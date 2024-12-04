Bollywood to Boardrooms: 5 Ways South Asians Are Redefining Business Trends In North America!
The South Asian Wave Transforming North American Business Trends
In recent years, the South Asian diaspora has left an indelible mark on North American business trends, blending vibrant cultural traditions with contemporary innovation. The influence spans multiple industries, from cuisine and fashion to entertainment and corporate culture, reshaping how businesses cater to increasingly diverse audiences.
- Cultural Values: Relationship-Building in Business
South Asian values such as community, trust, and inclusivity influence business practices across North America and foster a sense of unity and connection in the workplace. Companies incorporate traditional South Asian festivals like Diwali and Eid into workplace celebrations, creating a space where everyone feels acknowledged and valued. According to a survey by Glassdoor, 68% of employees feel more connected and engaged when their cultural backgrounds are recognized at work.
Corporate giants like Google and Microsoft have started hosting Diwali events with traditional food, music, and décor to foster inclusivity and celebrate diversity. This cultural integration helps businesses resonate with South Asian customers, a demographic whose purchasing power in North America reached an estimated $400 billion in 2022, according to a report by the New American Economy.
- Cuisine: From Turmeric Lattes to Bollywood Cafes
South Asian cuisine, with its bold flavors and rich spices, is not just becoming a staple in North American gastronomy but a culinary adventure waiting to be explored. According to Google Trends, the popularity of turmeric lattes surged by over 200% between 2016 and 2021, propelled by the global wellness movement.
Restaurants and cafes embrace Bollywood-inspired themes, blending nostalgia with modern dining experiences. Chains like Chai Pani in Asheville, NC, which earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2022, showcase how street food from Mumbai or Delhi can captivate the North American palate. Furthermore, fusion cuisine is thriving, with dishes like butter chicken poutine and tikka tacos appearing on menus from New York to Los Angeles.
- Fashion: Traditional Elegance Meets Western Chic
The South Asian aesthetic, characterized by intricate embroidery, vibrant textiles, and bold patterns, is making its mark on global runways and mainstream fashion. Collaborations like Sabyasachi x H&M have brought the luxury of traditional South Asian craftsmanship to a broader audience.
In North America, the demand for South Asian-inspired bridal wear has soared, with platforms like Etsy reporting a 35% increase in searches for “lehenga” and “sherwani” in 2023. Brands also incorporate elements of South Asian fashion into everyday wear, offering fusion pieces like kurtas paired with jeans or saree-inspired evening gowns.
- Entertainment and Marketing: Bollywood as a Global Language
Bollywood’s influence on North American entertainment and marketing cannot be overstated. With global icons like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, and Lilly Singh dominating Hollywood and online platforms, the South Asian narrative is increasingly visible.
Streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime have expanded their South Asian content libraries, with shows like Made in Heaven and Indian Matchmaking garnering significant viewership from non-South Asian audiences. According to Netflix, viewership of South Asian content in North America increased by 50% between 2019 and 2023.
Marketers are tapping into this popularity by incorporating Bollywood aesthetics into advertising campaigns. The vibrant, emotional storytelling synonymous with Bollywood appeals to a wide demographic, creating memorable brand experiences.
- Business and Entrepreneurship: South Asian Leaders Making Waves
South Asian entrepreneurs drive innovation and inspire a New wave of business success. Leaders like Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, exemplify how South Asian values of hard work and resilience translate into business success, inspiring aspiring entrepreneurs.
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, South Asian-owned businesses grew by 32% between 2015 and 2020, outpacing the growth rate of other ethnic groups. These businesses span various sectors, from tech startups in Silicon Valley to family-run restaurants and retail chains.
Statistics That Highlight the South Asian Impact
- South Asian Population: Approximately 6 million South Asians live in the U.S. and Canada, according to Pew Research (2022).
- Economic Contribution: South Asians contribute over $1 trillion annually to the North American economy.
- Consumer Influence: Nearly 85% of South Asians in North America report spending more on products and services that reflect their cultural heritage (Source: Nielsen, 2021).
The Fusion Future
The South Asian impact on North American business trends showcases the transformative power of cultural fusion. From the chai stalls of Mumbai-inspiring boutique cafes to sarees on global runways, this influence is not just a trend but a testament to the beauty of diversity. As businesses continue to embrace multiculturalism, they unlock innovation and build deeper connections with global communities.
References for Further Reading
- How South Asians Shape U.S. Markets
- The Fusion Cuisine Revolution
- South Asians in North American Fashion
- Diwali in Corporate America
Author
Internationally celebrated, award-winning media personality and author of several business and lifestyle articles, Tushar Unadkat, is the CEO, Creative Director of MUKTA Advertising, Founder, and Executive Director of Nouveau iDEA, Canada. He holds a Master of Design from the University of Dundee, S...
