You Must Watch These! Oct 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!

Filmi fans October is here! Check out these hot South Asian films from Bollywood and beyond that’s hitting screens this month!

War

Director: Siddharth Anand

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor

Release Date: Oct 2, 2019

For the first time action stars Hrithik Roshan (Dhoom 2, Bang Bang, Krrish) and Tiger Shroff (Student of the year 2, Baaghi, Heorpanti) are coming together in one of the biggest action entertainers for 2019 of course showing off their trimmed physiques. War is a Bollywood action thriller following an Indian soldier whose mission is to eliminate his former mentor who is said to have gone rogue. The film is set to keep you on the edge of your seats with all the stunts the two heroes are going to pull off. The director of the film Siddharth Anand (Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Anjaana Anjaani) has already been talking about the fact that the film could be seeing a sequel as it was intended to be franchise film rather than a single story. At the success party of the film, Tiger Shroff was heard saying he felt that he couldn’t “get a bigger opportunity than this.” Working with a star like Hrithik was like ticking off one-off something on his to-do lists. ‘This film has been an educational and empowering journey.

The Sky Is Pink

Director: Shonali Bose

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf

Release Date: Oct 11th 2019

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Barfi!, Mary Kom, Don) has had a break from Bollywood for a few years working in Hollywood and getting married to her love Nick Jonas and this film marks her comeback under the banner of her own production company Purple Pebble Pictures which she founded in 2016 for a sitcom called In My City. Purple Pebbles has also produced films such as the Marathi film Ventilator and the Punjabi film Sarvann. The Sky Is Pink is an amazing story of a sick daughter who tells the story of her family and her parents over the span of 25 years through her point of view. She is a bold, bright and humorous individual and will pull at the audience’s heartstrings.

Tara Mira

Director: Rajiev Dhingra

Cast: Ranjit Bawa and Nazia Hussan

Release Date: Oct 11th 2019

Whilst many are still discussing whether Ranjit Bawa’s (Toofan Singh, Rabb Da Radio 2, Khido Khundi) decision to turn down Bigg Boss 13 he is getting ready for the release of his next love film Tara Mira based on the story with the underling message being about a racist rant. The interesting thing about this film is it’s produced by Guru Randhawa. Yes you have read this right, the singing sensation has decided to take on the role as producer and of course, worked on a track for the film alongside Vee called Ik Gera.

Lootcase

Director: Rajesh Krishnan

Cast: Kunal Khemu, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz

Release Date: Oct 11th 2019

Although Lootcase only started filming in July 2019 it is ready to release this October. The films main base is a red-coloured suitcase. What would you do if you found a suitcase full of cash? Would you keep it no questions asked or would you want to find where it is from? This is the dilemma Nandan Kumar played by Kunal Khemu (Kalyug, Kalank, Simmba) faces in the film. The suitcase apparently belongs to a don whose men lose it and as it is set as a comedy we know it is going to be filled with cringe-worthy moments with dialogue that will have you laughing in your seats.

P Se Pyaar F Se Farraar

Director: Manoj Tiwari

Cast: Jimmy Sherigill, Kumud Mishra and Bhavesh Kumar

Release Date: Oct 18th 2019

Article 15 of the Constitution of India prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth and Article 19 deals with freedom of thought and expression and this is what the film P Se Pyaar and F Se Farraar are set around. The films stars debutant Bhavesh Kumar and the producer of the film Manoj Tiwari (Ganga, Hellow Darling, Deshdrohi) has said ‘Its high time we all must sit together and see the horrible outcomes of caste discrimination’ the film is about two lovers who fall in love at college buy one of them is from a lower caste and this is frowned upon and even when the lead character represents India as an athlete he is still identified by his caste. How will this love story end? It is very hard hitting and touches on the fact that caste discrimination and honor killings are on the rise in Mathura.

