South Asian TV Stars: Desis Who Dominated Prime Time In 2019

It has been a big year for South Asians on mainstream television and digital platforms. From Mindy Kaling taking over TV and her film (Late Night with Emma Thompson) to Lilly Singh making history, there’s a lot to be proud of this year. Check out the South Asian TV stars who dominated prime time in 2019. Mindy Kaling and Janina Gavankar — The Morning Show Streaming on Apple TV+, The Morning Show follows all the cut throat drama of a popular New York City morning show on the popular UBA network. Janina Gavankar has a recurring role as a Alison Namazi, an anchor at TMS. Mindy Kaling plays Audra, a popular host of a rival top-rated morning show. Janina Gavankar has a recurring role as a Alison Namazi a co-host of the weekend edition of The Morning Show.

M. Night Shyamalan — Servant M. Night Shyamalan returns to television with Apple TV+ Servant, a series he produced and directed a few episodes of, as well. It’s delightfully creepy and certainly lives up to the hype — throwing in trademarks of Night’s plot twists.

Kumail Nanjiani – Silicon Valley and Marvel’s EternalsThis talented comedian, writer and actor not only starred on the final season of the cult favourite, Silicon Valley, and he also broke the internet with his buff photo as he prepares for latest film Marvel’s Eternals, which also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek.

Lilly Singh – A Little Late with Lilly SinghCanadian YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, better known as Superwoman, launched her NBC late-night show called Canadian YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, better known as Superwoman, launched her NBC late-night show called A Little Late With Lilly Singh . She is the only woman to host a daily late-night show on a major broadcast network and is the second LGTBQ woman of colour (after Wanda Sykes) colour to host a late-night talk show.

Shah Rukh Khan — David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction David Letterman went to SRK’s house in Mumbai to learn all about the King of Bollywood before they sat down to discuss his career, kids and more.

Anupam Kher — New Amsterdam

Anupam Kher returns for his second season on the hit American TV medical drama New Amsterdam. He plays Dr.Vijay Kapoor and stars in an ensemble cast led by Ryan Eggold.

And here are some of our fave South Asian game changers:

Saif Ali Khan – Sacred Games Sacred Games, a Netflix original series, follows an honest cop (played by Saif Ali Khan) and a fugitive gang boss (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

Manoj Bajpayee – The Family ManManoj Bajpayee plays The Family Man in the highly entertaining Amazon Prime Video’s original series, which follows a middle-class man who also serves as a world-class spy.

Main Image Photo Credit: Netflix, AppleTV+, NBC