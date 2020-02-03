Hot February 2020 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
Culture & Lifestyle Feb 03, 2020
Maximize your tech skills with these super cool February 2020 tech gadgets that are out there now!
Price: $199 USD
Features: These noise- isolating wireless headphones are waterproof and designed for physical activity. The battery facilitates 7.5 hours of use or 28 hours if the charging case is used. It also has magnets built in to help the headphones remain in place. Plus, the headphones have a option to change how much background noise users want to hear around them. It can also work with Alexa, Siri or Google’s assistant.
Price: $299 USD approx.
Features: This is a smartwatch that will have a variety of sensors such as an ECG sensor to provide users with a variety of heart monitoring statistics. It is also expected to have features that more expensive smartwatches like the Apple Watch have, but at a lower price.
Price: $140 USD
Features: This is a smartwatch that passed military grade testing and can last 40 days and includes GPS tracking. As it is extremely durable it can also function underwater up to 50m, in extreme cold and heat. It has a 1.3” screen with AMOLED display and all the expected sensors like a optical heart rate sensor.
Price: $999 USD
Features: This latest Samsung device is a PC and smartphone in one and it weighs less than 1 kg. The device has a battery that will last 25 hours. Some other cool features are its quick start up that lets users press the start button and have the device be ready to go with no boot-up process. The device also has a 720p HD camera, 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
Main image Photo Credit: The Inquirer
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
