Who says a man’s suit must always be coordinated? Or that colour doesn’t spell classy? Presenting suit 101, Bollywood style. The Stylish Boys Of Bollywood Suit Up For Some Sartorial Fun

All you dapper men out there, or ladies with a dashing friend, beau or brother, let’s talk men’s suits today. Hang on, wipe that image of a typical three-piece suit from your mind first. Yes, we agree that it’s a timeless style that makes for a great investment for men across ages. And yes, a man donning one (think Harvey Specter of Suits) never fails to make women weak in their knees. But, it’s also predictable, lacks verve and inhibits you from reflecting your individual style if you make it your go-to for every occasion.

Here’s what we suggest. Restrict the debonair blacks and blues to some events, and for others, step out of your comfort zone and give statement-making cuts, colours and prints a chance. If the Desi dudes reading this still need more convincing, it might help to know that trendy suits have your favourite Bollywood stars’ stamp of approval, too. See, there’s that!

Celebs Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao have been acing fun suits for a while now. And, you’ve got to give it to them for daring to experiment and serving us some fresh looks. Have a look and take a leaf of inspiration from their style books.

Some of the looks here might seem hard to replicate. But hey, the idea isn’t that. Instead, get inspired to shake things up a little while still picking what will suit your personality. Here are some tips to make that choice easier.

Don’t shy away from colour

Sure, black, charcoal grey and midnight blue are safe options, but widening your colour palette will do you no harm. If you want to experiment just a little, go for a solid cobalt blue, chequered brown, plaids or pinstripes. But if you’re ready to shed the inhibitions, then think mustard, bottle green or even red or neon yellow.

Experiment with patterns, styles and fabrics

Paisley, honeycomb or graphic prints, sharp and fitted or bordering athleisure, or cotton, wool, linen, cashmere and velvet – options galore when it comes to suit prints, styles and fabrics. Ornamental details, cropped pants and a metallic sheen etc. are other ways to customize to suit your style. The addition of a hat or statement eyewear can instantly take the look a notch higher.

Give your suit a casual spin

Your suits needn’t always be coordinated or be worn only for formal occasions. Replace the crisp shirt and tie underneath with a well-fitting tee (V-neck or round – your choice) and your shiny brogues with comfy sneakers, and you’ve nailed the relaxed yet suave suit look for a brunch date with bae or night out with your guy gang. Linen suits are a great pick for a casual vibe and perfect for a poolside cocktail gathering or day functions, too.

So guys, who’s ready to spice up their suits?

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com