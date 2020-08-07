8 Ways That Bollywood Is Serving Us The Stylish Summer Shorts Look
Fashion Aug 07, 2020
To put it shortly — this one is all about shorts with Bollywood giving us some serious summer style looks!
Summer means two things — devouring delicious mangoes and a wardrobe full of shorts. ‘Tis the season to go all-out comfy with a little skin show, and just acing that style game. What better than our very own Bollywood actors giving us some major shorts inspiration. From denim, leather, to knitted- rock the shorts to chill those sunny beats!
1. Malaika Arora Khan — Gym Goals
Gym clothes have never looked so glamorous but Malaika legit gives us #gymgoals. From cutout leggings, one-shoulder bra to some funky sorts- she is the queen of activewear. We specifically loved her black-blue shorts with galaxy prints on it. She paired it up with a simple grey tank and a white bra to finish her look. Flip-flops, sans jewellery and makeup, and her hair tied into a pony, can you look more ready for your workout?
2. Sonam Kapoor — Short Suit
Remember the Bollywood award season? Well, we hope to see at least a digital version in 2021. Back to the point, Sonam Kapoor shattered the red carpet norms when she turned up for the Filmfare Awards in a pair of shorts. The delicate embroidery is note-worthy and her smokey eyes left our jaws open. Her blazer on the shoulder was a total boss-babe move. She added a pinch of vintage to her look with a clutch from Elie Saab.
3. Jacqueline Fernandez — Denim With A Twist
At some point, we have all danced to the pop number, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan. But what I love the most about this song is Jacqueline Fernandez’s shorts. They are plain denim shorts but the oxidized coin necklace fitting at the hem gives this an ultra-chic twist. Pair it with any top and you are good to catch eyeballs. The looks are desi yet has a modern twist to it. All you need is a pair of denim shorts and a beautiful neckpiece. If this is not style inspo, then we don’t know what is.
4. Sara Ali Khan — Go Lace
When we are on the subject of shorts, it is difficult to ignore crochet shorts with a little lace detailing. Sara Ali Khan’s hot pants with little lace detailing on the hem are what summer is all about. These funky shorts can turn up your dull day, we promise. We love how the printed pouch gives the look a little distraction. The actress has paired the shorts with a jacket, well, we suggest you lose that and go for a tank or a flowery top.
5. Sunny Leone — Leather Hot Pants
Sunny Leone can make anything look hot. But here she is making hot pants look hotter. In leather with a sleek zip closure in front, this one is going to turn up the heat. Our go-to pair-up suggestion is either a white crop top or a see-through top with a fancy bra. You could just keep it simple with a graphic tee and a one-side earring. We don’t mind a little ear cuff as well.
6. Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Soldiering On
When Priyanka Chopra Jonas walked out wearing this pair of shorts, people began associating her with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist party in India. (Google it to know what we are talking about). Having said that, we think the shorts screams class. The pleated shorts with a belt is perfect for those sunny days. Pair it with a plain black or white top and you are good to go. Priyanka, we love how you are carrying this one.
7. Radhika Apte — Tartan Flex
Giving out major summer vibes – Radhika Apte’s tartan shorts have got all our attention and how! It is simple, classy, and elegant. Ditch the jewellery and makeup, just go with a pair of sunglasses, just like Radhika and you will smash it. We also like how she has paired her attire with boots and simple retro sunglasses.
8. Kirti Sanon — The Khakhi Girl
Who can say no to khaki? Smart and casual, Kriti’s khaki game is on point. We would lose the shrug since it is summer. But a black tank or a beige top with a dark brown belt is all it takes for a swipe right. Pair it with golden studs, rings, bracelets, and some casual sandals. You could also throw in a pair of sunglasses to make an impact.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.bollywoodmantra.com, www.photogallery2016.blogspot.com, www.jantakareporter.com
Mrinalini Sundar
Author
Mrinalini Sundar (new_girl_in_to) has worked with various Indian national, international publications including Times Of India and is currently based out of Toronto. She's constantly in search of high adventure, exotic food, and new experiences. She is the happiest amidst mountains, with no wi-fi.
