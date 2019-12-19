South Asian TV Stars: Desis Who Dominated Prime Time In 2019
Showbiz Dec 19, 2019
It has been a big year for South Asians on mainstream television and digital platforms. From Mindy Kaling taking over TV and her film (Late Night with Emma Thompson) to Lilly Singh making history, there’s a lot to be proud of this year. Check out the South Asian TV stars who dominated prime time in 2019.
Mindy Kaling and Janina Gavankar — The Morning Show
Streaming on Apple TV+, The Morning Show follows all the cut throat drama of a popular New York City morning show on the popular UBA network. Janina Gavankar has a recurring role as a Alison Namazi, an anchor at TMS. Mindy Kaling plays Audra, a popular host of a rival top-rated morning show. Janina Gavankar has a recurring role as a Alison Namazi a co-host of the weekend edition of The Morning Show.
M. Night Shyamalan — Servant
M. Night Shyamalan returns to television with Apple TV+ Servant, a series he produced and directed a few episodes of, as well. It’s delightfully creepy and certainly lives up to the hype — throwing in trademarks of Night’s plot twists.
Shah Rukh Khan — David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction
David Letterman went to SRK’s house in Mumbai to learn all about the King of Bollywood before they sat down to discuss his career, kids and more.
Anupam Kher — New Amsterdam
Anupam Kher returns for his second season on the hit American TV medical drama New Amsterdam. He plays Dr.Vijay Kapoor and stars in an ensemble cast led by Ryan Eggold.
And here are some of our fave South Asian game changers:
Saif Ali Khan – Sacred Games
Sacred Games, a Netflix original series, follows an honest cop (played by Saif Ali Khan) and a fugitive gang boss (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui).
Main Image Photo Credit: Netflix, AppleTV+, NBC
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
