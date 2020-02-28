Namaste Trump: The Moments From Trump’s India Trip That Mattered
Culture & Lifestyle Feb 28, 2020
Namaste Trump proved to be an extravagant event to strengthen ties between the President of USA, Donald Trump and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.
First, there was Howdy Modi, then came Namaste Trump. We are talking about the recent visit of the President of United States, Donald Trump to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home turf, Ahmedabad. It was literally a mirror image of the ‘Howdy Modi‘ rally that was held at a football stadium in Houston last September. The event was proof that two world leaders have developed an unapologetically friendship and are working together towards a “bright future”. The two-day visit had the world media attention especially because it coincided with violent communal clashes in the Indian capital following a new law that fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from select countries.
Here are a few noteworthy moments from the Trump-Modi bromance 2.0:
1. Full house at the world’s largest stadium:
Motera Stadium aka Sardar Patel Stadium was full of 125,000 turning up to see Trump and his wife Melania. While some spectators wore Modi masks, some waved the American flag, and the celebrations were grand with folk songs and dance numbers. In fact, the festivities began right when Trump landed. There were folk dancers carrying colourful umbrellas dancing with drummers, trumpeters and other musicians.
2. The bromance was on an all-time high!
Ahmedabad had giant posters and billboards of Trump and Modi. Not to forget, the slogans that went with the pictures — “World’s oldest democracy meets the world’s largest democracy”. The two leaders heaped praise on each other throughout the speech at the stadium before an excited crowd that broke into claps every now and then.
While Trump said, “America loves India, America respects India and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people. India will always hold a very special place in our hearts.” He went on talking about Modi and said, “A man I am proud to call my true friend. Everybody loves him but I will tell you he is tough. On the other hand, Modi introduced Trump and said, “What he has done for realizing the American dream is well known.” How sweet is too sweet, really?
3. A train of wrong pronunciations:
As part of his speech, Trump gave umpteen opportunities to meme-makers across the globe thanks to his mispronunciations. Social media platforms were flooded with videos of Trump mispronouncing Sachin Tendulkar’s name. Or should we say, Soo-chin Tendul-kerr? Then there was ‘V-rot’, oh, he means, Virat Kohli. The best one from the lot was the way he said Hindu monk Swami Vivekananda’s name. But he was not the only one. Narendra Modi as part of his speech said, “Doland Trump”.
4. Violent clashes in the capital:
The recently introduced citizenship bill has triggered days of violence between Muslims and Hindus. In fact, the death toll has risen to 38. According to critics, the law is biased against Muslims and questions India’s secular constitution. However, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party has countered the allegations and has denied being prejudice against India’s 180 million Muslims. The law according to the party is required to help persecuted minorities.
5. No talk on the clashes or CAA:
While the riots and unrest dominated Delhi, neither Trump or Modi spoke about the Citizenship Act. While Trump held a press conference, Modi chose not to do so.
6. Trump At Gandhi Ashram:
Donald Trump and Melania Trump with PM Modi visited the Sabarmati Ashram. Trump even left a message at the visitors’ book. Modi then explained the traditional charkha to Trump and taught him how to use it.
7. Trump at the Taj:
After finishing the trip at Gujarat, President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner accompanied The President and the First Lady to Agra to see the Taj Mahal. The pictures of the two couples were circulated on the internet. Dancers dressed as peacocks and horses entertained the delegation. While Modi didn’t accompany the Trumps to Agra, the Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath greeted the family.
8. Agreeing to a military deal:
While not too many agreements came out of the 36-hour meet up, the leaders did shake hands on modest security and military deals. The highlight of this deal is the purchase of $3 billion (US) worth of American military helicopters and other equipment for its Navy. The leaders also outlined energy purchases and joint mental health initiatives.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.businessinsider.com
Mrinalini Sundar
Author
Mrinalini Sundar (new_girl_in_to) has worked with various Indian national, international publications including Times Of India and is currently based out of Toronto. She's constantly in search of high adventure, exotic food, and new experiences. She is the happiest amidst mountains, with no wi-fi.
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Masala Zone Brings Authentic Indian Street Food To London
-
Soothe Your Soul With These 3 South Indian Soup Recipes
-
World Day Of Social Justice: How Nepal & Pakistan Are Fighting For Their People's Future
-
Mindful Money: 5 Ways To Keep Your Spending In Check
-
The Desi Rappers Who Are Fighting To Make Bernie Sanders President
-
Looking For Love? These Desi Dating Apps May Just Be For You!
