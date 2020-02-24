The spicy flavours of South Asia are an easy way to keep your body toasty warm from the inside out. What better way to destress after a long day of work and cold weather commute with a big bowl of hot soup. We’ve got a these easy to make South Indian soup recipes that are sure to add a little spice to your life.

Rasam

Rasam is a light and tangy soup base that is simple and easy to make. Popular in South India, it only takes a few ingredients and spices and you’ll have a wonderful soup you can have on its own, with more ingredients or served with side dishes.

Ingredients

3 small tomatoes, chopped

1 inch piece of ginger, chopped

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 pinch of asafoetida to taste

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

5 fresh curry leaves

1/2 cup coriander leaves, rinsed and chopped

2 cups water

1 cup room temperature water

Salt to taste

Directions

Add chopped tomatoes and ginger to the room temperature water with a pinch of salt and set sit for a few minutes.

Drain tomatoes and ginger and add peppercorns, cumin, asafoetida, curry leaves, coriander and pinch more salt and grind into a paste.

Bring remaining 2 cups of water to a gentle boil and add pasta.

In another pan, add a drizzle of oil and let heat up. Add mustard seeds and toast lightly until fragrant. Add toasted mustard seeds and oil to soup and serve.

Tamarind Rasam

To take the Rasam base one step further and make it Tamarind Rasam. Follow the same recipe above but soak 2 small pods of fresh tamarind or a 2-inch piece of tamarind paste in 1/2 up warm water. Let the fruit soften and remove any seeds. Mash the fruit and stir until smooth. Add the tamarind paste when adding the Rasam base to water and continue the same way indicated above.

Veggie Mulligatawny

Mulligatawny soup is made with warm curry flavours and hearty lentils and is the perfect meal after a long week or coming in from the winter weather.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 inch fresh ginger grated

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

2 teaspoons curry powder

Ground cayenne or chili flakes to taste

1 medium onion, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

2 medium potatoes, diced

1 cup butternut squash, diced

½ cup red lentils, rinsed and drained

½ cup rice, rinsed and drained

1 tablespoon lemon

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped finely

6 cups vegetable broth

Salt to taste

Directions

In a large pot, drizzle some olive oil and let it heat up. Sweat ginger and garlic until fragrant and add cumin, ground coriander, curry powder and pepper, and toast lightly until the spices are fragrant. Add the onion, celery, carrot, butternut squash, lentils, rice, and broth to the pot, stir and cover. Reduce the heat to medium low and let the soup simmer until the veggies and lentils are tender and potatoes are fully cooked, approximately 40 mins. Add lemon, coriander and salt if needed and turn off the stove. Serve with toasted garlic naan.

To make a non vegetarian version of Mulligatawny, add one cup of diced cooked chicken when you add the vegetables and substitute the vegetable broth for chicken broth.

Main Image Photo Credit: https://recipes.timesofindia.com