Kareena & Karisma Are Having A Major “Sex & The City” Moment In London

Our favourite Bollywood sibs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor decided for a quick jaunt to their fave city, London. They along with their tribe including, Amrita Arora Khan and Natasha Poonawalla, created some serious streetstyle moments while giving us major “Gossip Girl”/ “Sex & The City” vibes. Check out their looks right here!

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla shared glamorous images of their night in London.

Kareena wrote on Instagram, “You may sit with us… however you’ll be able to stand and pose with us… trigger that’s what we like to do.”

Karisma Kapoor additionally shared a ‘fab 4,’ writing “No caption wanted.”

And the fashion was varied similar to our favourite iconic stylish girl gangs. Karisma looked adorable in a cute floral number with 80s inspired net stockings and cutie leather booties. Kareena added a bit of edge with her head-to-toe leather (and those shoes!), Amrita looked ravishing in her gorgeous soft blue pleated voluminous number, gold hoops and a snappy silver oversized clutch, and finally Natasha decided to keep it chic with her summery striped dress, which hits just above the knee. Completely different looks, and we love every bit of it!

We are loving their “Sex and the City” and can’t wait for more!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com