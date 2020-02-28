Namaste Trump proved to be an extravagant event to strengthen ties between the President of USA, Donald Trump and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

First, there was Howdy Modi, then came Namaste Trump. We are talking about the recent visit of the President of United States, Donald Trump to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home turf, Ahmedabad. It was literally a mirror image of the ‘Howdy Modi‘ rally that was held at a football stadium in Houston last September. The event was proof that two world leaders have developed an unapologetically friendship and are working together towards a “bright future”. The two-day visit had the world media attention especially because it coincided with violent communal clashes in the Indian capital following a new law that fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from select countries.

Here are a few noteworthy moments from the Trump-Modi bromance 2.0:

1. Full house at the world’s largest stadium:

Motera Stadium aka Sardar Patel Stadium was full of 125,000 turning up to see Trump and his wife Melania. While some spectators wore Modi masks, some waved the American flag, and the celebrations were grand with folk songs and dance numbers. In fact, the festivities began right when Trump landed. There were folk dancers carrying colourful umbrellas dancing with drummers, trumpeters and other musicians.

2. The bromance was on an all-time high!

Ahmedabad had giant posters and billboards of Trump and Modi. Not to forget, the slogans that went with the pictures — “World’s oldest democracy meets the world’s largest democracy”. The two leaders heaped praise on each other throughout the speech at the stadium before an excited crowd that broke into claps every now and then.

While Trump said, “America loves India, America respects India and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people. India will always hold a very special place in our hearts.” He went on talking about Modi and said, “A man I am proud to call my true friend. Everybody loves him but I will tell you he is tough. On the other hand, Modi introduced Trump and said, “What he has done for realizing the American dream is well known.” How sweet is too sweet, really?

3. A train of wrong pronunciations:

As part of his speech, Trump gave umpteen opportunities to meme-makers across the globe thanks to his mispronunciations. Social media platforms were flooded with videos of Trump mispronouncing Sachin Tendulkar’s name. Or should we say, Soo-chin Tendul-kerr? Then there was ‘V-rot’, oh, he means, Virat Kohli. The best one from the lot was the way he said Hindu monk Swami Vivekananda’s name. But he was not the only one. Narendra Modi as part of his speech said, “Doland Trump”.

4. Violent clashes in the capital:

The recently introduced citizenship bill has triggered days of violence between Muslims and Hindus. In fact, the death toll has risen to 38. According to critics, the law is biased against Muslims and questions India’s secular constitution. However, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party has countered the allegations and has denied being prejudice against India’s 180 million Muslims. The law according to the party is required to help persecuted minorities.

5. No talk on the clashes or CAA:

While the riots and unrest dominated Delhi, neither Trump or Modi spoke about the Citizenship Act. While Trump held a press conference, Modi chose not to do so.

6. Trump At Gandhi Ashram:

Donald Trump and Melania Trump with PM Modi visited the Sabarmati Ashram. Trump even left a message at the visitors’ book. Modi then explained the traditional charkha to Trump and taught him how to use it.

7. Trump at the Taj:

After finishing the trip at Gujarat, President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner accompanied The President and the First Lady to Agra to see the Taj Mahal. The pictures of the two couples were circulated on the internet. Dancers dressed as peacocks and horses entertained the delegation. While Modi didn’t accompany the Trumps to Agra, the Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath greeted the family.

8. Agreeing to a military deal:

While not too many agreements came out of the 36-hour meet up, the leaders did shake hands on modest security and military deals. The highlight of this deal is the purchase of $3 billion (US) worth of American military helicopters and other equipment for its Navy. The leaders also outlined energy purchases and joint mental health initiatives.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.businessinsider.com