December 2019-Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond
Showbiz Dec 04, 2019
We have made it to the end of the year and the end of the filmy season. There are some great films lined up to see you through until 2020 whether you prefer comedy, action, drama or war films, there is something for everyone. Check out these December 2019 hot South Asian films from Bollywood and beyond!
Director: Ashutosh Gowarikar
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Mohnish Bahl
Release Date: Dec 6, 2019
Ashutosh Gowarikar is known for these over the top epic period dramas such as Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar and Mohenjo Daro. Panipat is looking no different as it’s an epic war film based on the third battle of Panipat. There have been films based on the Maratha warriors before but this one is based on the life and sacrifice of Sadashiv Rao Bhau.
One thing that has been prevalent throughout the shooting of this film is the appearance of Arjun Kapoor. To get himself into character not only did he shave off his hair he also lost plenty of weight. The poster was released and showed Sanjay Dutt looking very fierce as he takes on the lead role of Ahamd Shah Abdali. If an epic drama is what tingles your fancy then this is the film for you.
Director: Mudassar Aziz
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandit
Release Date: Dec 6, 2019
You may remember the 1978 film with the same name, that’s because this is set to be another remake of an old film, although director Mudassar Aziz insists that apart from the same title and the basic premise nothing is the same. The movie has sparked a lot of controversies as the lead character is seen as a sexist, misogynist.
A controversial line was dropped from the film (as it came across as a condoning rape) which has given reason for the public to question whether this film is appropriate in today’s #MeToo world. However there hasn’t been any hint of any other controversial takes.
One song that you will recognize from the film is the remix version of the classic “Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare” originally in the Govinda film Dulhe Raja.
Director: V. Z. Durai
Cast: Sundar C, Sai Dhanshika and Sakshi Chaudhary
Release Date: Dec 6, 2019
In this horror film Sundar C plays a police officer while Sakshi plays his colleague. It was thanks to Sundar C who convinced V.Z. Durai to come on board as a director. Let’s see how this film fares in this popular genre that Bollywood seem to really thrive in.
Director: Gopi Puthran
Cast: Rani Mukherjee, Vijay Singh Chauhan, Shruti Bapna and Rajesh Sharma
Release Date: Dec 13, 2019
Mukherjee won a number of awards for her role in the first installment of this film. Now 5 years later she is reprising her role in Mardaani 2 as Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy. This time she comes face to face with a serial killer terrorizing the city. Mukherjee who is has a phobia of water (and can’t swim) needed to overcome it in order to shoot one key underwater action scene. She pushed to do the water scene as the very last scene so she can learn how to swim. The film finished shooting in June and Mukherjee kept delaying the shoot but in the end, she had no choice and gave into her fear and shot the water scene in October. That commitment alone is worth the price of admission.
Director: Prabhu Deva
Cast: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill
Release Date: Dec 20, 2019
It’s hard to believe we are already onto the 3rd instalment of the Dabangg franchise after it’s inception in 2010. All three films have had different directors and for the this one Prabhu Deva is taking over the directing role. Khan will, of course, take on his famous role of Chulbul Pandey while Sonakshi Sinha will reprise her role as his doting wife. This time though Pandey will come in contact with a criminal by the name of Balli Singh played by Sudeep.
Dabangg 3 stays true to it’s classic cheesy one-liners. While this film is continuing the Bollywood trend of remixing well known older songs.
Director: P. S. Mithran
Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Abhay Deol, Arjun and Kalyani
Release Date: Dec 20, 2019
Every so often a Bollywood actor crosses over to a South Indian film and that’s the case with Hero. This film stars Abhay Deol along with Kollywood action king Arjun Sarja.
Sivakarthikeyan will take on the lead role where he is seen wearing a mask and holding a document with a government symbol however it has not been made clear what is a character is actually up to. The film is a vigilante action thriller but the question is, is there a superhero involved? We shall see!
Director: Zulfikar Sheikh
Cast: Asad Zaman Khan, Humayoun Ashraf, Elysee Sheikh and Jawad Sheikh
Release Date: Dec 20, 2019
This Pakistani film is more like a family production, the producer of the film is Scottish politician-turned-producer Tasmina Sheikh, while the director of the film is her husband Zulfikar Sheikh and their daughter Elysee will make her debut in the film opposite Asad Zaman Khan. The film looks like it is going to be a love triangle and the tagline suggests we could see some heartbreak, “Love feels like heaven but hurts like hell.”
This is the first Pakistani film to be shot in Scotland and Elysee also lends her vocals to the soundtrack, joining other singers including Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Bollywood sensation Armaan Malik.
The film will show the British culture and the integration of Asian culture, with the director who is a 2nd generation Asian born in Glasgow saying that he is using his own experiences of his upbringing to create this masterpiece.
Director: Raj Mehta
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani
Release Date: Dec 27, 2019
To finish off the year we have a comedy coming your way with debut director Raj Meha but produced by superstar producer/director Karan Johar. The story will follow two couples who use IVF to become pregnant. The comedy and story unravels when they find out that the sperm was accidentally switched.
The film was recently in the news as two of the stuntmen who were rehearsing a song in Chandigarh were injured to a malfunction of a machine and both Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar came to the rescue.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.tribune.com.pk
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisatheadventurer) currently presents the breakfast show on U.K's Sunrise Radio. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently writing three more scripts. She has a keen interest in travelling and films and tries to fit in both as muc...
