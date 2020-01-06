Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: The “Wow!” And The “What?!”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards officially kicked off the 2020 award season. However the Golden Globes 2020 red carpet fashion was a bit of a disappointment when it came to fierce looks. While some stood out, there were quite a few questionable looks. Check out our list of best-dressed and the questionables.

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas, the star of Knives Out, looked glamorous in this custom Ralph & Russo dress.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka looked stunning in a pink off-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline by Cristina Ottaviano. Her arm candy was of course, her pop-star husband Nick.

Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren looked flawless (as usual) in a Christian Dior gown.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe wore a Fall 2019 Ralph & Russo couture suit. She announced that she will be auctioning off her Ralph & Russo suit and donate the money to fire relief in Australia.

Jodie Comer

Fashion is all about taking risks. And thankfully Jodie Comer of Killing Eve delivered with this stunning structured emerald gown by Mary Kantrantzou.

Cate Blanchett

Queen Cate. In Mary Kantrantzou. That is all.

The What?!

Jennifer Lopez

Our fashion hearts collectively broke when we saw our favourite red carpet queen crash. Even JLo couldn’t pull this disastrous number off. Her strapless, colour-blocked Valentino ball gown is already a meme.

Taylor Swift

Taylor’s custom Etro Couture gown reminds us of grandma’s curtains, no?

Kerry Washington

What is going on here? Kerry Washington completely missed the mark in this topless Altazurra dress.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Where do we even begin? Gwyneth just gooped all over this one in this sheer dress by Fendi.

Sandra Bullock

There was something that just didn’t work here for the Bird Box actress. Maybe it was the colour of the Oscar de la Renta dress?

