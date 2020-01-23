Every year for the last two decades the Pantone Color Institute announces their Colour of the Year. This year, they declared “Classic Blue” as the hue for 2020. Check out our tips on how to rock the Pantone 2020 Classic Blue look!

*Did you check out our “Classic Blue” home decor decor ideas? Click here!

The institute studies colour trends in numerous aspects including society, fashion, marketing, social media, politics and more throughout the year to help decide the new colour for the following year.

Today, the Pantone colour of the year has become much more influential than it originally was. So much so that now most people try to include this colour in their companies in some shape or form because of the impact the color trend forecast has on consumers.

This includes many brands in the fashion industry, with some even designing entire collections around the colour of the year.

Check out some of the ensembles available in this years colour below. Whether you are keeping it traditional or not, we have got you covered – in Classic Blue.

Main Photo Image Credit: Holi Chic, Harleen Kaur & Marshalls