and the unknown. Compiled by the editors of Vogue, this is one for your collection. Release date, October 20, 2020. Retail Price: $125 CAD

Embellished – by Naeem Khan

Fashion designer Naeem Khan takes us on a personal journey into his world of design, known for his signature looks that oozes glamour in all its splendour. Khan chronicles his life with family, his apprenticeship at the legendary Halston, and the launch of his eponymous label. This book contains 256 photographs of the most iconic collections to grace the runways around the world and red-carpet events. Embellished is a must-have for all fashion connoisseurs. Release date: October 2020. Retail Price: $115 CAD

Modesty: A Fashion Paradox by Hafsa Lodi

Journalist, Hafsa Lodi dives into the world of modest fashion explores the different facets of how it influences while creating controversy. Modesty: A Fashion Paradox, examines the distention that lies at the core of the modest movement, and how it’s pegged as the new fashion phenomenon. Available on Amazon. Retail Price: $48 CAD.

Project 333: The Minimalist Fashion Challenge That Proves Less Is Really More by Courtney Carver

With fall just around the corner, there has never been a better time to review the items in your closet, minimalist expert, Courtney Carver takes de-cluttering your wardrobe to a whole new level. She challenges the reader to try the “living simple” approach my editing your wardrobe to 33 items. Crazy right? But intriguing, this book promotes self-reflection in why we binge shop and solutions on how what we deem essential to our wardrobe greats a better you. Available at Amazon.ca. Retail Price $27 CAD

Fashionopolis: The Price Of Fast Fashion And The Future Of Clothes by Dana Thomas

A thought-provoking read that continues to challenge the status quo, fashion journalist, Dana Thomas travels around the globe investigating the damaging effects of fast fashion and advocating the benefits of slow fashion. Available at Amazon.ca. Retail Price: $37 CAD

Main Image Credit: Abrams, Rizzoli New York