Hot February 2020 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now

Maximize your tech skills with these super cool February 2020 tech gadgets that are out there now!

Jabra Elite Active 75t

Price: $199 USD

Features: These noise- isolating wireless headphones are waterproof and designed for physical activity. The battery facilitates 7.5 hours of use or 28 hours if the charging case is used. It also has magnets built in to help the headphones remain in place. Plus, the headphones have a option to change how much background noise users want to hear around them. It can also work with Alexa, Siri or Google’s assistant.

Oppo Smartwatch

Price: $299 USD approx.

Features: This is a smartwatch that will have a variety of sensors such as an ECG sensor to provide users with a variety of heart monitoring statistics. It is also expected to have features that more expensive smartwatches like the Apple Watch have, but at a lower price.

Amazfit T-Rex

Price: $140 USD

Features: This is a smartwatch that passed military grade testing and can last 40 days and includes GPS tracking. As it is extremely durable it can also function underwater up to 50m, in extreme cold and heat. It has a 1.3” screen with AMOLED display and all the expected sensors like a optical heart rate sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Book S

Price: $999 USD

Features: This latest Samsung device is a PC and smartphone in one and it weighs less than 1 kg. The device has a battery that will last 25 hours. Some other cool features are its quick start up that lets users press the start button and have the device be ready to go with no boot-up process. The device also has a 720p HD camera, 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

