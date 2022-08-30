She is undoubtedly the Queen of Bollywood and that is why we are loving her full-on Maharani vibe that Madhuri Dixit-Nene gives off in her stunning purple lehenga that she wore at the premiere of Season 10 of the popular dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhla Jaa”. Check out her full look right here.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene recently attended the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and turned heads with her outfit. She wore a modern luxe lehenga created by Manish Malhotra. She wore a gorgeous black halter neck blouse paired with a beautiful violet and red ombre metallic lehenga.

We love the intricate embellished work with crystal beads and sequins that brings all the glamour. She accessorized the outfit with the choice of earrings.

Leave it to Madhuri to inspire us with traditional and modern fusion ensembles.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/MadhuriDixitNene