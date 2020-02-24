Soothe Your Soul With These 3 South Indian Soup Recipes
Culture & Lifestyle Feb 24, 2020
The spicy flavours of South Asia are an easy way to keep your body toasty warm from the inside out. What better way to destress after a long day of work and cold weather commute with a big bowl of hot soup. We’ve got a these easy to make South Indian soup recipes that are sure to add a little spice to your life.
Rasam
Rasam is a light and tangy soup base that is simple and easy to make. Popular in South India, it only takes a few ingredients and spices and you’ll have a wonderful soup you can have on its own, with more ingredients or served with side dishes.
Ingredients
3 small tomatoes, chopped
1 inch piece of ginger, chopped
1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
1 pinch of asafoetida to taste
1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
5 fresh curry leaves
1/2 cup coriander leaves, rinsed and chopped
2 cups water
1 cup room temperature water
Salt to taste
Directions
Add chopped tomatoes and ginger to the room temperature water with a pinch of salt and set sit for a few minutes.
Drain tomatoes and ginger and add peppercorns, cumin, asafoetida, curry leaves, coriander and pinch more salt and grind into a paste.
Bring remaining 2 cups of water to a gentle boil and add pasta.
In another pan, add a drizzle of oil and let heat up. Add mustard seeds and toast lightly until fragrant. Add toasted mustard seeds and oil to soup and serve.
Tamarind Rasam
To take the Rasam base one step further and make it Tamarind Rasam. Follow the same recipe above but soak 2 small pods of fresh tamarind or a 2-inch piece of tamarind paste in 1/2 up warm water. Let the fruit soften and remove any seeds. Mash the fruit and stir until smooth. Add the tamarind paste when adding the Rasam base to water and continue the same way indicated above.
Veggie Mulligatawny
Mulligatawny soup is made with warm curry flavours and hearty lentils and is the perfect meal after a long week or coming in from the winter weather.
Ingredients
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 inch fresh ginger grated
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground coriander
2 teaspoons curry powder
Ground cayenne or chili flakes to taste
1 medium onion, chopped
2 celery stalks, chopped
2 carrots, chopped
2 medium potatoes, diced
1 cup butternut squash, diced
½ cup red lentils, rinsed and drained
½ cup rice, rinsed and drained
1 tablespoon lemon
¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped finely
6 cups vegetable broth
Salt to taste
Directions
In a large pot, drizzle some olive oil and let it heat up. Sweat ginger and garlic until fragrant and add cumin, ground coriander, curry powder and pepper, and toast lightly until the spices are fragrant. Add the onion, celery, carrot, butternut squash, lentils, rice, and broth to the pot, stir and cover. Reduce the heat to medium low and let the soup simmer until the veggies and lentils are tender and potatoes are fully cooked, approximately 40 mins. Add lemon, coriander and salt if needed and turn off the stove. Serve with toasted garlic naan.
To make a non vegetarian version of Mulligatawny, add one cup of diced cooked chicken when you add the vegetables and substitute the vegetable broth for chicken broth.
Main Image Photo Credit: https://recipes.timesofindia.com
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
World Day Of Social Justice: How Nepal & Pakistan Are Fighting For Their People's Future
-
Mindful Money: 5 Ways To Keep Your Spending In Check
-
The Desi Rappers Who Are Fighting To Make Bernie Sanders President
-
Looking For Love? These Desi Dating Apps May Just Be For You!
