What We’re Hoping To See In The Sabyasachi x H&M Collab!

It’s a barrier-breaking moment with H&M setting up to collaborate with the first South Asian designer set to hit stores and online worldwide in April. While very little details have been released, it has us dreaming on what we hope to see in the Sabyasachi x H&M collab that’s coming up!

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who recently celebrated his 20-year milestone in the industry, is ready to launch an exciting global collaboration with Swedish retail giant H&M. The collection will hit flagship stores and will be available globally on hm.com in 48 markets on April 16.

“I am happy to announce the collaboration with H&M as it allows us the opportunity to share the Sabyasachi aesthetic to a wider audience in India and worldwide. Having done couture for the majority of my career, it is very exciting to bring that finesse and craft to ‘ready-to-wear’ and to create whimsical and fluid silhouettes that bring relaxed sophistication to everyday life,” said the designer.

The Sabyasachi x H&M collab marks the first time an Indian designer will be collaborating with H&M. In the past, H&M’s designer collaborations includes Giambattista Valli, Balmain and Versace. H&M hasn’t released any pricing details, but it sure will give fans of Sabyasachi a more affordable opportunity to own a Sabyasachi piece.

Here’s what we’re hoping to see in the collection:

His signature look: Sabyasachi is known for his signature couture aesthetic, but this time around, he has incorporated prints for a resort-friendly line. Give us all the prints.

Beautiful Tiger Motifs: We definitely hope to see the Bengal tiger—his signature logo.

Athleisure and Glamping? Yes please! The press release revealed that the collection will feature “modern and traditional silhouettes with a nod towards athleisure and glamping.” We’re sold.

Gorgeous Indian textiles: For a first collaboration with a huge South Asian designer, we are sure hoping to see Indian textiles and prints in the line.

Saris: We also heard that there will be a sari in the collection – we can’t wait to see this piece.

Old world Indian charm: Vintage, old world Indian charm is quite apparent through all the motifs in his pieces. Here’s us keeping our fingers crossed for some of those.

Standout collection of colours and textiles: We would love to see unique blend of colours and fabrics that he usually incorporates into his lines.

Motherland vibes; And lastly, we hope Sabyasachi’s designs stay completely rooted in Indian aesthetic to remind us of home.



Main Image Photo Credit: www.fashionunited.uk