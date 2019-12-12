ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting

Holidays at home are a cozy and wonderful time — it’s also a great option for gifting to new homeowners, hosts/hostesses or as a neutral gift in a gift exchange or swap. Check out our ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019 for the coolest ethnic decor ideas for gifting all from cool South Asian companies!

South Asian inspired pieces are all over the place, look for bright colours, paisley, decorative elephants, or brass touches but take a look at the gift ideas below for some ideas that really pack a South Asian punch.

The Asymmetrical Jali Candleholders (large, $18 CDN each) from Ten Thousand Villages are the perfect fit for those who love to give back. They are far more than just candle holders, they also support Tara Projects in India, a group that works at eliminating unfair trade practices and child labour.

The Samovar Saffron Tea Set (9-piece set, ₹22000 INR) from Good Earth India is a fantastic set for the person who loves to host. This dainty set as a soft touch to any tea table.

Prayer mats have gotten a bit of a fashion upgrade from Niyya. The beautiful mats are offered in four styles (Sabr pictured, $70 USD) and are a wonderful gift for anyone looking to provide a chic touch to their prayers.

Tribes India offers these wonderfully bright and festive Cotton Cushion Covers with Applique Cut Work (set of 6, ₹269 INR) are a perfect fit for the person whose middle name is comfy. Just through these on to any … cushion and you’re ready to go. They add a pop of colour to any room they are added to.

The Wise Women Holiday Candle Trio ($60 CDN) from Atma Things is an amazing gift for the person who has spent time cultivating a calm and peaceful home. Each candle is scented with a soft fragrance and accented with dried herbs and flowers and a gem stone which release positive vibes and help balance the space based on the candle chosen.

Myntra and ECraftIndia offer numerous home decor touches that are inspired by all the corners of India. The Bronze-Toned Metal Wall Hanging Showpiece (₹499 INR) is a great gift for a new homeowner. It will add a welcoming and grounding touch to any entry way.

The Resin Green Backflow Smoke Fountain (₹1,999 INR) from Taj Online will add an interesting touch to the corner of any room and would be a great gift for that friend with the eclectic taste.

Main Image Photo Credit: Myntra, Atma Things, Tribes India, Niyya