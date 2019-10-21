JoSH x Samsung: Canadian Bhangra Duo Collabs With Tech Giant In Their #CaptureYourJourney Series

The duo partnered with Samsung for several years and this time they are using the Galaxy A series to narrate their story

.

“The four-part series covers a certain part of our journey that has brought us this far. The first part is about how we started and the second one talks about a day in the light of JoSH.

As part of the third episode, we talk about celebrating different occasions — from Eid, Diwali, to Thanksgiving and how we are able to do that in Canada

. The last one is how we

are connected

with our families when we are on tour. Being in Canada, we had the opportunity to live our dreams and never give up because we had the option to do that. It is incredible that Samsung becomes synonymous with capturing those moments.

The one thing JoSH always believed in is persistence, passion for what you do, and we are happy to see Samsung partnering with us,” shares Q

.