You Must Watch These! Sept 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
Showbiz Sep 24, 2019
We know September is flying by but let’s give pause in the frantic month with some cinematic fare shall we? If you haven’t done so yet, check out our list of Sept 2019 hot South Asian films from Bollywood and beyond!
Director: Nitesh Tiwari
Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Naveen Polishetty
Release Date: September 6, 2019
The film revolves around seven friends during their college days and all the memories they share. The film is made through flashbacks where the story is narrated by Anni who shares his memories of college to his son Raghav who lies in critical condition after trying to commit suicide as he was not able to pass the engineering entrance exam. Anni hopes that his tales gives his son encouragement in life and gives his son strength to recover.
Director: Kamaljeet Singh
Cast: Jobanpreet Singh, Mandy Takhar, Mukul Dev and Dilawar Sidhu
Release Date: September 6, 2019
Karam Singh is a soldier who returns to his village and falls in love with a local girl, Chann Kaur. She feels the same way about him however, they need to overcome her father’s disapproval of the relationship.
Director: Santhakumar
Cast: Arya, Mahima Nambair and Indhuja Ravichandran
Release Date: September 6, 2019
The story revolves around two estranged brothers whose lives becomes unexpectedly entangled with each other. Maga is a hitman who is working on a murderous plot, while Muni comes from a lower-class household and spends his time teaching children.
Director: Raaj Shaanddilyaa
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha
Release Date: September 13, 2019
Think Ayushmann Khurrana and you will most likely think stud but at the moment there are viral photos of him draped in a yellow sari. That’s due to his new role in the film Dream Girl. The plot does not see Khurrana playing a female role but instead he plays a man who is blessed with a beautiful singing voice. This fascinating film captures Khuranna’s character and how he interacts with the people around him while fostering his singing talent.
Director: Ajay Bahl
Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat and Meera Chopra
Release Date: September 13, 2019
Section 375 is another Bollywood film that will take on the Indian legal system. It follows the story of a rape victim and the case that disputes the legal provisions of the penal codes that define conditions under which a sexual offence can be defined as rape. The film takes on the courtroom drama that puts the law in the centre. The trailer starts with the rape victim taking her complaint to the court and then went through the trial through the court’s eyes.
Director: Abhishek Sharma
Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan and Sanjay Kapoor
Release Date: September 20, 2019
Sonam Kapoor plays Zoya Solanki a Rajput girl who is an executive in an advertising agency, ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team, during the 2011 Cricket world cup. Nikhil Khoda plays the Indian cricket captain and her love interest. You have probably seen Kapoor’s “Zoya Diaries” vlogs pop up on her Instagram account leading up to the release of her latest film.
Director: Simerjit Singh
Cast: Ammy Virk and Wamiqa Gabbi
Release Date: September 20, 2019
Set in Punjab, Nikka Zaildar 3 is a comedy which revolves around a landlord family in a Punjabi village. Bhaag Singh is the head of the family and has three sons but he is a cheapskate and therefore doesn’t provide for his family properly. Everyone is scared of him because of his personality and so they do not dare talk back to him. Nikka is Bhaag Singh’s grandson and the complete opposite of his grandfather. Bhaag Singh then dies from shock as his pocket gets picked and his money is stolen. During the last rights of his grandfather, Nikka isn’t quite himself and the priest concludes that Bhaag has possessed Nikka’s body.
Director: Sunny Deol
Cast: Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba
Release Date: September 20, 2019
With the name like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, you know that this film is based on the romance of the two main characters. Directed by Sunny Deol the film star’s his son Karan. The trailer is quite mysterious in keeping the details of the film secret making it all the more alluring to audiences but when it comes to his son’s on-screen debut Sunny Deol noted “It is a very emotional moment for me to see my son Karan make his debut on the big screen. I hope the audience appreciates him and showers the same kind of love that they have given me for so many years.”
Director: Deva Katta
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey
Release Date: September 20, 2019
The film is produced by Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata in their production company Sanjay S. Dutt Productions. A political thriller it’s also a Bollywood remake of a noted Telagu film which revolves around the story of Baldev Pratap Singh a rural politician. Singh tries to navigate the moral compass of his political world while addressing the personal dynamics of his family life including the relationship of his stepson with his own son.
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisatheadventurer) currently presents the breakfast show on U.K's Sunrise Radio. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently writing three more scripts. She has a keen interest in travelling and films and tries to fit in both as muc...
