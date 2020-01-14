Pantone Colour Of The Year 2020: Brighten Up Your Haveli With These Classic Blue Touches
Culture & Lifestyle Jan 14, 2020
Every year we look forward to Pantone’s latest colour announcement. Pantone Colour Of The Year 2020, Classic Blue is a tone that has touched every corner of the world. The cool and calm colour is found in art, tapestry and home decor from all over. Check out how you ccan brighten up your haveli with these Classic Blue touches!
Bedroom
Splashing this blue around the bedroom against a fresh white or cool nude tone will add a calming spa-like vibe to the space. Classic Blue is easy to spot as many retailers carry bedding featuring this cool tone. For a simple and complete update look for a duvet set, like this Patterned Duvet Cover Set ($59.99 CAD) from H&M which comes with the coordinated shams, sheets and cover. It’s easy to throw on for an immediate room makeover.
Classic Blue is also a neutral so it mixes well with other earth tones and can either be the background colour of a room or the accent colour, it all depends on where it’s placed. A rug is a great way to infuse colour into a room without it becoming overpowering. The Hand-Tufted Millie Rug ($51 – $748.50 CAD depending on the size) from Anthropologie is a beautiful rug that adds the right amount of antique luxe and blue.
Dining room
Options to add this blue to a dining room space are endless, from glassware, to table clothes to mugs, and much more, putting a little a Classic Blue on the table is easy, and pocket friendly!
Ten Thousand Villages offers the beautiful and rich Indigo Garden Tablecloth ($80 CAD), decorated with a delicate paisley pattern and reminiscent of South Asia, this tablecloth is sure to give any dining room a luxurious touch. Take the tablecloth to the next level, by accenting it with some fresh lemons on a platter like this Patterned Ceramic Platter ($12.99 CDN) from HomeSense and the table is set.
However, the trend of placing mismatched chairs at the dining table has been picking up popularity. Depending on the size of the table, placing multiple styles of chairs or a bench has become a fresh way of styling the dining room, and HomeSense carries the Blue Molded Plastic Desk Chair ($69.99 CAD) which will add a perfect touch of Classic Blue around the table.
Living Room
This blue hue matches with endless other tones which means adding it to a large room such as the living room is easy. You can add statement pieces such as comfy oversized arm chairs by HomeSense ($399.99 CAD). If you’re looking for smaller accent pieces, vases, candleholders, a picture or even a well-coordinated set of books or lanterns can do the trick.
The Printed Linen Cushion Cover ($47.90 CDN) from Zara Home will add a splash of blue without overpowering the room in a simple and eye-catching cushion cover, or the Mehreen Lantern (₹3800 INR) from Good Earth India offers a touch of blue with an exotic, romantic feel. Mix this with different sizes and styles of lanterns for a chic touch to any corner.
Main Image Photo Credit: Good Earth India, HomeSense, Anthropologie, Zara Home
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
