Must Watch! The 5 Best Film Nominees At The NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019
Showbiz Nov 13, 2019
The NYC South Asian Film Festival (NYCSAFF) 2019 kicks off this Friday November 15th through Sunday November 17th. Featuring 24 films we’re thrilled to see what they have in store this year. As per festival tradition awards will be handed out for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Short Film. Here’s a closer look at each of the five feature films nominated for Best Film and why you need to put them on your must-watch list! For more ticket and general info check out www.nycsaff.com
Hindi/English, 108 minutes, 2019, USA
Line of Descent is a crime thriller directed by Rohit Karn Batra, who makes his directorial debut with this film, which he also wrote. The film follows a dysfunctional, mafia family of three brothers as they fight over their fathers estate, while a cop (Abhay Deol) stands up against them. The film also stars Brendan Fraser, Abhay Deol, Ronit Roy, Prem Chopra, Neeraj Kabi and Ali Haji.
Hindi, 93 minutes, 2019, India/United Kingdom/France/Qatar
Bombay Rose showcases the struggles of people who migrate from small towns, and move to the big city. Based on true events, the film explores the ruthlessness of a society where the love and life that reigns on the big screen can crush you in its mean streets. The film profiles three different kinds of love: Love between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy, love between two women and love of an entire city for its Bollywood stars. The film is directed by Gitanjali Rao.
Hindi, 107 minutes, 2018, India
The film follows Sudheer, a washed up side actor from the hey days of Bollywood, who realizes that he ‘retired’ on the verge of a rare milestone – he had featured in 499 Hindi films. At the age of 63, and against the wishes of his daughter, he decides to come out of retirement to complete his 500th film and get that one memorable role. Kaamyaab features veteran actor Sanjay Mishra who himself has played typical side roles in many Hindi movies and with this film he gets a titular role like never before. Directed by Hardik Mehta.
Marathi, 100 minutes, 2019, India
In the summer of 2018, for the first time in the history of the judiciary in India, two policemen were given the death sentence. It was the result of a protracted 13-year personal war by a mother whose son was wrongly branded a thief and tortured to death in their custody. Directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan.
English/Hindi/Italian, 2019, India
Raj (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) goes to Rome in search of his missing sister. In his search he meets some magical characters who take him through his own journey of self realization. Directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.indiatoday.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
"Taj Express" Lead Choreographer Rajitdev Easwardas Wants You To Get Ready To Dance At His Show
-
JoSH x Samsung: Canadian Bhangra Duo Collabs With Tech Giant In Their #CaptureYourJourney Series
-
TIFF 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar & Shonali Bose Dish On 'The Sky Is Pink'
-
You Must Watch These! Oct 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
You Must Watch These! Sept 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2019: Life Lessons From An Icon - L'Oréal Paris In Conversation With Jane Fonda
-
A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Have We Finally Convinced Hollywood That We Exist?
-
5 Reasons Why Lilly Singh Is The Perfect Talk Show Host
-
JLo, Constance Wu & Cast of "Hustlers" Celebrate Empowerment On Twitter Canada's #SheInspiresMe Panel
-
These South Asian Stars Will Shine At TIFF 2019
-
August 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
From 'Saving Hope' To Soulpepper: Huse Madhavji Takes Centre Stage In 'Art'
-
Brexit, The Brit And The Boss: Gurinder Chadha On Why 'Blinded By The Light' Is The Movie Her Heart Needed
-
Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan Reveals Why ‘Mission Mangal’ Is An Awesome Tribute To Working Women
-
Akshay Kumar Of 'Mission Mangal' Tells Us Why Supporting STEM Dreams Matter
-
Twitter War: Celebs From India And Pakistan Sound Off On Article 370
-
The Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival Brought Celebrated Global Desi Stories To The Big Screen
-
5 Reasons Why Jameela Jamil Is A Certified Badass Desi
-
You Can't Possibly Guess Why Sanjay Seran From Delhi 2 Dublin Is Really Excited About Their Latest Album "We Got This"
-
Celebs From Bollywood and Hollywood Who Won (And Lost) The FaceApp Challenge
-
These South Asian Authors Need To Be On Your Summer Reading List
-
You Must Watch These! July 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Canada's Largest South Asian Festival MonstrARTity's #BollywoodMonster Mashup Is Back With A Bang
-
South Asian Music Fans Hit Next Level Fandom With A 12-Hour Concert At desiFEST 2019
-
Starlet Fever: Bollywood Sizzled At The Grazia Millennial Awards 2019
-
You Must Watch These! June 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Stream On! These Cool Canadian South Asian Digital Series Are Breaking The Internet
-
Cannes Do! The South Asian Stars Who Sizzled At Cannes 2019
-
You Must Watch These! May 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Hot Music Alert: 5 Hot South Asian Artists Your Playlist Needs Now
-
Here's Why You Need To Check Out The Upcoming Dallas-Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival (DFWSAFF)
-
Boss Moves: South Asians Who Made TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2019
-
The Desi Wedding Singer: Superstars Who Performed At Big Fat Indian Weddings
-
Key Life Lessons I Learned From Priyanka Chopra Jonas' New Show "If I Could Tell You Just One Thing"
-
April 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Anupam Kher On His Emotional Journey Reliving 26/11 In The Critically Acclaimed Film 'Hotel Mumbai'
-
Open Chest With Raj Girn Set To Make Its Global Radio Debut Exclusively On Dash Radio
-
5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now
-
Why 'Period. End Of Sentence.' Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now
-
March Into March With These Super Slick Tech Gadgets
-
Here's To Getting Hitched: Our 2019 Bollywood Wedding Watchlist!
-
Need A Break From Your Boo? Keep The Galentine's Day Vibe Going With These Binge-Worthy Bollywood And Hollywood Flicks!
-
From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine's Day
-
Complicated Love: Our Exclusive Chat With Sonam Kapoor On Her New Rom-Com Film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga“
-
Did You See These? Our Favourite Bollywood #10YearChallenge Photos That Stopped Us In Our Tracks
-
When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)
-
#NotAshamed: Lilly Singh And Other Celebs From Bollywood And Beyond Who Are Publicly Fighting For Their Own Mental Health
-
One-On-One Chat With Nobel Peace Prize Recipient Kailash Satyarthi About His Fight Against Child Slavery And The Latest Doc "The Price Of Free"
-
They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!
-
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Totally Entertaining Gift Ideas For The Arts & Entertainment Lover!
-
This Ain't No Chick Flick: Viola Davis Headlines This Superb TIFF 2018 Heist Thriller "Widows"
-
It's Our Time: Disney And The U.N. Challenge Young Female Filmmakers To “Dream Big” For Gender Parity
-
We're Calling It! TIFF 2018 Film "First Man" Will Be A Major Awards Contender
-
He's In A Western? Riz Ahmed Shines In Offbeat TIFF 2018 Film “The Sisters Brothers”
-
TIFF 2018: Director Nandita Das Shares Her Journey And Her Biopic "Manto"
-
TIFF 2018: "The Man Who Feels No Pain" Director Vasan Bala And His Triumphant Return To Toronto
-
TIFF 2018: 12 South Asian Films That You Must Watch Out For
-
Juke Box Hero: Manu Narayan Raises The Roof In Broadway Play "Gettin' The Band Back Together"
-
Oh No They Didn't: Bollywood Movies That Should Have Ditched Their Sequel
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!