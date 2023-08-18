FDCI India Couture Week 2023 Brought Out Some Serious Glam On The Runway
Fashion Aug 18, 2023
Rahul Mishra
A the closing show, Rahul Mishra stunned the crowds with his collection. Shraddha Kapoor walked the runaway in a fringe ensemble with detailed mirror work and embroidery.
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over ten years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industry...
