My Soul-Enriching Experience At The Sivananda Yoga Ashram In The Bahamas

I decided to check out the Sivananda Yoga Ashram in the Bahamas with little expectations. It was an experience I didn’t know that my soul needed.

When I decided to attend the Sivananda Yoga Ayurveda Symposium (in the Bahamas), I went with minimal expectations and an open-mind. I only hoped to learn a few things about Ayurveda, do some yoga, meditation and catch some sun. I’m pleased to share I got all of that and much more. Read on for my first-hand experience visiting the ashram in January 2020 including some of the lessons learned from international Ayurvedic experts.

What is a Sivananda Yoga Ashram?

Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centers are based on the teachings of Swami Sivananda (1887-1963) who taught the principles of serving, loving, giving, purification, meditation and realization. Born in South India, Swami Sivananda participated in daily Puja (prayer) and Kirtan (mantra chanting) with his parents. Having written over 200 books on yoga and philosophy throughout his life, in 1957 Swami Sivananda sent one of his disciples Swami Vishnudevananda to the West to spread teachings rooted in peaceful perspectives, disciplined living and yoga.

Through hard-work and dedication, the Sivananda Yoga Teacher Training program was developed. Currently there are 20 yoga centers and 9 ashrams that have trained over 26 000 yoga teachers. People can visit the centers for daily yoga and/or meditation practice. The ashrams provide opportunity for more in-depth study of a variety of different training programs (from yoga teacher training to Ayurveda cleanses), karma yoga (which generally provides accommodations in-exchange for service at the ashram) and yoga vacation programs. I’ve visited a few of the ashrams around the world and they all provide a peaceful, unique atmosphere. I tend to gravitate back towards the ashram in the Bahamas due to the stellar programs led by world-renowned teachers and spiritual leaders (I had the joy of attending workshops led by Deepak Chopra there in 2017) and the beauty of its location on the beach.

What to expect staying at the Ashram in the Bahamas?

Daily Programming: Two sets of 90-minute meditation and Satsung take place daily (6am and 8pm), two vegetarian meals are served (9:45am and 5:45pm) and two 90-minute yoga classes are offered (8am and 4pm). The ashram also offers daily programming in the afternoons with workshops generally held at 12pm and/or 2pm (during the Ayurveda Symposium, two 90 minute workshops were offered daily).

Accommodations: Located in Paradise Island, the ashram (a short ride from Nassau on their boat), the ashram has direct access to the beautiful beach (one of the yoga platforms is on it and provides beautiful views during practice). Lots of accommodation options are available to suit the needs of travellers on varied budgets including private beach huts with their own washrooms, shared double rooms (solo travellers will be matched up with another traveler of the same gender), single rooms, double/single outdoor tents (with real beds and electricity) and camping grounds where travellers can set-up their own tent. The grounds also provide communal washroom areas with comfortable showers that are cleaned daily. All residents and visitors I encountered make conscious effort to respect the space and keep the whole area (including the beach) exceptionally tidy (it’s no wonder they have been rated for excellence on Trip Advisor for 8 consecutive years).

Based on your accommodation location, you may get to fall asleep to blissful sounds of the ocean. It is worth mentioning that some weekends can get a bit loud with music trickling down from cruise ships in Nassau, so pack a set of ear plugs.

Food: The two vegetarian meals per day (included in the accommodation price) are flavorful with a good variety of options (including vegan alternatives). The chef’s rotate (generally from the karma yoga program) and the food this time around was extra delicious and hearty with evening dinners led by Toronto-based Chef Rami Wein. A caffeine-free environment filtered water alongside fresh herbal teas are also available. A boutique hut is open in the afternoons and evenings where visitors can buy fresh smoothies and baked goods (alongside books, souvenirs and more).

What is the Sivananda Ayurveda Symposium?

Held once a year the past seven years, the Ayurveda Symposium is an event that brings leading experts in the field of Ayurveda (the Hindu system of medicine) to share their expertise.

This year’s theme was “Achieving Optimal Health” and included eight afternoon workshops and four lectures during evening Satsungs. The four experts presenting were:

Marc Hepburn (spiritual name Siva): Marc is the organizer of the symposium and has received several awards for his service in Ayurveda in India and the United States. Some of Hepburn’s many achievements include cofounding the National Ayurvedic Medical Association and serving as President of the National Council on Ayurvedic Education.

Paul Dugliss, MD: Dr. Dugliss has written several books and is the founder, director, and academic dean of New World Ayurveda School.

Jayarajan Kodikannath: An Ayurvedic scholar, who represents a lineage of Ayurvedic doctors in Kerala, India. Since 2010, Kodikannath is the director of academic programs and wellness services for Kerala Ayurveda in the USA.

Acharya Shunya : An author and international speaker, Shunya serves as an adviser to the government of India on international Ayurveda and yoga affairs and is the founder and director of the wisdom school Vedika Global.

What were some of the key teachings learned from the Symposium?

There was an exceptional amount of knowledge shared by each expert; it’s difficult to summarize and choose what to share but here are some of my key takeaways:

Ayurveda is the healing side of yoga, yoga is the spiritual side of Ayurveda; practicing both is recommended for optimal health.

We can still learn a lot from Ancient Indian Vedic stories, they are timeless. In particular, the Samudra Manthan (“The Churning of the Oceans”) is full of wisdom and serves as a reminder that we are also constantly “churning” between our choices; every day we can consciously choose to make our day harmonious.

We must be solid in our commitment to spiritual growth and patient with our self as we work to evolve.

The deepest desire humans have is to experience/reconnect with our true nature which is bliss (bliss was described as the experience of peace of mind).