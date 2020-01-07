January 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

New year is the best time to give your gadgets style a fresh upgrade! Here’s a look at the January 2020 hot tech gadgets out now!

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 2020 Gen 8

Price: $1499 USD

Features: The 2020 ThinkPad weighs only 2.4 lbs and has a 14” screen with 4K resolution. The ThinkPad will have an upgraded Intel 10th generation processor and Core i5. The device will also include 4K a redesigned keyboard and the battery life can go up to 18.5 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex

Price: $829.99 USD

Features: The very thin laptop weighs 2.6 lbs and has QLED display that is supposed to replicate the visual quality of a tv. The laptop is powered by an Intel 10th generation processor and has 8GB RAM and 256GB-512GB storage. There is also a stylus option for those that need it and the device has a 17.5-hour battery life with fast charge.

Kohler Moxie Showerhead

Price: $218 USD

Features: This is a shower head and a wireless speaker all in one. It comes in a regular size or a larger and more expensive rain-shower size. The speaker provides 7 hours of music and pairs with any Bluetooth device.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Price: $869.99 USD

Features: This is the cheapest model in the Samsung Galaxy 10 lineup. It has a 5.8” screen with AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. The phone comes equipped with a 10MP Selfie Camera and 12MP+ 16MP wide and ultra wide cameras that include 4K video recording. Memory capabilities include 6-8GB RAM and 128GB-256GB internal storage. The phone also includes a 3100mAh battery with fast charging.

