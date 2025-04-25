The Brown Wave: How South Asians Are Rewriting Canada’s Political Playbook
Business Apr 25, 2025
As Canada heads toward the federal election on April 28, all eyes are on the candidates shaping the country’s future — and among them, South Asian Canadians continue to play an increasingly influential role. From cabinet ministers to party leaders, South Asians have carved out a dynamic presence in Parliament, reflecting Canada’s multicultural identity and evolving political landscape.
The rise has been decades in the making. In 1993, Herb Dhaliwal became the first South Asian elected to the House of Commons. Since then, the number of South Asian MPs has grown steadily, with over 20 elected in the 2021 federal election alone. This contributes to 26 South Asian MPs in the House of Commons, spanning multiple parties and provinces, and four senators.
“South Asians are not just participating in Canadian democracy — they’re helping define it,” says political analyst and author Shachi Kurl.
The following list profiles current and former South Asian Members of Parliament (MPs) in the House of Commons, including their ridings, party affiliations, years in office, and a snapshot of their impact on the national stage.
This is a list of South Asian politicians in Canada, categorized by their level of government and Constituency. Each entry includes the political party, terms of service, and details of their significant achievements, inspiring a sense of pride and motivation.
Current And Former South Asian Members of Parliament In the House of Commons
Names in alphabetical order:
- Anita Anand (Liberal) – Oakville, Ontario
Term: 2019–present
Detail: Held multiple cabinet portfolios, including Defence and Procurement.
- Anju Dhillon (Liberal) – Dorval—Lachine—LaSalle, Quebec
Term: 2015–present
Detail: Made history as the first South Asian person elected from Quebec.
- Arif Virani (Liberal) – Parkdale—High Park, Ontario
Term: 2015–present
Detail: Currently Minister of Justice and Attorney General.
- Bob Saroya (Conservative) – Markham—Unionville, Ontario
Term: 2015–2021
Detail: Focused on small business and crime prevention.
- Chandra Arya (Liberal) – Nepean, Ontario
Term: 2015–2025
Detail: Served on the Standing Committee on International Trade.
- Deepak Obhrai (Conservative) – Calgary East/Calgary Forest Lawn, Alberta
Term: 1997–2019
Detail: The longest-serving MP, serving as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
- George Chahal (Liberal) – Calgary Skyview, Alberta
Term: 2021–present
Detail: Former Calgary city councillor; focuses on urban development.
- Harjit Sajjan (Liberal) – Vancouver South, British Columbia
Term: 2015–present
Detail: Served as Minister of National Defence and Minister of International Development.
- Herb Dhaliwal (Liberal) – Vancouver South, British Columbia
Term: 1993–2004
Detail: First South Asian elected to the Canadian Parliament; served as Minister of National Revenue and Minister of Natural Resources.
- Iqra Khalid (Liberal) – Mississauga—Erin Mills, Ontario
Term: 2015–present
Detail: Known for anti-racism and human rights advocacy.
- Iqwinder Gaheer (Liberal) – Mississauga—Malton, Ontario
Term: 2021–present
Detail: Elected the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security chair in November 2024.
- Jagmeet Singh (NDP) – Burnaby South, British Columbia
Term: 2019–present
Detail: Leader of the NDP since 2017; first Sikh to lead a major federal political party in Canada.
- Jasraj Singh Hallan (Conservative) – Calgary Forest Lawn, Alberta
Term: 2019–present
Detail: Serves as Shadow Minister for Finance.
- Kamal Khera (Liberal) – Brampton West, Ontario
Term: 2015–present
Detail: Served as Minister of Seniors.
- Maninder Sidhu (Liberal) – Brampton East, Ontario
Term: 2019–present
Detail: Served as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
- Nina Grewal (Conservative) – Fleetwood—Port Kells, British Columbia
Term: 2004–2015
Detail: One of the first South Asian women elected to the House of Commons.
- Parm Bains (Liberal) – Steveston—Richmond East, British Columbia
Term: 2021–present
Detail: Focus on trade and community development.
- Rathika Sitsabaiesan (NDP) – Scarborough—Rouge River, Ontario
Term: 2011–2015
Detail: First Canadian-Tamil MP.
- Randeep Sarai (Liberal) – Surrey Centre, British Columbia
Term: 2015–present
Detail: Served as Chair of Pacific Caucus.
