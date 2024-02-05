Filmfare Fab:10 Best-Dressed Looks from The Red Carpet

As we are in the thick of award season, India’s biggest and most sparkling night was the 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards With Gujarat Tourism. This year, it was a two-day celebration in partnership with Gujarat Tourism was held in Gandhinagar City, Gujarat. The events brought us a variety of stylish red carpet looks. Here are our 10 best-dressed from Bollywood!

[ About The Contributor: Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is a reporter, anchor, and content writer with 10 years of TV and digital media experience. She has been associated with some of the most respected news channels and digital media houses like Network 18, Digi Osmosis, and NDTV. She holds a passion for writing, reporting, telling the facts, and connecting with people from different paths of vigour. Mehak has interviewed distinctive personalities, including politicians, Bollywood-television celebrities, and CEOs from diverse industries. In her free time, she adores spending time in nature, dancing, penning poems, and dreaming to become an author of her poetry, one fine day.]

The celebration was hosted by Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Maneish Paul. The glamour galore event had breathtaking performances and winning moments, and the star-studded night also spotted dazzling red-carpet looks. Let’s look at the 10 Best Looks from Filmfare Awards Ceremony.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in a black laced peplum gown, looking like the prestigious Black Lady, the epitome of beauty! The actress is wearing Marchesa with peachy makeup and styled by the celebrity fashion stylist, Ami Patel.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar who co-hosted the evening with Ayushmann Khurrana, and Maneish Paul, looked his usual cool as he donned a shiny black and golden blazer for the red carpet. The filmmaker was seen wearing Gaurav Gupta and styled by Eka Lakhani.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Queen of Hearts, Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ravishing in her red saree with gold embroidery from Jadon. What offsets the saree is the halter backless blouse. The prime look was styled by Lakshmi Lehr who also styled Hrithik Roshan’s character, ‘’Patty’’ from the Fighter movie.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur carries the OOMPH in a lilac silver dress with corset detailing. She was seen wearing Falguni Shane Peacock India and styled by Amandeep Kaur. Isn’t she looking beautiful?

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The award-winning star was styled by Rhea Kapoor, who glamourized Alia’s red carpet moment with a pre-draped saree corset. The sizzling saree is by Anamika Khanna and is the perfect mixture of traditional and modern nights.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan in Jean-Louis Sabaji and styled by Adrian Jacobs. There is for sure a gravitas of sassiness with that lobster embroidery detailing and leg-bearing sequinned dress.

Karisma Kapoor

The Kapoor sisters were in the mood to glam in sarees. Karisma Kapoor the masala actress from 90’s looked stunning in Sabyasachi multicoloured sequin encrusted saree with a sleeveless blouse. The actress was styled by Vrinda Narang.

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey’s hit film 12th Fail earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics). The actor wore a classic black suit with the iconic super skinny black tie, holding the black lady, and posing feeling proud. If you have not watched this movie, please do! One of my favourites.

Ranbir Kapoor

Time for a double celebration! Megastars and mega couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt* won the Best Actor awards. Ranbir Kapoor looks all classy in the Boglioli suit, and bow tie from Tom Ford, holding the Black Lady for bagging the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his performance in the action thriller film Animal.

Orry

Orhan Awatramani famously known as ‘’Orry’’, the favourite B-town boy these days slayed the red carpet in the pink floral suit, looking like a pink Cheetah to me. This international man of mystery (as one of the populare internet games is to figure what does he do actually) has been a fixture among the top tier A-list parties. He is fun, quirky, and flows with positivity everywhere he goes! Orry was seen in Nikhil Kolhe’s suit and matched the vibe of a Jungle King!

These were our favourite looks from the 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards with Gujarat Tourism. Comment down below and tell us your favourite! Don’t forget to tune into the broadcast on Sunday February 18, 2024 at 9pm on Zee TV.