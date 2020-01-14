Culture & Lifestyle / Pantone Colour Of The Year 2020: Brighten Up Your Haveli With These Classic Blue Touches

Pantone Colour Of The Year 2020: Brighten Up Your Haveli With These Classic Blue Touches

Culture & Lifestyle Jan 14, 2020

Geeta Wahab

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Geeta Wahab

Geeta Wahab

Author

Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...

COMMENTS

Hot December Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Be "Present" With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Be "Present" With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting

10. Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional & Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life

10. Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional & Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life

7. Trudeau In Brownface Scandal: Should We Forgive Him?

7. Trudeau In Brownface Scandal: Should We Forgive Him?

2. Why The Priyanka 'Hypocrite' Story Just Won't Go Away

2. Why The Priyanka 'Hypocrite' Story Just Won't Go Away

January 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

January 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

Tips On How To Embrace The New Decade With Positive Energy

Tips On How To Embrace The New Decade With Positive Energy

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!

openchest Logo

MONTHLY 'REAL TALK' SHOW

AIRING

LAST TUES: 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST
LAST WED: 2 PM GMT / 6:30 PM IST

LISTEN HERE

Recent Shows

openchest Logo

Monthly Celebrity Talk Show

Airing

Every Tues: 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST
Every Wed: 2 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST

Listen Here

Recent Shows