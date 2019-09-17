TIFF 2019 Best Dressed: Our Style Snapshot From The Toronto International Film Festival

It’s a wrap for the 2019 Toronto Film Festival! And while we were taking watching all the films that came through (ps. have you checked out our list of South Asians stars who’ll shine at TIFF?), we couldn’t help but notice the serious style wattage that took centre court on the red carpet. While we kept our eyes on the red carpet we made our list of who stood out! Check out our TIFF 2019 best dressed list here!

Best Dressed Women

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas exudes elegance in a black and white cascading ruffled gown by Marchesa.

Director, Shonali Bose is pretty in pink at The Sky Is Pink premiere.

Jennifer Lopez is ravishing in a red sequin wrap dress by Elie Saab.

Gong Li is stunning in a royal blue haute couture gown by Elie Saab.

Kerry Washington looked glamorous in a colourful printed gown by Zuhair Murad.

Best Dressed Men

A best dressed listed is not complete without selecting our favourite men looks on the red carpet. Check out the actors who came red carpet ready.

Dev Patel looked dapper (as always) in his Burberry midnight blue suit at The Personal History of David Copperfield premiere.

Daniel Craig is uber cool at the Lionsgate, Knives Out at Patria, post-screening event. Craig wears a Neil Barrett slim cut suit and skull print YSL sneakers

Michael B Jordan is so debonair in Givenchy at the Just Mercy post-screening event.

Eddie Redmayne is all decked out in houndstooth looking dashing in his Alexander McQueen suit at The Aeronauts premiere.

Main Photo Credit: George Pimentel, Sonia Recchia and Tommaso Boddi