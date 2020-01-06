Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: The “Wow!” And The “What?!”
Fashion Jan 06, 2020
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards officially kicked off the 2020 award season. However the Golden Globes 2020 red carpet fashion was a bit of a disappointment when it came to fierce looks. While some stood out, there were quite a few questionable looks. Check out our list of best-dressed and the questionables.
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas, the star of Knives Out, looked glamorous in this custom Ralph & Russo dress.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka looked stunning in a pink off-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline by Cristina Ottaviano. Her arm candy was of course, her pop-star husband Nick.
Helen Mirren
Dame Helen Mirren looked flawless (as usual) in a Christian Dior gown.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe wore a Fall 2019 Ralph & Russo couture suit. She announced that she will be auctioning off her Ralph & Russo suit and donate the money to fire relief in Australia.
Jodie Comer
Fashion is all about taking risks. And thankfully Jodie Comer of Killing Eve delivered with this stunning structured emerald gown by Mary Kantrantzou.
Cate Blanchett
Queen Cate. In Mary Kantrantzou. That is all.
The What?!
Jennifer Lopez
Our fashion hearts collectively broke when we saw our favourite red carpet queen crash. Even JLo couldn’t pull this disastrous number off. Her strapless, colour-blocked Valentino ball gown is already a meme.
Taylor Swift
Taylor’s custom Etro Couture gown reminds us of grandma’s curtains, no?
Kerry Washington
What is going on here? Kerry Washington completely missed the mark in this topless Altazurra dress.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Where do we even begin? Gwyneth just gooped all over this one in this sheer dress by Fendi.
Sandra Bullock
There was something that just didn’t work here for the Bird Box actress. Maybe it was the colour of the Oscar de la Renta dress?
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
