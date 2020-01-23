Tips On How To Rock The Pantone 2020 Classic Blue Look
Fashion Jan 23, 2020
Every year for the last two decades the Pantone Color Institute announces their Colour of the Year. This year, they declared “Classic Blue” as the hue for 2020. Check out our tips on how to rock the Pantone 2020 Classic Blue look!
*Did you check out our “Classic Blue” home decor decor ideas? Click here!
The institute studies colour trends in numerous aspects including society, fashion, marketing, social media, politics and more throughout the year to help decide the new colour for the following year.
Today, the Pantone colour of the year has become much more influential than it originally was. So much so that now most people try to include this colour in their companies in some shape or form because of the impact the color trend forecast has on consumers.
This includes many brands in the fashion industry, with some even designing entire collections around the colour of the year.
Check out some of the ensembles available in this years colour below. Whether you are keeping it traditional or not, we have got you covered – in Classic Blue.
Main Photo Image Credit: Holi Chic, Harleen Kaur & Marshalls
Sidra Sheikh
Author
Sidra Sheikh (@sidra.sheikh_) is a journalist who loves creating fashion, beauty and lifestyle content. She is currently exploring the world of freelance writing and editing. Previously she was the associate editor at SHE Canada Magazine where she initially found her love for magazines and the publi...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: The "Wow!" And The "What?!"
-
3. 10 ANOKHI Women Who Are Shaping The Future Of Fashion
-
6. We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019
-
The 2019 Fashion Moments From Bollywood That Had Us Shook
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Fierce Fashion Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
-
Trend Alert! Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season
-
Holiday Inspo Alert: Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 Trend Report
-
Key Looks To Give Your Modest Wear Vibe A Fierce Fall Boost
-
We Love Kate Middleton's Scene-Stealing Looks From Their Royal Tour Of Pakistan
-
IIFA Awards 2019 Best Dressed: Our Favourite Bollywood Fashion Moments
-
TIFF 2019 Best Dressed: Our Style Snapshot From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
The Stylish Boys Of Bollywood Suit Up For Some Sartorial Fun
-
Off-Duty Divas: The Weekend Salwar Kameez Suit Is The Style Inspo We Need Now
-
Check Out How These Bollywood Stars Are Rocking The Ruffle Trend
-
July/August Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Steal Her Look: Low Fuss And High Fashion-Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now
-
June/July Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond
-
Your Must-Get List For Dad: Our Fabulous Father's Day Gift Guide
-
Steal Her Look: Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling
-
Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019: Take Her Style To The Next Level With These Fashionable Finds
-
April/May Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Giving Back With Style: When Fashion And Philanthropy Join Forces For Good
-
Steal Her Look: Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu
-
Calling All Brides! Get Your Style Inspo From Pakistan's PFDC L'Oréal Paris Bridal Couture Week Right Here
-
March/April Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
She Wore THAT?! Our Best-Dressed Stars From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
-
Our Favourite Head-Turning Looks From Toronto Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019
-
February Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Month's Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Steal Her Look: Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
-
Steal Her Look — Radhika Apte Is Our Red Carpet Muse
-
Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts!
-
A Powerful Statement: The Best Dressed At The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala
-
Gents Don't Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018
-
These Gowns Are Made From Toilet Paper! Our Favourites From The Stunning #Cashmere18 Collection
-
Don't You Wanna Know What I'm Wearing?! Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List
-
Get Your Style Game On With These Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
-
Steal Her Look: Taking A Cue From Deepika Padukone's Masterclass In Style
-
Steal Her Look: Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan
-
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018!
-
Steal Her Look: All Hail Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints
-
Steal Her Look: Jacqueline Fernandez-Her Posh Pre-Fall Style Will Make You Fall In Love With Fall (Again)
-
Gents! Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks
-
Gents, It's Time To Show Some Skin With Our Guide To Wearing The Half Sleeve Button Up Shirt
-
They Stayed And Slayed: Our Best Dressed From The IIFA 2018 Green Carpet
-
Don't Diss Dad: Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father's Day Gift Guide
-
Tragedy On The Runway: Kate Spade And Other Fashion Designers Who Tragically Committed Suicide
-
Steal Her Look: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
-
Did They Upstage The Bride? Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding
-
Button Up Son! 4 Looks For Your Regular Blazer
-
Steal Her Look: Unleash Your Inner Priyanka Chopra With This Style Statement
-
Guys, It's Time To Step Up This Spring With The Right Loafer
-
Has The Selfie Generation Finally Gotten A Professional Camera Phone With Style Status?
-
You Can't Ignore These Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
-
Boost Your Dapper Rating With Our Key Accessorizing Tips For Men
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!