Game On! Feed Your Super Bowl Fans These Delish Desi-Inspired Bites

The Super Bowl is right around the corner (Sunday Feb 2nd!) and it’s all about the game, great company and amazing snacks. The recipes below are a quick way to add a South Asian kick to the spread before kickoff. Check out recipes for some delish Desi-inspired bites!

Tandoori Masala Chicken Sliders

Ingredients

1 ½ lbs ground chicken

1 tablespoon ginger and garlic paste

2 green onions sliced

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon ground garam masala

½ teaspoon ground chili flakes

1 teaspoon ground paprika

1 large egg

1 medium carrot shredded

Salt to taste

12 slider buns

Toppings: Tzatziki, lettuce, cucumber slices, red onion slices to serve.

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°C. Cover a baking sheet in foil and brush with oil.

Mix ground chicken, spices, egg and carrot well. Form 12 mini burger patties.

Bake for 15-20 minutes, until patties are cooked thoroughly.

Slice buns in half and place a patty on each bun. Let guests build their burger, and serve with burger toppings on the side.

Spicy Paneer Flatbread

Ingredients

1 cup finely diced chili paneer

2 tablespoon chopped fresh coriander

1 teaspoon fresh ground ginger

1 small green chili, seeds removed and finely diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 small tomatoes, seeds removed and diced

Pre-made flatbread or pizza base, or 2 naans

Salt to taste

Olive oil

Directions

Warm a pan over medium heat, add drizzle oil, and diced chili paneer. Sautée paneer until golden and remove from heat.

Mix paneer, coriander, ginger, chili, garlic, and salt and let sit for a few minutes.

Preheat oven to 350°C.

Brush naan with olive oil and spread paneer mix over flatbread.

Place in over for 8-10 minutes. Remove and slice. Top with fresh tomato and serve.

Dirty Chai Cinnamon Rolls

Ingredients

2 sheets puff pastry

2/3 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 ½ teaspoon ground cardamom

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

3 tablespoons melted butter

Icing

2 tablespoons dark spiced rum

1 cup icing sugar

Directions

Allow puff pastry to defrost overnight in the fridge.

Preheat oven to 350°C.

Mix sugar and spices and set aside.

Roll out one sheet of puff pastry and brush with melted butter.

Sprinkle half the sugar mix evenly over pastry. Leave space around the edges to help with rolling and sealing.

Lift one edge of the pastry and begin to roll tightly, brush end with butter to seal.

Slice rolled pastry into 6 wheels and place on baking sheet. Repeat with second sheet of puff pastry.

Brush with remaining melted butter.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until golden brown and puffed. Let cool.

For icing, mix rum and icing sugar together until smooth. Drizzle over cooled buns and serve with fresh brewed coffee (maybe spiked).