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Dive Right Into These Chic Modest Swimwear Looks
-
Our Fave Trends From Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020
-
Bollywood Divas Show Us How To Sport The Hottest Trend Of Summer — Crochet!
-
Fresh Up Your Haul With These Hot Hijab Summer Looks
-
Spring/Summer Modest Fashion Trends: Social Distance But Make It Cute
-
Check Out These Spring Textile Trends For Your Turban
-
COVID-19: These 14 Fashion Designers Are Helping Frontline Workers By Making Masks & Gowns
-
COVID-19: The Comfiest Loungewear Options To WFH In
-
Steal Her Look: Checkmate With Deepika Padukone
-
Fashion & Diversity: Is The Fashion Industry Finally Representing All Of Us?
-
The Best Dressed Stars Who Lit Up The 65th Annual Filmfare Awards
-
Oscars 2020 Best Dressed: The Epic Fashion Moments That Wowed Us
-
What We're Hoping To See In The Sabyasachi x H&M Collab!
-
Tips On How To Rock The Pantone 2020 Classic Blue Look
-
Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: The "Wow!" And The "What?!"
-
3. 10 ANOKHI Women Who Are Shaping The Future Of Fashion
-
6. We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019
-
The 2019 Fashion Moments From Bollywood That Had Us Shook
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Fierce Fashion Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
-
Trend Alert! Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season
-
Holiday Inspo Alert: Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 Trend Report
-
Key Looks To Give Your Modest Wear Vibe A Fierce Fall Boost
-
We Love Kate Middleton's Scene-Stealing Looks From Their Royal Tour Of Pakistan
-
IIFA Awards 2019 Best Dressed: Our Favourite Bollywood Fashion Moments
-
TIFF 2019 Best Dressed: Our Style Snapshot From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
The Stylish Boys Of Bollywood Suit Up For Some Sartorial Fun
-
Off-Duty Divas: The Weekend Salwar Kameez Suit Is The Style Inspo We Need Now
-
Check Out How These Bollywood Stars Are Rocking The Ruffle Trend
-
July/August Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Steal Her Look: Low Fuss And High Fashion-Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now
-
June/July Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond
-
Your Must-Get List For Dad: Our Fabulous Father's Day Gift Guide
-
Steal Her Look: Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling
-
Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019: Take Her Style To The Next Level With These Fashionable Finds
-
April/May Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Giving Back With Style: When Fashion And Philanthropy Join Forces For Good
-
Steal Her Look: Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu
-
Calling All Brides! Get Your Style Inspo From Pakistan's PFDC L'Oréal Paris Bridal Couture Week Right Here
-
March/April Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
She Wore THAT?! Our Best-Dressed Stars From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
-
Our Favourite Head-Turning Looks From Toronto Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019
-
February Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Month's Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Steal Her Look: Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
-
Steal Her Look — Radhika Apte Is Our Red Carpet Muse
-
Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts!
-
A Powerful Statement: The Best Dressed At The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala
-
Gents Don't Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018
-
These Gowns Are Made From Toilet Paper! Our Favourites From The Stunning #Cashmere18 Collection
-
Don't You Wanna Know What I'm Wearing?! Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List
-
Get Your Style Game On With These Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
-
Steal Her Look: Taking A Cue From Deepika Padukone's Masterclass In Style
-
Steal Her Look: Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan
-
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018!
-
Steal Her Look: All Hail Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints
-
Steal Her Look: Jacqueline Fernandez-Her Posh Pre-Fall Style Will Make You Fall In Love With Fall (Again)
-
Gents! Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks
-
Gents, It's Time To Show Some Skin With Our Guide To Wearing The Half Sleeve Button Up Shirt
-
They Stayed And Slayed: Our Best Dressed From The IIFA 2018 Green Carpet
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!