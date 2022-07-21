After setting Netflix on fire with her leading turn in “Bridgerton” and doing just the same again at the MET Gala, Simone Ashley is becoming a style star in her own right. Check out her latest red carpet appearance where she simply stunned in a cut out black gown. Take note people, skin is in, and this is how it’s done. Also, her abs!

The Bridgerton star arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of The Gray Man wearing a black Mônot dress with cutouts that revealed her abs.

She completed the look with black pumps, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and a watch by TAG Heuer.

Her outfit accentuated her figure and we’re loving this LBD look.

We can’t wait to see more looks served by the Bridgerton star who is clearly a fashion icon.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/simoneasshley