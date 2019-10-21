JoSH x Samsung: Canadian Bhangra Duo Collabs With Tech Giant In Their #CaptureYourJourney Series
Showbiz Oct 21, 2019
For a lot of musicians, Bollywood is the dream. What is it like for this duo? “That was our goal once upon a time. But we realised that irrespective of what market you want to be in, you have to live in that. It is difficult to live here and become a star in India. We are Canadian artistes and we are looking forward to doing a lot more Canadian music festivals, and shows, but if Pritam comes tomorrow and asks us to sing a song – we would love that, too,” Rup laughs.
Mrinalini Sundar
Author
Mrinalini Sundar (new_girl_in_to) has worked with various Indian national, international publications including Times Of India and is currently based out of Toronto. She's constantly in search of high adventure, exotic food, and new experiences. She is the happiest amidst mountains, with no wi-fi.
COMMENTS
JLo, Constance Wu & Cast of "Hustlers" Celebrate Empowerment On Twitter Canada's #SheInspiresMe Panel
Brexit, The Brit And The Boss: Gurinder Chadha On Why 'Blinded By The Light' Is The Movie Her Heart Needed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
TIFF 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar & Shonali Bose Dish On 'The Sky Is Pink'
-
You Must Watch These! Oct 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
You Must Watch These! Sept 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2019: Life Lessons From An Icon - L'Oréal Paris In Conversation With Jane Fonda
-
A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Have We Finally Convinced Hollywood That We Exist?
-
5 Reasons Why Lilly Singh Is The Perfect Talk Show Host
-
JLo, Constance Wu & Cast of "Hustlers" Celebrate Empowerment On Twitter Canada's #SheInspiresMe Panel
-
These South Asian Stars Will Shine At TIFF 2019
-
August 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
From 'Saving Hope' To Soulpepper: Huse Madhavji Takes Centre Stage In 'Art'
-
Brexit, The Brit And The Boss: Gurinder Chadha On Why 'Blinded By The Light' Is The Movie Her Heart Needed
-
Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan Reveals Why ‘Mission Mangal’ Is An Awesome Tribute To Working Women
-
Akshay Kumar Of 'Mission Mangal' Tells Us Why Supporting STEM Dreams Matter
-
Twitter War: Celebs From India And Pakistan Sound Off On Article 370
-
The Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival Brought Celebrated Global Desi Stories To The Big Screen
-
5 Reasons Why Jameela Jamil Is A Certified Badass Desi
-
You Can't Possibly Guess Why Sanjay Seran From Delhi 2 Dublin Is Really Excited About Their Latest Album "We Got This"
-
Celebs From Bollywood and Hollywood Who Won (And Lost) The FaceApp Challenge
-
These South Asian Authors Need To Be On Your Summer Reading List
-
You Must Watch These! July 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Canada's Largest South Asian Festival MonstrARTity's #BollywoodMonster Mashup Is Back With A Bang
-
South Asian Music Fans Hit Next Level Fandom With A 12-Hour Concert At desiFEST 2019
-
Starlet Fever: Bollywood Sizzled At The Grazia Millennial Awards 2019
-
You Must Watch These! June 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Stream On! These Cool Canadian South Asian Digital Series Are Breaking The Internet
-
Cannes Do! The South Asian Stars Who Sizzled At Cannes 2019
-
You Must Watch These! May 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Hot Music Alert: 5 Hot South Asian Artists Your Playlist Needs Now
-
Here's Why You Need To Check Out The Upcoming Dallas-Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival (DFWSAFF)
-
Boss Moves: South Asians Who Made TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2019
-
The Desi Wedding Singer: Superstars Who Performed At Big Fat Indian Weddings
-
Key Life Lessons I Learned From Priyanka Chopra Jonas' New Show "If I Could Tell You Just One Thing"
-
April 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Anupam Kher On His Emotional Journey Reliving 26/11 In The Critically Acclaimed Film 'Hotel Mumbai'
-
Open Chest With Raj Girn Set To Make Its Global Radio Debut Exclusively On Dash Radio
-
5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now
-
Why 'Period. End Of Sentence.' Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now
-
March Into March With These Super Slick Tech Gadgets
-
Here's To Getting Hitched: Our 2019 Bollywood Wedding Watchlist!
-
Need A Break From Your Boo? Keep The Galentine's Day Vibe Going With These Binge-Worthy Bollywood And Hollywood Flicks!
-
From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine's Day
-
Complicated Love: Our Exclusive Chat With Sonam Kapoor On Her New Rom-Com Film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga“
-
Did You See These? Our Favourite Bollywood #10YearChallenge Photos That Stopped Us In Our Tracks
-
When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)
-
#NotAshamed: Lilly Singh And Other Celebs From Bollywood And Beyond Who Are Publicly Fighting For Their Own Mental Health
-
One-On-One Chat With Nobel Peace Prize Recipient Kailash Satyarthi About His Fight Against Child Slavery And The Latest Doc "The Price Of Free"
-
They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!
-
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Totally Entertaining Gift Ideas For The Arts & Entertainment Lover!
-
This Ain't No Chick Flick: Viola Davis Headlines This Superb TIFF 2018 Heist Thriller "Widows"
-
It's Our Time: Disney And The U.N. Challenge Young Female Filmmakers To “Dream Big” For Gender Parity
-
We're Calling It! TIFF 2018 Film "First Man" Will Be A Major Awards Contender
-
He's In A Western? Riz Ahmed Shines In Offbeat TIFF 2018 Film “The Sisters Brothers”
-
TIFF 2018: Director Nandita Das Shares Her Journey And Her Biopic "Manto"
-
TIFF 2018: "The Man Who Feels No Pain" Director Vasan Bala And His Triumphant Return To Toronto
-
TIFF 2018: 12 South Asian Films That You Must Watch Out For
-
Juke Box Hero: Manu Narayan Raises The Roof In Broadway Play "Gettin' The Band Back Together"
-
Oh No They Didn't: Bollywood Movies That Should Have Ditched Their Sequel
-
Jet Set Go! Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals!
-
Baby Face Bollywood: Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!
LAST TUES: 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST
LAST WED: 2 PM GMT / 6:30 PM IST