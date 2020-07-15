Our Fave 4 Trends From Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020
Fashion Jul 15, 2020
Every year, Lakmé Fashion Week runways serve as a highlight for trends to bookmark for the upcoming season. From plunging necklines to florals and prints, this summer is simply filled with promising looks to steal from the runways. Check out our fave 4 trends from Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020.
Florals
If you don’t floral up, did you even summer? The gorgeous lehengas in Mrunalini Rao’s collection are intricately layered with florals in bright yellow and orange hues as well as a particularly noteworthy burgundy number. Even Siddh Couture’s show-stopping piece was layered with floral detailing at the hem in soft romance shades of pink and white. Besides seeing these styles in traditional ensembles, florals was also a hit pattern in everyday denim pieces. AJIO presented jackets and jeans showcasing busy floral prints.
Plunging Necklines
Deep necklines are coming in hot for the summer. This was a pretty popular trend on the runway, as seen in both gowns in Tanieya Khanuja and Amit Aggarwal’s evening wear collections. Deep necklines were also seen in everyday pieces like Shriya Som’s jumpsuit number. Even Siddh Couture’s Indian outfit boasted a beautiful deep V neck that was balanced out with the long sleeves and hem line.
Cream and Gold
The runway was dominated by dresses, lehengas and cholis in gorgeous cream, gold and beige hues. Punit Balana, Krsnna Couture and Jade by Monica and Karishma had cream and gold ensemble pieces that were certainly a favourite.
Prints on Prints
Patchwork-inspired patterns and co-ord sets have been a trend for a while now, and they are not only a fabulous look on the runway, but can transition to everyday summer fashion as well. Punit Balana’s stunning suits, sarees and cropped top sets displayed an array of brilliant blue prints.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.vogue.in
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
COMMENTS
