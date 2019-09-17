TIFF 2019 Best Dressed: Our Style Snapshot From The Toronto International Film Festival
Fashion Sep 17, 2019
It’s a wrap for the 2019 Toronto Film Festival! And while we were taking watching all the films that came through (ps. have you checked out our list of South Asians stars who’ll shine at TIFF?), we couldn’t help but notice the serious style wattage that took centre court on the red carpet. While we kept our eyes on the red carpet we made our list of who stood out! Check out our TIFF 2019 best dressed list here!
Best Dressed Women
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas exudes elegance in a black and white cascading ruffled gown by Marchesa.
Director, Shonali Bose is pretty in pink at The Sky Is Pink premiere.
Jennifer Lopez is ravishing in a red sequin wrap dress by Elie Saab.
Gong Li is stunning in a royal blue haute couture gown by Elie Saab.
Kerry Washington looked glamorous in a colourful printed gown by Zuhair Murad.
Best Dressed Men
A best dressed listed is not complete without selecting our favourite men looks on the red carpet. Check out the actors who came red carpet ready.
Dev Patel looked dapper (as always) in his Burberry midnight blue suit at The Personal History of David Copperfield premiere.
Daniel Craig is uber cool at the Lionsgate, Knives Out at Patria, post-screening event. Craig wears a Neil Barrett slim cut suit and skull print YSL sneakers
Michael B Jordan is so debonair in Givenchy at the Just Mercy post-screening event.
Eddie Redmayne is all decked out in houndstooth looking dashing in his Alexander McQueen suit at The Aeronauts premiere.
Main Photo Credit: George Pimentel, Sonia Recchia and Tommaso Boddi
Tessa Johnson
Author
Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last three years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her lov...
COMMENTS
April/May Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
The Stylish Boys Of Bollywood Suit Up For Some Sartorial Fun
-
Off-Duty Divas: The Weekend Salwar Kameez Suit Is The Style Inspo We Need Now
-
Check Out How These Bollywood Stars Are Rocking The Ruffle Trend
-
July/August Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Steal Her Look: Low Fuss And High Fashion-Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now
-
June/July Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond
-
Your Must-Get List For Dad: Our Fabulous Father's Day Gift Guide
-
Steal Her Look: Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling
-
We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019
-
Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019: Take Her Style To The Next Level With These Fashionable Finds
-
10 ANOKHI Women Who Are Shaping The Future Of Fashion
-
April/May Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Giving Back With Style: When Fashion And Philanthropy Join Forces For Good
-
Steal Her Look: Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu
-
Calling All Brides! Get Your Style Inspo From Pakistan's PFDC L'Oréal Paris Bridal Couture Week Right Here
-
March/April Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
She Wore THAT?! Our Best-Dressed Stars From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
-
Our Favourite Head-Turning Looks From Toronto Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019
-
February Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Month's Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Steal Her Look: Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
-
Steal Her Look — Radhika Apte Is Our Red Carpet Muse
-
Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts!
-
A Powerful Statement: The Best Dressed At The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala
-
Gents Don't Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018
-
These Gowns Are Made From Toilet Paper! Our Favourites From The Stunning #Cashmere18 Collection
-
Don't You Wanna Know What I'm Wearing?! Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List
-
Get Your Style Game On With These Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
-
Steal Her Look: Taking A Cue From Deepika Padukone's Masterclass In Style
-
Steal Her Look: Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan
-
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018!
-
Steal Her Look: All Hail Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints
-
Steal Her Look: Jacqueline Fernandez-Her Posh Pre-Fall Style Will Make You Fall In Love With Fall (Again)
-
Gents! Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks
-
Gents, It's Time To Show Some Skin With Our Guide To Wearing The Half Sleeve Button Up Shirt
-
They Stayed And Slayed: Our Best Dressed From The IIFA 2018 Green Carpet
-
Don't Diss Dad: Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father's Day Gift Guide
-
Tragedy On The Runway: Kate Spade And Other Fashion Designers Who Tragically Committed Suicide
-
Steal Her Look: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
-
Did They Upstage The Bride? Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding
-
Button Up Son! 4 Looks For Your Regular Blazer
-
Steal Her Look: Unleash Your Inner Priyanka Chopra With This Style Statement
-
Guys, It's Time To Step Up This Spring With The Right Loafer
-
Has The Selfie Generation Finally Gotten A Professional Camera Phone With Style Status?
-
You Can't Ignore These Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
-
Boost Your Dapper Rating With Our Key Accessorizing Tips For Men
-
DIY Get The Look With Holi — This Spring's Beauty Inspiration!
-
Nepal's First Transgender Model At Lakme Fashion Week
-
Fashion For A Worthy Cause: #Cashmere17 Collection Highlights
-
DIY: Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget
-
Beauty Tips To Get The Nineties Look Now!
-
Our Fave Best-Dressed Stars At Toronto International Film Festival 2017
-
Our Fave Emmy Award Moments And Our Best-Dressed Stars
-
Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Our Fave Fashion Moments
-
6 Summer-To-Fall Street Style Trends That He Needs Now!
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!