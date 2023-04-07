Red Carpet Highlights From The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Gala Celebration

It has been quite the incredible celebration. Not only for the arts, but for fashion and wow there was some incredible looks at what can be billed as the biggest party of the year. The 2-day launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre had the Bollywood and Hollywood flood the red carpet. From Gigi Hadid (@GigiHadid) to Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@PriyankaChopra) and more, here are our favourite red-carpet looks from THE MOST stylish event on the planet.

The opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was attended by some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry as well as renowned international faces including Gigi Hadid and Zendaya. On the Bollywood side, Shah Rukh Khan and his family Gauri, Suhan and Aryan, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Kajol, Kareena Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her daughter Aradhaya, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan, Athiya Shetty as well as veterans Jeetendra and Neetu Kapoor.

Check out the red carpet highlights!

Shah Rukh Khan and family

The Bollywood royal family dressed to the nines and added to star power on the carpet.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

PC wore a stunning nude and glittery sheer floor-length gown with a cape and Nick looked sharp in an elevated black suit.

For the second day, she wore an Amit Aggarwal ensemble that was crafted by pairing a 60-year-old vintage Banarasi Brocade Saree made using silver threads made of unique crafted material and paired with a signature holographic bustier.

Zendaya

The actress was stunning in a midnight blue saree. She shared on Instagram: I had the most extraordinary night celebrating @nmacc.india Thank you Mumbai for the warmest and kindest welcome. And to @rahulmishra_7 for your beautiful creations, it was an honor for @luxurylaw and I to wear your work yet again♥️

Gigi Hadid and SRK

SRK looked dapper as he posed with Gigi Hadid, who stunned in a gold ensemble

Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Penelope Cruz and Ananya Pandey

Gigi Hadid

She shared on Instagram, “It was my honor and joy to showcase this masterpiece designed by @abujanisandeepkhosla 🙏 this Chikankari sari was made in the Lucknow region of India, and took a year to make; each woman who crafted it specializes in a differently stitch 🤩 truly remarkable workmanship .. I’ll never forget it 💫”

Nysa and Kajol

The mother-daughter pair slayed in ivory toned outfits.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi went all out Met Gala style dressed in an ensemble from Anamika Khanna.

Deepika Padukone

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Sonam Kapoor

Fashion queen Sonam did not disappoint. She captured her photo: Wearing and representing my fairy godfathers @abujanisandeepkhosla who were the first people to ever dress me for my very first appearance. This lehenga is also seen at the fabulous.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com