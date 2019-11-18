Fashion / Holiday Inspo Alert: Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 Trend Report

Nov 18, 2019

Tessa Johnson

The holiday season is on its way and now is the perfect time to look for that right runway looks to wear to family gatherings and after-work soirees and of course winter weddings! Check out our Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 trend report.

 

BUTTERCUP

Designer Pundit Balana added buttercup hues to his winter/festive collection titled Rabri. Stripes and polka dots on lehengas and saris added a whimsical feel to classic silhouettes. 

 

Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 Trend Report: Punit Balana. Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

ROMANCE

Romance is a recurring motif for designers every year, and how it’s interpreted through design is always intriguing. For designer duo DiyaRajvvir, their collection appropriately titled Rosette was inspired by the Victorian era where sultry shades of ruby red, blush, and dusty rose oozed perfection over a ruffled off the shoulder gown, and a 1920’s empire-waisted dress. The saris were flowy with embellished vintage beadwork, and a bustier top with a pussy-bow style paired well with pleated palazzos. 

 

Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 Trend Report: DiyaRajvvir.  Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Ridhi Mehra’s An Ode to Heirlooms collection was inspired by family heirlooms of Kashmiri pashmina shawls and vintage jewellery, that showcased her artisan’s skills creating designs’ that displayed her roots and rich heritage on her garments. We love the range of free-flowing fabrics of patterned silks in peplum blouses, relaxed jumpsuits and anarkalis skirts.

 

Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 Trend Report: Ridhi Mehra, Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

GLAMOUR

There is always a reason for glamour when it comes to the holiday season, designer duo Gauri & Nainika presented a vast collection of over the top ruffles, shimmery pantsuits and satin gowns. 

 

Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 Trend Report: Gauri & Nainika, Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna collection titled Interstellar stunning designs were fringe dresses with plunging necklines in grey platinum and gunmetal tones. Another favourite was satin lounge-style jumpsuits with intricate pearlescent beaded finishes. 

Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 Trend Report: Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna.  Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

TEXTURE

Jayanti Reddy’s Benaras and Beyond collection had a few deep plums and blush-toned ensembles designed with a traditional aesthetic mixed with a modern contemporary vibe. Some of our favourite designs were exquisitely made satin kurtas with scalloped hemlines and lehengas and cholis paired with embellished dupattas.  

 

Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 Trend Report: Jayanti Reddy. Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

Tessa Johnson

Tessa Johnson

Author

Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine's Fashion Editor for the last four years covering the runways from Toronto to India.

