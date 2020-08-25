Sri Lankan Style: Our Fave 4 Trends From Colombo Fashion Week Summer 2020
Fashion Aug 25, 2020
In August, the HSBC Colombo Fashion Week Summer 2020 went virtual, with the 3-day festival being live-streamed. Designers from Sri Lanka showcased their summer collections (which also translates quite well for our upcoming fall season as well) each channeling this year’s timely theme — Responsibility in Fashion. Here are our fave four trends that dominated the runway.
Big Shoulder Drama
Many collections boasted busy, big shoulder ensembles. Go big or go home, eh? Designer Jaish’s latest collection for her brand Jai by Aashkii was inspired by the designer’s travel to the ancient port city of Hoi An. Aslam Hussein’s collection had a yellow one-shoulder number, made from environmentally friendly natural dye techniques and upcycled pieces from old collections. Kamil Hewavitharana’s collection also featured gorgeous dramatic shoulder pieces.
Romance
A trend that was quite visible across the collections on the runway was romance. An explosion of soft blush, ivory and floral numbers were a hit. Emerging designer Himashi Wijeweera’s Tribal Delicacy collection showcased soft, romantic vibes with beeralu lace in a muted color palette of beige and ivory. Hirushi Jayathilake debuted her collection at CFW’s Emerging Designer showcase with an explosion of dark romance and floral fantasy.
Designer Amilani Perera, in partnership with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Sri Lanka, showcased a unique collection that empowered women who have faced domestic violence in Sri Lanka. Titled ‘Unbreakable,’ the line was brought to life by survivors of violence, and is a display of intense emotions expressed through a meaningful colour palette. One blush piece certainly stood out.
Designer Indi’s collection has the signature sophisticated look and feel, using eco-friendly textiles from organic cotton, organza silk, and hand-painted floral patterns. The purple number with hand-painted florals was a gorgeous ensemble.
Blazer
Quite a few collections opted for a blazer, paired over a dress. Emerging designer Achala Leekoh was inspired by the art nouveau movement, specifically the structures of the late Antoni Gaudi. The intricate details which are layered against the skyline has inspired the construction and volume of this collection. LOVI’s 2020 collection is an unapologetic celebration of a prosperous Sri Lankan future. Both LOVI and Aslam Hussein flaunted stellar blazer numbers.
Denim
Designer Joanne Kulamannage featured a collection that is rooted in high street, contemporary street style. Her denim skirt, cropped top and jean bottoms were quite memorable. Also, the mixed materials dress was a hit, making it a summer staple.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.facebook.com/pg/colombofashionweek
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