-
Recipes For Romance: 3 Ways To Give Your Valentine's Day Dinner A Delicious Desi Twist
-
It's Okay To Be Alone: Why Solitude Is Good For The Soul
-
My Soul-Enriching Experience At The Sivananda Yoga Ashram In The Bahamas
-
Hot February 2020 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
Tips On How To Embrace The New Decade With Positive Energy
-
It's Time To Recognize That Depression Is a Serious Problem For Us
-
Game On! Feed Your Super Bowl Fans These Delish Desi-Inspired Bites
-
Kutir Celebrates India's Wildlife Culinary Heritage In The Heart Of Chelsea UK
-
Pantone Colour Of The Year 2020: Brighten Up Your Haveli With These Classic Blue Touches
-
January 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
2. Why The Priyanka 'Hypocrite' Story Just Won't Go Away
-
7. Trudeau In Brownface Scandal: Should We Forgive Him?
-
10. Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional & Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Be "Present" With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts
-
Hot December Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!
-
Holiday Hot Spots: Rediscover These South Asian Cities This Winter
-
Getting Inspired: Our 5 Fave Speakers From Elevate Tech Fest 2019
-
Our Exclusive Look: Porsche Ignites The Auto World With Their Fully Electric Taycan
-
Apsara Reddy, India Congress' First Transgender National General Secretary & Her Dreams For LGBTQI Rights In India
-
Make Your Place Smarter With These Cool AI Accessories For The Home
-
Why We Should Never Forget India’s SuperMom & Political Powerhouse Sushma Swaraj
-
Hot November Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Mississauga's Square One Glittered With The Premiere Of Their Own Diwali Market
-
A Chat With Human Rights Activist & Bangladeshi Journalist Shahidul Alam On His Battle For Freedom To Dissent
-
A Novel Idea: The Jaipur Literature Festival Comes To Toronto With A Glam 3 Day Event
-
Save Your Money & The Environment With These Cool Eco-Friendly Home Accessories
-
A Healing Tool Or A Marketing Myth: Is Reiki For Real?
-
India Is Studying Happiness And Here's Why We Should Too!
-
Priya's Shakti: The Comic Book Series That Battles Rape, Acid Attack and Human Trafficking
-
Fashion Heals For SickKids Showcased Support For The Wonderful Work At The Hospital For SickKids
-
House of Nonie, Rupi Kaur & Telus Join Forces To Battle Cyberbullying At Panel Discussion During NYFW
-
Hot October Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
ROOH Chicago Delights The Palate With Their New-Age Indian Cuisine
-
Howdy Modi: Our 5 Takeaways From The Modi-Trump Bromance In Texas
-
Why Ditching Plastic Straws Saves The Environment: Some Mindful Steps To Save The Climate
-
Our Desi Deep Dive: ANOKHI LIFE Launches ANOKHI UNCENSORED Radio Podcast Where Two Generations Tackle Important Issues That Concerns The Global South Asian Community!
-
The Hottest September Tech Gadgets You Can't Live Without
-
Collision 2019: 5 Things We've Learned From Attending The Impressive Gathering Of Tech Titans
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Is Now ANOKHI LIFE & Launches ANOKHI UNCENSORED Radio Podcast
-
It's Not Too Late: 5 Ways You Can Save Your Marriage
-
Keep Calm: You Need This Mindfulness-based Stress Reduction Program
-
Back To School Style: Give Your Dorm Some Drip With These Space Saving Gadgets
-
Be Kind: Yes, You Can Train Your Brain To Be More Compassionate!
-
Hot Ticket! The 6th Annual Oakville Diwali Gala Is Set To Raise Funds For Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital
-
You Can't Miss These Amazing Global TEDx Talks On The Powers Of Yoga
-
Thousands Vibed Pure Bollywood at Canada's Largest South Asian Festival--#BollywoodMonster Mashup 2019
-
August 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Speak Up! Why Are We So Afraid Of Talking To Therapists?
-
Surprising Results! The South Asians Who Made The List Of World's Most Admired 2019
-
I Need A Spiritual Maintenance Plan And Other Lessons Oprah Taught Me From Her "Your Path Made Clear" Tour
-
Don't Lose Your Noodle: How To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A Desi Twist
-
Mindful Inspiration: 5 Superb South Asian TED Talks You Can't Afford To Miss!
-
July 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need To Sizzle Your Summer
-
Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional And Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!