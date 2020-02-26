Masala Zone Brings Authentic Indian Street Food To London
Feb 26, 2020
Restaurants have been bringing their own version of Indian street food to the masses. However when it comes to making authentic street food Masala Zone in London pretty much hits the mark. Check out our experience right here!
Masala Zone is a concept that was created by sisters Camellia and Namita Punjabi and Namita’s husband Ranjit Mathrani. The idea was to bring the real food of India to a table in London, this would include the types of food Indians would eat regularly at home or on the streets back home. The main dish that is the most celebrated here is the traditional Thali consisting of small round bowls filled with scrumptious food on a tray.
Camellia was the brains behind a menu for the launch of Bombay Brasserie in South Kensington. Camellia also had a hand in opening Ile de Kashmir in Paris before teaming up with her sister Namita and her husband to work on a company called Masala World. Through this they unlocked a hidden gem of restaurants in London such as Chutney Mary, and Michelin-starred restaurants including the iconic Veeraswamy (London’s oldest Indian restaurant that they acquired in 1997) and Amaya.
Then they decided to open their first Masala Zone in the heart of Soho. Mathrani has said that they wanted to bring real Indian food to the street of London as the trio felt that the palate had been set by many Bangladeshi restaurants but these weren’t representing the real India.
There are now seven Masala Zone’s around London including Soho, Camden Town, Covent Garden, Earls Court, Islington and a food delivery service all serving the best Indian food but all with different styles of décor and ambience. Zagat named this group as one of the most popular restaurant chains.
The Masala Zone I visited in Islington, located on the main high street around a whole hustle of bustle of smaller restaurant and chains Masala Zone stands out with its clean and smart looking exterior.
I was dining with some business associates and we had pre booked a table so it was nice to be offered a booth table under some ambience lighting. The décor for this Masala Zone was very different to the one based in Camden and I feel that the company have done well to decorate the restaurant to reflect area it is based. When you walk into the Covent Garden branch it is very whimsical to match the artiness of the area whereas the Islington branch really fits in with the Angel/Islington setting.
It is nice to see an open Indian street style concept with the bar at the back and the tables being spread apart enough that it didn’t feel over crowded, even when it did get busy.
There were some amazing starters on offer at Masala Zone but if I am here to try Indian street food at its best then I have to try the Gol Guppa. My mouth was watering from the moment the plate hit the table and the Gol Guppa did not disappoint. They were succulent and tasty and just thinking about it my mind is already looking forward to my next visit to Masala Zone.
For mains there was no question about what was going to be ordered. I just had to decide which protein I would want on my Thali. On offer here is veg, butter chicken, prawn or lamb. Being a fan of butter chicken that is what I decided to go with. There are two Thali’s on offer the regular which comes with the curry, papad, chutney, two freshly made veggies, dhal and rice or roti and the grand Thali which includes the same as the regular Thali but also has a canapé and you do not need to choose between the rice and the roti. Being someone who finds it hard to choose I had to opt for the Grand Thali so I got everything.
When the Thali arrived it was everything I expected, it had a beautiful aroma and was presented stunningly. The mix of food on the tray blended really well together with just the right amount of spices which makes it not too spicy and not too bland. The presentation of the Thali worked really well with the rice, salad and rotis on the tray. I would say that this takes you right back to India and how you would eat at home or even at one of the street vendors.
If you are in the area and want to try something different then I highly recommend the Thali at Masala Zone.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.timeout.com, www.masalazone.com, www.tripadvisor.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisatheadventurer) currently presents the breakfast show on U.K's Sunrise Radio. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently writing three more scripts. She has a keen interest in travelling and films and tries to fit in both as muc...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