Ghost

Director: Vikram Bhatt

Cast: Sanaya Irani

Release Date: Oct 18th 2019

From the name, we can already guess that the genre of the film is a horror-thriller. The title gives no more away however we do know that the situation of the film is that an Indian politician is accused of killing his wife but actually we have seen that a spirit has killed her and she tries to help him prove the truth and put this ghost on trial. Vikram Bhatt (Raaz, Raaz 3D, 1920) is the perfect person to take on a film like this following his previous films such as Raaz, Raaz 3D, 1920 and Haunted – 3D.

Laal Kaptaan

Director: Navdeep Singh

Cast: Saif Ali Khan

Release Date: Oct 18th 2019

Laal Kaptaan follows the journey of a revengeful saint who kills a solider and we have seen Saif Ali Khan’s (Love Aaj Kal, Hum Tum, Salaam Nameste) look in the film and couldn’t help but to compare it to that of Johnny Depp when he played Captain Jack Sparrow. Now we all now Saif is an amazing actor and he have seen him okay many avatars and Sunil Lulla who is the managing director of Eros International has said “Saif is a gifted actor and this script allows him to showcase his talent like never before, Laal Kaptaan boasts a larger than life landscape, dramatic characters and a gripping story that makes it a first of its kind.”

Kaaviyyan

Director: Parthasarathy I.V

Cast: Shaam, Sridevi Kumar and Athmeeya

Release Date: Oct 18th 2019

This Indian road thriller was shot in the USA and actually stars some Hollywood actors. The film was originally going to be trilingual in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada but then it was late shot simultaneously in only Tamil and Telugu titled Vaadu Osthaadu. This thriller follows a chain of horrendous events taking place in the USA which puts the life of an Indian girl at risk. Shaam (Kick, Veera, Oxygen) plays an officer who will do all that he can to save a life and solve a case.

Petromax

Director: Rohin Venkatesan

Cast: Tamannaah, Yogi Babu and Kaali Venkat

Release Date: Oct 11th 2019

This Tamil language horror film is a remake of the Telugu film Anando Brahma and although a horror it has been said that is a family-style film. Director Rohin Venkatesan (Neevevaro, Samhaara, Adhe Kangal) has said “We have shot the film in Chennai and Karaikudi. This is a family drama and the story doesn’t go out of the house. Tamannaah (Rebel, Himmatwala, Humshakals) plays a lovable daughter, and also brings the horror and drama elements to the film, while the other four characters work on the comedy.’

Ardab Mutiyaran

Director: Manav Shah

Cast: Ninja, Sonam Bajwa, Ajay Sarkaria and Mehreen Pirzada

Release Date: Oct 18th 2019

Sonam Bajwa (Super Singh, Carry on Jatt 2, Punjab 1984) plays the role of Babbu Bains who is a feisty independent girl who plays by her own rules which is a good thing as her job is that of a finance recovery agent who knows exactly how to get the money back from the customers. Even when she gets married she doesn’t let the family who is plotting to take charge but instead stands on her own two feet.

Housefull 4

Director: Farhad Samji

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hedge, Chunky Pandey and Boman Irani

Release Date: Oct 25th 2019

Where does the time go? We have made it to the 4th instalment of the Housefull franchise already. Akshay Kumar (Padman, Rustom, Mission Mangal) and Riteish Deshmukh (Total Dhamaal, Ek Villian, Himmatwala) are a part of this instalment again and the story this time is that 3 couples are reincarnated in the present day but unfortunately the men end up falling in love with the wrong women? Something that can be guaranteed from this film is a lot of laughter as per previous films. Sajid Khan (Heyy Babyy, Happy New Year, Main Hoon Na) was taken off the film due to being accused of sexual misconduct and so Farhad Samji (Chennai Express, Dilwale, Bol Bachchan) was throw-in and had to take over as director at the last minute. Talking about his experience he said “I was getting ready for an important schedule of Simmba and suddenly, I got a call from the Housefull 4 makers. They said, ‘The studio has taken a decision (of removing Sajid Khan) and we want you to direct the film.” It is said that he ended up directing around just over 50% of the film.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com