8 Ways That Bollywood Is Serving Us The Stylish Summer Shorts Look

To put it shortly — this one is all about shorts with Bollywood giving us some serious summer style looks!

Summer means two things — devouring delicious mangoes and a wardrobe full of shorts. ‘Tis the season to go all-out comfy with a little skin show, and just acing that style game. What better than our very own Bollywood actors giving us some major shorts inspiration. From denim, leather, to knitted- rock the shorts to chill those sunny beats!

1. Malaika Arora Khan — Gym Goals

Gym clothes have never looked so glamorous but Malaika legit gives us #gymgoals. From cutout leggings, one-shoulder bra to some funky sorts- she is the queen of activewear. We specifically loved her black-blue shorts with galaxy prints on it. She paired it up with a simple grey tank and a white bra to finish her look. Flip-flops, sans jewellery and makeup, and her hair tied into a pony, can you look more ready for your workout?

2. Sonam Kapoor — Short Suit

Remember the Bollywood award season? Well, we hope to see at least a digital version in 2021. Back to the point, Sonam Kapoor shattered the red carpet norms when she turned up for the Filmfare Awards in a pair of shorts. The delicate embroidery is note-worthy and her smokey eyes left our jaws open. Her blazer on the shoulder was a total boss-babe move. She added a pinch of vintage to her look with a clutch from Elie Saab.

3. Jacqueline Fernandez — Denim With A Twist

At some point, we have all danced to the pop number, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan. But what I love the most about this song is Jacqueline Fernandez’s shorts. They are plain denim shorts but the oxidized coin necklace fitting at the hem gives this an ultra-chic twist. Pair it with any top and you are good to catch eyeballs. The looks are desi yet has a modern twist to it. All you need is a pair of denim shorts and a beautiful neckpiece. If this is not style inspo, then we don’t know what is.

4. Sara Ali Khan — Go Lace

When we are on the subject of shorts, it is difficult to ignore crochet shorts with a little lace detailing. Sara Ali Khan’s hot pants with little lace detailing on the hem are what summer is all about. These funky shorts can turn up your dull day, we promise. We love how the printed pouch gives the look a little distraction. The actress has paired the shorts with a jacket, well, we suggest you lose that and go for a tank or a flowery top.

5. Sunny Leone — Leather Hot Pants

Sunny Leone can make anything look hot. But here she is making hot pants look hotter. In leather with a sleek zip closure in front, this one is going to turn up the heat. Our go-to pair-up suggestion is either a white crop top or a see-through top with a fancy bra. You could just keep it simple with a graphic tee and a one-side earring. We don’t mind a little ear cuff as well.

6. Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Soldiering On

When Priyanka Chopra Jonas walked out wearing this pair of shorts, people began associating her with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist party in India. (Google it to know what we are talking about). Having said that, we think the shorts screams class. The pleated shorts with a belt is perfect for those sunny days. Pair it with a plain black or white top and you are good to go. Priyanka, we love how you are carrying this one.

7. Radhika Apte — Tartan Flex

Giving out major summer vibes – Radhika Apte’s tartan shorts have got all our attention and how! It is simple, classy, and elegant. Ditch the jewellery and makeup, just go with a pair of sunglasses, just like Radhika and you will smash it. We also like how she has paired her attire with boots and simple retro sunglasses.

8. Kirti Sanon — The Khakhi Girl

Who can say no to khaki? Smart and casual, Kriti’s khaki game is on point. We would lose the shrug since it is summer. But a black tank or a beige top with a dark brown belt is all it takes for a swipe right. Pair it with golden studs, rings, bracelets, and some casual sandals. You could also throw in a pair of sunglasses to make an impact.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.bollywoodmantra.com, www.photogallery2016.blogspot.com, www.jantakareporter.com