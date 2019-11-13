Showbiz / Must Watch! The 5 Best Film Nominees At The NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019

The NYC South Asian Film Festival (NYCSAFF) 2019 kicks off this Friday November 15th through Sunday November 17th. Featuring 24 films we’re thrilled to see what they have in store this year. As per festival tradition awards will be handed out for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Short Film. Here’s a closer look at each of the five feature films nominated for Best Film and why you need to put them on your must-watch list! For more ticket  and general info check out www.nycsaff.com

Line of Descent

Hindi/English, 108 minutes, 2019, USA

Line of Descent is a crime thriller directed by Rohit Karn Batra, who makes his directorial debut with this film, which he also wrote. The film follows a dysfunctional, mafia family of three brothers as they fight over their fathers estate, while a cop (Abhay Deol) stands up against them. The film also stars Brendan Fraser, Abhay Deol, Ronit Roy, Prem Chopra, Neeraj Kabi and Ali Haji.

NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019 Best Film Nominee: Line of Descent. Photo Credit: www.nycsaff.com

 

Bombay Rose

Hindi, 93 minutes, 2019, India/United Kingdom/France/Qatar

Bombay Rose showcases the struggles of people who migrate from small towns, and move to the big city. Based on true events, the film explores the ruthlessness of a society where the love and life that reigns on the big screen can crush you in its mean streets. The film profiles three different kinds of love: Love between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy, love between two women and love of an entire city for its Bollywood stars. The film is directed by Gitanjali Rao.

 

NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019 Best Film Nominee: Bombay Rose. Photo Credit: www.nycsaff.com

Kaamyaab

Hindi, 107 minutes, 2018, India

The film follows Sudheer, a washed up side actor from the hey days of Bollywood, who realizes that he ‘retired’ on the verge of a rare milestone – he had featured in 499 Hindi films. At the age of 63, and against the wishes of his daughter, he decides to come out of retirement to complete his 500th film and get that one memorable role. Kaamyaab features veteran actor Sanjay Mishra who himself has played typical side roles in many Hindi movies and with this film he gets a titular role like never before. Directed by Hardik Mehta.

NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019
NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019 Best Film Nominee: Kaamyaab. Photo Credit: www.nycsaff.com

 

Mai Ghat

Marathi, 100 minutes, 2019, India

In the summer of 2018, for the first time in the history of the judiciary in India, two policemen were given the death sentence. It was the result of a protracted 13-year personal war by a mother whose son was wrongly branded a thief and tortured to death in their custody. Directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan.

NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019
NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019 Best Film Nominee: Mai Ghat. Photo Credit: www.nycsaff.com

 

Roam Rome Mein

English/Hindi/Italian, 2019, India

Raj (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) goes to Rome in search of his missing sister. In his search he meets some magical characters who take him through his own journey of self realization. Directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee. 

NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019
NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019 Best Film Nominee: Roam Rome Mein. Photo Credit: www.nycsaff.com

 

