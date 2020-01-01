3. 10 ANOKHI Women Who Are Shaping The Future Of Fashion
As part of International Women’s Day celebrations we took a closer look at 10 ANOKHI women who are shaping the future of fashion.
Radhika Jones
Radhika Jones is the first woman Editor in Chief at Vanity Fair. She has released some of the most tantalizing covers in her first year at the publication. Do you recall the December issue J-Rod and the Mario Testino editorial? What about her first ground-breaking cover? The March issue with Emmy award winning writer, producer and actor Lena Waithe.
Jones’ impressive editorial background is no easy feat. She started her writing career as an arts editor at the Moscow Times. Later took the reigns as managing editor at the Paris Review. In 2008, she served as the arts and culture editor at TIME magazine. And, oversaw the Times 100 Most Influential People and Person of the Year. She was also listed in our The ANOKHI POWER List 2018 and as well ast our 11 South Asian Journalists Who Will Shake Up 2019.
Her role prior to joining Vanity Fair was at The New York Times as the Editorial Director of the books department. Whew! If that’s not inspiring, I don’t know what to tell you. But we will be keeping our eye on Mrs. Jones in 2019
She has paved the fashion runways for her fellow fashion comrades. Arora was signed by Elite Paris and The Society, New York at the age of 27. In 2014, she made her international runway debut at the Dries Van Noten A/W ready to wear collection.
Her pivotal fashion moment was in the following year when she walked at New York Fashion Week, for designer Alexander Wang and Vera Wang. Vogue culture writer Alessandra Codinha, lauded Arora for her sultry look.
She has walked for some of the top fashion houses in the industry including Armani Privé, Balmain, Chanel and Fendi as well as gracingthe covers of Harpers Bazzar India, Vogue India, Elle UK, and Grazia UK. Arora has also appeared in editorials for American Vogue, i-D and Teen Vogue.
Radhika Nair
Radhika Nair is shaping up to be the next top South Asian model. She is the first Indian model to walk for Paris fashion brand Balenciaga. Known for her lustrous curls, striking brows and quirky aesthetic, she’s appeared in Chloe, H&M x Erdem and Net-a-Porter campaigns. You can catch her on the runway walking for Vetements, Miu Miu and Etro. Redefining South Asian beauty with her short hair in a world of long locks, Nair is bringing in some fresh vibes to the runway space.
This Bangalore beauty is in high demand when it comes to the fashion and runway scene of India. You’ve seen her walk the ramps of Lakmé and Lotus Make Up India Fashion Weeks. She is also the unforgettable face of Sabyasachi and Tarun Tahiliani campaigns.
Nausheen Shah
Nausheen Shah is a fashionista who wears many hats. The New York-based stylist started her career designing for Zac Posen. She was then promoted to Collections Director for the brand from 2007-2008. She’s a connoisseur for everything fresh and cool. Whether she’s styling editorial pages for Vogue. Interviewing fashion icon Carine Roitfeld for Harper’s Bazaar. Or leaving readers swooning over luxury travels around the world. She’s attending runway shows and hosting exclusive dinners at the fanciest spots in NYC and Paris. Shah’s partnered with jewellery designer Monica Sordo to launch a capsule collection called Nausheen Shah x Sordo. An accessory line of artistic sculptural earrings for NET-A-PORTER.
Roopal Patel
Roopal Patel been making power moves her whole career. She’s held executive roles at Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus as a fashion director. And, currently the SVP, Fashion Director at Saks Fifth Avenue. Her business acumen in the luxury sector is stellar. And, her wardrobe is to die for.
Babbu The Painter
Also a member of Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017, this Canadian artist made splash on the graphic art scene with her Indian inspired pop art prints. She recently launched her Bakwaas by Babbu collection sold exclusively on www.babbuthepainter.com recently coveted by Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Mahira Khan
As we can attest with our spotlight on her sartorial choices Pakistani leading lady Mahira Khan is our go to classic style. A favourite muse for various Pakistani designers she brought them to the global red carpet at the 2018 Cannes International Film Festival where she made it a point to wear five different Pakistani designers. We do however love how she advocates for issues that matter today like mental health awareness.
Kangana Ranaut
With her recent cinematic hit, she is literally the Queen of the box office but to us she continues to inspires us when it comes to her street style. Another favourite of ours when it comes to documenting her fearless fashion risks Ranaut is indeed our wild child of style.