- Ruby Dhalla (Liberal) – Brampton—Springdale, Ontario
Term: 2004–2011
Detail: One of the first South Asian women elected to the House of Commons.
- Ruby Sahota (Liberal) – Brampton North, Ontario
Term: 2015–present
Detail: Serves on Procedure and House Affairs Committee.
- Sonia Sidhu (Liberal) – Brampton South, Ontario
Term: 2015–present
Detail: Focused on health-related issues in Parliament.
- Sukh Dhaliwal (Liberal) – Surrey—Newton, British Columbia
Term: 2006–2011, 2015–present
Detail: Active in community engagement and infrastructure projects.
- Tim Uppal (Conservative) – Edmonton Mill Woods, Alberta
Term: 2008–2015, 2019–present
Detail: Served as Minister of State for Democratic Reform.
- Yasir Naqvi (Liberal) – Ottawa Centre, Ontario
Term: 2021–present
Detail: Former Attorney General of Ontario.
List of South Asian Senators in Canada
- Baltej Singh Dhillon (Independent) – British Columbia
Appointment: February 2024
Detail: The first turbaned Sikh RCMP officer now serves in the Senate.
- Mobina S.B. Jaffer (Liberal) – British Columbia
Appointment: June 13, 2001
Detail: First Muslim senator and first African-born senator in Canada.
- Salma Ataullahjan (Conservative) – Ontario
Appointment: July 9, 2010
Detail: First Canadian senator of Pakistani origin.
- Vim Kochhar (Conservative) – Ontario
Appointment: January 2010 | Retired: September 2011
Detail: First Indo-Canadian appointed to the Senate.
Update to the list of South Asian candidates who have withdrawn or been disqualified from the 2025 Canadian federal elections:
Withdrawn Candidates
- Arif Virani (Liberal – Parkdale-High Park, ON) – Declared on February 10, 2025, that he would not contest the election.
- Harjit Sajjan (Liberal – Vancouver South, BC) – Announced on January 22, 2025, that he would not seek re-election.
Ineligible Candidates
- Chandra Arya (Liberal – Nepean, ON) – The Liberal Party revoked his nomination in March 2025 due to concerns over foreign interference linked to an unauthorized trip to India.
- Ruby Dhalla (Liberal – Brampton-Springdale, ON) – Disqualified from the Liberal leadership race on February 21, 2025, due to alleged breaches of the Canada Elections Act and financial reporting issues.
- Don Patel (Conservative – Etobicoke North, ON) – Faced internal party opposition, with community-led petitions against his candidacy. His official status remains unclear.
Impact of These Exits
The withdrawal and disqualification of several high-profile South Asian candidates mark a significant shift in Canada’s political landscape. The loss of experienced leaders like Virani and Sajjan creates a leadership gap, particularly in the Liberal Party, which has long counted on strong South Asian representation. Meanwhile, the disqualification of Arya and Dhalla raises concerns about party dynamics, internal vetting processes, and electoral integrity.
These developments may mean reduced representation in Parliament for South Asian communities, prompting discussions on the future of political engagement and leadership within these communities. With many key ridings heavily influenced by South Asian voters, party strategies in these constituencies will likely shift in response.
Beyond the House of Commons: Recognizing South Asian Leadership at All Levels
While this article focuses on South Asian Members of Parliament at the federal level, it’s essential to recognize that South Asian political leadership is also thriving at every tier of government. Across Canada, provincial legislators — including MPPs, MLAs, and MNAs — are shaping regional policy, championing inclusive governance, and serving their constituents with distinction. Just as vital are the municipal leaders — councillors, mayors, and school board trustees — whose efforts at the community level help build more substantial and representative cities. Together, these leaders reflect the growing influence and engagement of South Asian Canadians in shaping the country’s democratic future.
The growing presence of South Asian leaders in Canada’s Parliament reflects not just changing demographics — it’s a story of determination, community engagement, and public service. Their continued contributions serve as a powerful reminder of how diverse voices are not only participating in Canadian democracy but also helping to lead it.
Note: With the 2025 federal election approaching, new South Asian candidates may be stepping onto the national stage. This list reflects known current and former MPs as of March 2025 and will be updated as more candidacies are officially announced.
Disclaimer: Although every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy and completeness of this list, some South Asian politicians may have been inadvertently omitted, or their names or updated details may be incorrect. Please let us know if you notice any omissions or corrections so we can keep this record current.
