TIFF 2019 Best Dressed: Our Style Snapshot From The Toronto International Film Festival

Fashion Sep 17, 2019

Tessa Johnson

It’s a wrap for the 2019 Toronto Film Festival! And while we were taking watching all the films that came through (ps. have you checked out our list of South Asians stars who’ll shine at TIFF?),  we couldn’t help but notice the serious style wattage that took centre court on the red carpet. While we kept our eyes on the red carpet we made our list of who stood out! Check out our TIFF 2019 best dressed list here!

 

Best Dressed Women

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas exudes elegance in a black and white cascading ruffled gown by Marchesa.

TIFF 2019 Best Dressed: Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Marchesa, The Sky Is Pink premiere. Photo Credit: George Pimentel

 

Director, Shonali Bose is pretty in pink at The Sky Is Pink premiere.

TIFF 2019 Best Dressed: Director Shonali Bose at the premiere of her film, The Sky Is Pink. Photo Credit: Sonia Recchia

 

Jennifer Lopez is ravishing in a red sequin wrap dress by Elie Saab.

TIFF 2019 Best Dressed: Jennifer Lopez in Elie Saab, Audi Canada Post-Screening Event for Hustlers. Photo Credit: George Pimentel

 

 Gong Li is stunning in a royal blue haute couture gown by Elie Saab.

TIFF 2019 Best Dressed: Actress Gong Li in Elie Saab, couture gown, at the premiere of her film Saturday Fiction.  Photo Credit: Juanito Aguil

 

Kerry Washington looked glamorous in a colourful printed gown by Zuhair Murad.

TIFF 2019 Best Dressed
TIFF 2019 Best Dressed: Kerry Washington at the American Son premiere a Zuhair Murad couture gown. Photo Credit: Page Six, www.pagesix.com

 

Best Dressed Men

A best dressed listed is not complete without selecting our favourite men looks on the red carpet. Check out the actors who came red carpet ready.

 

Dev Patel looked dapper (as always) in his Burberry midnight blue suit at The Personal History of David Copperfield premiere.

TIFF 2019 Best Dressed
TIFF 2019 Best Dressed: Dev Patel wears Burberry at the premiere of his film, The Personal History of David Copperfield. Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi

 

Daniel Craig is uber cool at the Lionsgate, Knives Out at Patria, post-screening event. Craig wears a Neil Barrett slim cut suit and skull print YSL sneakers

TIFF 2019 Best Dressed
TIFF 2019 Best Dressed: Daniel Craig in a Neil Barrett suit & YSL skull printed sneakers. Photo Credit: Canadian Press

 

Michael B Jordan is so debonair in Givenchy at the Just Mercy post-screening event.

TIFF 2019 Best Dressed: Michael B. Jordan in Givenchy,  at the Audi Canada’s party to celebrate his film Just Mercy. 

 

Eddie Redmayne is all decked out in houndstooth looking dashing in his Alexander McQueen suit at The Aeronauts premiere.

TIFF 2019 Best Dressed: Eddie Redmayne in a Alexander McQueen houndstooth suit at the premiere of his film The Aeronauts. Photo Credit: Getty Images for TIFF

 

Main Photo Credit: George Pimentel, Sonia Recchia and Tommaso Boddi

