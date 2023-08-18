FDCI India Couture Week 2023 Brought Out Some Serious Glam On The Runway

FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) Hyundai India Couture Week in association with Reliance Brands took place to showcase a whole range of ethnic and modern ensemble trends. The sixteenth edition of the show ran for nine days and featured several designers and celebrity showstoppers. Here are some of the highlights! Falguni Shane Peacock Falguni Shane Peacock presented their collection ‘Renaissance Reverie’ at the FDCI Opening Show. This collection reflects their love for art and the treasures they encounter during their travels. They drew inspiration from “the vibrant colours found in art and the remarkable influences of embroidery textures. This unique fusion embodies the essence of the Renaissance era.” Kiara Advani stunned as the showstopper in a pink embroidered ensemble.

Rahul Mishra

A the closing show, Rahul Mishra stunned the crowds with his collection. Shraddha Kapoor walked the runaway in a fringe ensemble with detailed mirror work and embroidery.

Shantanu & Nikhil Shantanu & Nikhil showcased their collection ‘Etheria’, which drew inspiration from the ethereal beauty of travel. Bridal silhouettes featured ornate veils, bejeweled capes, reminiscent of the Gatsby Era. Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur stunned in their ethereal ensembles as showstoppers.

Dolly J Dolly J presented her collection ‘Selene’ which is inspired by the mesmerizing moon. Features include soft silhouettes, white sequins, metallic tissues, ivory tulle, and silver sequins mirror its ethereal glow, while burnt copper, washed gunmetal, and deep red hues. Disha Patani wore a metallic two piece with a high slit as she walked the runaway.

Anamika Khanna Anamika Khanna collection is inspired by the past, with silver and gold metallics, emeralds, pearls, pastels and the elegance of ivory and black. Modernity meets tradition with “Khinkhab brocade,” zardozi, hand embroideries, and graceful draping.

Rimzim Dadu Rimzim Dadu presented her collection titled “Hydrochromic” which pays homage to water and its versatility. Each piece flows like the tide, “embodying the spirit of ripples in water bodies, exploring abstract perception and the fluidity of identity. It draws inspiration from traditional Indian crafts and weaves, reimagined in a contemporary context using signature materials.” The showstopper being engenue Ananya Panday.

Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna

Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna presented their collection ‘Equinox’ for men and women is inspired by the celestial geometry of Autumn Equinox. They had patterns in rich, unlined fabrics and hypnotic 3D embroidery techniques, reflecting the change of seasons during Autumn Equinox. Sobhita Dhulipala turned showstopper in a gorgeous piece from the collection.

Gaurav Gupta Gaurav Gupta who has captivated the Hollywood red carpet through award season, with most recently being one of the key costumers for Beyonce’s “The Renaissance World Tour”, presented his ‘Hiranyagarbha’ collection with absolute whites and lustrous, iridescent pearls. Janhvi Kapoor walked in a bright blue number.

These incredible ensembles truly mark the return of the full glam look and we are ready to embrace every single fabulous look!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com