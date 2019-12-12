Culture & Lifestyle / ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting

Culture & Lifestyle Dec 12, 2019

Geeta Wahab

by  

Holidays at home are a cozy and wonderful time — it’s also a great option for gifting to new homeowners, hosts/hostesses or as a neutral gift in a gift exchange or swap. Check out our ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019 for the coolest ethnic decor ideas for gifting all from cool South Asian companies! 

*Click here for our Beauty gift guide! 

*Click here for our Fashion gift guide!

*Click here for our Wellness gift guide!

South Asian inspired pieces are all over the place, look for bright colours, paisley, decorative elephants, or brass touches but take a look at the gift ideas below for some  ideas that really pack a South Asian punch.

The Asymmetrical Jali Candleholders (large, $18 CDN each) from Ten Thousand Villages are the perfect fit for those who love to give back. They are far more than just candle holders, they also support Tara Projects in India, a group that works at eliminating unfair trade practices and child labour.

The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting
The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting: Asymmetrical Jali Candleholders. Photo Credit: Ten Thousand Villages

 

The Samovar Saffron Tea Set (9-piece set, ₹22000 INR) from Good Earth India is a fantastic set for the person who loves to host. This dainty set as a soft touch to any tea table.

The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting
The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting: Samovar Saffron Tea Set. Photo Credit: Good Earth India

 

Prayer mats have gotten a bit of a fashion upgrade from Niyya. The beautiful mats are offered in four styles (Sabr pictured, $70 USD) and are a wonderful gift for anyone looking to provide a chic touch to their prayers.

The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting
The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting: Sabr Prayer Mat. Photo Credit: Niyya

 

Tribes India offers these wonderfully bright and festive Cotton Cushion Covers with Applique Cut Work (set of 6, ₹269 INR) are a perfect fit for the person whose middle name is comfy. Just through these on to any … cushion and you’re ready to go. They add a pop of colour to any room they are added to.

The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting
The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting: Cotton Cushion Covers with Applique Cut Work. Photo Credit: Tribes India

 

The Wise Women Holiday Candle Trio ($60 CDN) from Atma Things is an amazing gift for the person who has spent time cultivating a calm and peaceful home. Each candle is scented with a soft fragrance and accented with dried herbs and flowers and a gem stone which release positive vibes and help balance the space based on the candle chosen.

Wise Women Holiday Candle Trio. Photo Credit: Atma Things
The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting: Wise Women Holiday Candle Trio. Photo Credit: Atma Things

 

Myntra and ECraftIndia offer numerous home decor touches that are inspired by all the corners of India. The Bronze-Toned Metal Wall Hanging Showpiece (₹499 INR) is a great gift for a new homeowner. It will add a welcoming and grounding touch to any entry way.

The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting
The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting: Bronze-Toned Metal Wall Hanging Showpiece. Photo Credit: Myntra

 

The Resin Green Backflow Smoke Fountain (₹1,999 INR) from Taj Online will add an interesting touch to the corner of any room and would be a great gift for that friend with the eclectic taste.

The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting
The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting: Resin Green Backflow Smoke Fountain. Photo Credit: Taj Online

 

Main Image Photo Credit:  Myntra, Atma Things, Tribes India, Niyya 

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Geeta Wahab

Geeta Wahab

Author

Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...

COMMENTS

A Novel Idea: The Jaipur Literature Festival Comes To Toronto With A Glam 3 Day Event

A Chat With Human Rights Activist & Bangladeshi Journalist Shahidul Alam On His Battle For Freedom To Dissent

A Chat With Human Rights Activist & Bangladeshi Journalist Shahidul Alam On His Battle For Freedom To Dissent

Mississauga's Square One Glittered With The Premiere Of Their Own Diwali Market

Mississauga's Square One Glittered With The Premiere Of Their Own Diwali Market

Hot November Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

Hot November Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

Why We Should Never Forget India’s SuperMom & Political Powerhouse Sushma Swaraj

Why We Should Never Forget India’s SuperMom & Political Powerhouse Sushma Swaraj

Make Your Place Smarter With These Cool AI Accessories For The Home

Make Your Place Smarter With These Cool AI Accessories For The Home

Apsara Reddy, India Congress' First Transgender National General Secretary & Her Dreams For LGBTQI Rights In India

Apsara Reddy, India Congress' First Transgender National General Secretary & Her Dreams For LGBTQI Rights In India

Our Exclusive Look: Porsche Ignites The Auto World With Their Fully Electric Taycan

Our Exclusive Look: Porsche Ignites The Auto World With Their Fully Electric Taycan

Getting Inspired: Our 5 Fave Speakers From Elevate Tech Fest 2019

Getting Inspired: Our 5 Fave Speakers From Elevate Tech Fest 2019

Holiday Hot Spots: Rediscover These South Asian Cities This Winter

Holiday Hot Spots: Rediscover These South Asian Cities This Winter

Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!

Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!

Hot December Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

Hot December Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Be "Present" With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Be "Present" With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!

openchest Logo

MONTHLY 'REAL TALK' SHOW

AIRING

LAST TUES: 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST
LAST WED: 2 PM GMT / 6:30 PM IST

LISTEN HERE

Recent Shows

openchest Logo

Weekly Celebrity Talk Show

Airing

Every Tues: 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST
Every Wed: 2 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST

Listen Here

Recent Shows