-
Recipes For Romance: 3 Ways To Give Your Valentine's Day Dinner A Delicious Desi Twist
-
It's Okay To Be Alone: Why Solitude Is Good For The Soul
-
My Soul-Enriching Experience At The Sivananda Yoga Ashram In The Bahamas
-
Hot February 2020 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
Tips On How To Embrace The New Decade With Positive Energy
-
It's Time To Recognize That Depression Is a Serious Problem For Us
-
Game On! Feed Your Super Bowl Fans These Delish Desi-Inspired Bites
-
Kutir Celebrates India's Wildlife Culinary Heritage In The Heart Of Chelsea UK
-
Pantone Colour Of The Year 2020: Brighten Up Your Haveli With These Classic Blue Touches
-
January 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
2. Why The Priyanka 'Hypocrite' Story Just Won't Go Away
-
7. Trudeau In Brownface Scandal: Should We Forgive Him?
-
10. Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional & Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Be "Present" With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts
-
Hot December Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!
-
Holiday Hot Spots: Rediscover These South Asian Cities This Winter
-
Getting Inspired: Our 5 Fave Speakers From Elevate Tech Fest 2019
-
Our Exclusive Look: Porsche Ignites The Auto World With Their Fully Electric Taycan
-
Apsara Reddy, India Congress' First Transgender National General Secretary & Her Dreams For LGBTQI Rights In India
-
Make Your Place Smarter With These Cool AI Accessories For The Home
-
Why We Should Never Forget India’s SuperMom & Political Powerhouse Sushma Swaraj
-
Hot November Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Mississauga's Square One Glittered With The Premiere Of Their Own Diwali Market
-
A Chat With Human Rights Activist & Bangladeshi Journalist Shahidul Alam On His Battle For Freedom To Dissent
-
A Novel Idea: The Jaipur Literature Festival Comes To Toronto With A Glam 3 Day Event
-
Save Your Money & The Environment With These Cool Eco-Friendly Home Accessories
-
A Healing Tool Or A Marketing Myth: Is Reiki For Real?
-
India Is Studying Happiness And Here's Why We Should Too!
-
Priya's Shakti: The Comic Book Series That Battles Rape, Acid Attack and Human Trafficking
-
Fashion Heals For SickKids Showcased Support For The Wonderful Work At The Hospital For SickKids
-
House of Nonie, Rupi Kaur & Telus Join Forces To Battle Cyberbullying At Panel Discussion During NYFW
-
Hot October Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
ROOH Chicago Delights The Palate With Their New-Age Indian Cuisine
-
Howdy Modi: Our 5 Takeaways From The Modi-Trump Bromance In Texas
-
Why Ditching Plastic Straws Saves The Environment: Some Mindful Steps To Save The Climate
-
Our Desi Deep Dive: ANOKHI LIFE Launches ANOKHI UNCENSORED Radio Podcast Where Two Generations Tackle Important Issues That Concerns The Global South Asian Community!
-
The Hottest September Tech Gadgets You Can't Live Without
-
Collision 2019: 5 Things We've Learned From Attending The Impressive Gathering Of Tech Titans
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Is Now ANOKHI LIFE & Launches ANOKHI UNCENSORED Radio Podcast
-
It's Not Too Late: 5 Ways You Can Save Your Marriage
-
Keep Calm: You Need This Mindfulness-based Stress Reduction Program
-
Back To School Style: Give Your Dorm Some Drip With These Space Saving Gadgets
-
Be Kind: Yes, You Can Train Your Brain To Be More Compassionate!
-
Hot Ticket! The 6th Annual Oakville Diwali Gala Is Set To Raise Funds For Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital
-
You Can't Miss These Amazing Global TEDx Talks On The Powers Of Yoga
-
Thousands Vibed Pure Bollywood at Canada's Largest South Asian Festival--#BollywoodMonster Mashup 2019
-
August 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Speak Up! Why Are We So Afraid Of Talking To Therapists?
-
Surprising Results! The South Asians Who Made The List Of World's Most Admired 2019
-
I Need A Spiritual Maintenance Plan And Other Lessons Oprah Taught Me From Her "Your Path Made Clear" Tour
-
Don't Lose Your Noodle: How To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A Desi Twist
-
Mindful Inspiration: 5 Superb South Asian TED Talks You Can't Afford To Miss!
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!