Our 8 Fave Looks By Rahul Mishra At Paris Couture Fashion Week
Fashion Jul 25, 2022
Paris Couture Fashion Week has recently wrapped up, and the only Indian designer had the pleasure of sending his designs for the fashion elite to see sashay down the runway. Rahul Mishra’s Tree of Life collection. Check out our favourite eight looks right here!
The Collection
Mishra describes the theme of his collection as a childhood memory of a giant banyan tree that stood not too far from his home. “During the summertime, women would tie cotton threads around the tree to symbolize they were trying to protect it. In return, the idea was that the tree would guard their families,” he explained to WWD. “So, in a real sense, trees protect all of us,” he said. The tree is a symbol of protection, and the old-aged motif represents growth, life, and prosperity.
Golden Glamour Goddess
Mishra is known for his nature-infused designs. His collection bursts with two and three-dimensional floral embroidered gowns and one-pieces with plunging necklines and sleek dusters. The colour palette for his designs oozed in shimming tones of gold, silver, and black. He featured a few colourful designs with whimsical detailing of animals and nature on looks with V-neck dresses. A pantsuit was covered in intricate designs, and body con minis had billowy shoulders and sleeves. The collection showed off Mishra’s extraordinary skill set in design. We’ll keep our eyes on future couture runways to see what else he releases.
Main Image Credit: vogue.com
Tessa Johnson
Author
Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last four years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her love...
