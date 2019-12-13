ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Get Lit With These Cool Books By Desi Authors
Showbiz Dec 13, 2019
For the book lover on your gift-giving list, we have curated a list of fierce books by Desi authors to keep you company this holiday season.
Things No One Else Can Teach Us by Humble The Poet
From the international bestselling author of Unlearn, Humble the Poet speaks new truths about how we can create silver linings from our most difficult moments. In Things No One Else Can Teach Us,, Humble the Poet goes against conventional wisdom for happiness and success, showing us how our most painful experiences can be our greatest teachers. He shares his own stories of from his rocky start becoming a rapper to nearly going broke to battling racism, and how we can change our minds to better our lives.
The White Tiger by Aravind Adiga
The stunning Booker Prize – winning novel from the author of Amnesty and Selection Day that critics have likened to Richard Wright’s Native Son, The White Tiger, follows a darkly comic Bangalore driver through the poverty and corruption of modern India’s caste society. This book is soon to be a big-screen adaptation with Priyanka Chopra-Jonas.
There’s Something About Sweetie by Sandhya Menon
A companion novel to the New York Times bestseller When Dimple Met Rishi, this novel follows Rishi’s brother, Ashish, and a confident, self-proclaimed overweight athlete named Sweetie as they both discover what love means to them.
Meta Human: Unleashing Your Infinite Potential by Deepak Chopra
Is it possible to venture beyond daily living and experience heightened states of awareness? In his latest book, Metahuman: Unleashing Your Infinite Potential, Deepak Chopra says that higher consciousness is available here and now.
INDIAN-ISH: RECIPES AND ANTICS FROM A MODERN AMERICAN FAMILY by Priya Krishna
This colourful, lively book is food writer Priya Krishna’s loving tribute to her mom’s “Indian-ish” cooking. It’s a mix of Indian-American options that are easy to make, clever, practical, and packed with flavour. Think Roti Pizza, Tomato Rice with Crispy Cheddar, Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Green Pea Chutney, and Malaysian Ramen.
Milk & Cardamom by Hetal Vasavada
One of the only collections of Indian desserts on the market, this book explores the incredible flavours of sweet staples everyone should know, along with new twists on traditional treats. Written by former MasterChef Season 6 contestant Hetal Vasavada, this book offers a versatile selection of classic Indian recipes and creative interpretations.
The Body & The Cosmos by Nadiya Shah
In this book you’ll learn how each of the 12 signs of the zodiac speak through us, body and soul, for their esoteric relevance. It is meant to be a starting point, to facilitate a deep connection to a cosmos you experience and can feel within. Nadiya was named by Vanity Fair France as one of the top 12 astrologers in the world.
In Custody by Anita Desai
In this sensitive portrayal of human nature, Anita Desai, one of India’s foremost writers, paints an intimate portrait of lives impacted by the quest for identity and purpose. The book follows Deven, a Hindi lecturer in small-town Mirpore, who lives a humdrum existence. When given a chance to interview Nur India’s greatest living Urdu poet, it offers him an escape from his dreary life.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.indigo.ca, www.amazon.ca, www.nadiyashah.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
COMMENTS
