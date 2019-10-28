Key Looks To Give Your Modest Wear Vibe A Fierce Fall Boost
Fashion Oct 28, 2019
Fall is here and there’s nothing like the wonderful assortment of super cool trends to try. When it comes to flirting with fall fashion looks with a modest vibe there’s some seriously stylish takes out there that we can’t wait to try. Check out these key looks to give your modest wear vibe a fierce fall boost!
It seems this time of year is a favourite for many. The excitement and buzz over sweater weather, pumpkin spice lattes and nude beauty looks is unreal. Now, for those who dress modestly, in addition to the above, this season is especially special because it marks the arrival of fall fashion, which unlike the warmer seasons offerings is actually modest friendly – well for the most part it is. Looking over some of the options that are already available or will be available in the coming weeks, I wish it could be fall all year long. Check out some of the major trends below that will not only be modest, but on fleek!
The Midi Skirt
Yes, you read that right. While, skirts are commonly associated with spring or summer, the midi skirt is quickly becoming a fall staple. This season will feature the midi in an array of fabrics and styles. Often paired with boots in different lengths and or tights, the skirt is perfect for those wanting to dress modestly as it ensures full covering of the legs and depending on the style chosen is not form fitting.
Wide Leg Pants + Culottes
For those who are not a fan of skirts, wide leg pants and or culottes are the next best thing this fall. While, they are technically pants both of them give off the look of a skirt to some extent, which helps to avoid the shape of the body being clearly visible. Again, these also come in a number of fabrics and lengths and are definitely modest friendly due to their loose-fitting and flow-y style.
Long Blazers
Blazers are great for so many reasons, but when it comes to dressing modestly, sometimes they come up a bit short. However, this season there will be a huge selection of oversized and long blazers which are perfect for covering up.
Turtlenecks
A few years ago, turtlenecks would probably not have been considered to be modest because traditionally they have always been skin-tight. However, turtlenecks have now been added to all kinds of styles including both tight and loose fabrics. They are seen on anything from fancier clothing to athletic wear. For the fall there are many different options available including many modest styles. This is a trend that is especially perfect for those who want to cover their necks.
Oversized Knits
As the weather begins to get cooler, blazers might not cut it anymore and that’s where oversized knits come in! They are not only warm, but extremely comfy. Available in tons of lengths, fabrics and styles, knits are perfect for those dressing modestly as they are loose, long and full coverage!
The Overcoat
Fall is very unpredictable at times in terms of temperature. The day could start off chilly and by mid-day feel like it is summer. For this reason, the overcoat is a fall must-have. Not only can it provide the warmth needed on fall mornings, but it is a great addition to most outfits. It helps provide an extra layer of coverage during commutes or when outside. It along with most of the trends this season is available in many lengths, fabrics and styles.
Main Photo Image Credit: Uniqlo, TJX, Banana Republic & RW & Co.
Sidra Sheikh
Author
Sidra Sheikh (@sidra.sheikh_) is a journalist who loves creating fashion, beauty and lifestyle content. She is currently exploring the world of freelance writing and editing. Previously she was the associate editor at SHE Canada Magazine where she initially found her love for magazines and the publi...
COMMENTS
July/August Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
June/July Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
We Love Kate Middleton's Scene-Stealing Looks From Their Royal Tour Of Pakistan
-
IIFA Awards 2019 Best Dressed: Our Favourite Bollywood Fashion Moments
-
TIFF 2019 Best Dressed: Our Style Snapshot From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
The Stylish Boys Of Bollywood Suit Up For Some Sartorial Fun
-
Off-Duty Divas: The Weekend Salwar Kameez Suit Is The Style Inspo We Need Now
-
Check Out How These Bollywood Stars Are Rocking The Ruffle Trend
-
July/August Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Steal Her Look: Low Fuss And High Fashion-Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now
-
June/July Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond
-
Your Must-Get List For Dad: Our Fabulous Father's Day Gift Guide
-
Steal Her Look: Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling
-
We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019
-
Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019: Take Her Style To The Next Level With These Fashionable Finds
-
10 ANOKHI Women Who Are Shaping The Future Of Fashion
-
April/May Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Giving Back With Style: When Fashion And Philanthropy Join Forces For Good
-
Steal Her Look: Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu
-
Calling All Brides! Get Your Style Inspo From Pakistan's PFDC L'Oréal Paris Bridal Couture Week Right Here
-
March/April Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
She Wore THAT?! Our Best-Dressed Stars From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
-
Our Favourite Head-Turning Looks From Toronto Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019
-
February Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Month's Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Steal Her Look: Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
-
Steal Her Look — Radhika Apte Is Our Red Carpet Muse
-
Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts!
-
A Powerful Statement: The Best Dressed At The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala
-
Gents Don't Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018
-
These Gowns Are Made From Toilet Paper! Our Favourites From The Stunning #Cashmere18 Collection
-
Don't You Wanna Know What I'm Wearing?! Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List
-
Get Your Style Game On With These Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
-
Steal Her Look: Taking A Cue From Deepika Padukone's Masterclass In Style
-
Steal Her Look: Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan
-
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018!
-
Steal Her Look: All Hail Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints
-
Steal Her Look: Jacqueline Fernandez-Her Posh Pre-Fall Style Will Make You Fall In Love With Fall (Again)
-
Gents! Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks
-
Gents, It's Time To Show Some Skin With Our Guide To Wearing The Half Sleeve Button Up Shirt
-
They Stayed And Slayed: Our Best Dressed From The IIFA 2018 Green Carpet
-
Don't Diss Dad: Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father's Day Gift Guide
-
Tragedy On The Runway: Kate Spade And Other Fashion Designers Who Tragically Committed Suicide
-
Steal Her Look: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
-
Did They Upstage The Bride? Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding
-
Button Up Son! 4 Looks For Your Regular Blazer
-
Steal Her Look: Unleash Your Inner Priyanka Chopra With This Style Statement
-
Guys, It's Time To Step Up This Spring With The Right Loafer
-
Has The Selfie Generation Finally Gotten A Professional Camera Phone With Style Status?
-
You Can't Ignore These Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
-
Boost Your Dapper Rating With Our Key Accessorizing Tips For Men
-
DIY Get The Look With Holi — This Spring's Beauty Inspiration!
-
Nepal's First Transgender Model At Lakme Fashion Week
-
Fashion For A Worthy Cause: #Cashmere17 Collection Highlights
-
DIY: Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget
-
Beauty Tips To Get The Nineties Look Now!
-
Our Fave Best-Dressed Stars At Toronto International Film Festival 2017
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!