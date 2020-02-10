Oscars 2020 Best Dressed: The Epic Fashion Moments That Wowed Us

The 92nd Academy Awards was a night to remember. Hollywood’s A-listers graced the red carpet with style, glamour and charm. From jaw-dropping gowns to feminist fashion statements, there’s lots we can’t get enough of. Check out our Oscars 2020 best dressed right here!

Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh lit up the red carpet wearing a custom ADEAM Japanese crepe suit accessorized with their cube clutch and oversized chain choker.



Natalie Portman

Natalie made a powerful fashion statement in a custom Dior Haute Couture that paid tribute to all the female directors who were snubbed at this year’s Oscars. The names were stitched into the fabric of her cape. Bow down.

Janelle Monae

Janelle turned heads in a shimmering silver Ralph Lauren gown, which was covered in more than 168,000 Swarovski crystals and a matching draped hood.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy glowed and looked like she was having fun in a brilliant bright yellow Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Laura Dern

Laura looked chic and regal in a gorgeous cream pink and black Armani Privé dress embellished with black tassels.

Sandra Oh

Sandra wowed in an Elie Saab couture gown with ruffled sleeves, with a plunging neckline and a velvet bow at the waist.

Billie Eilish

Grammy winner Billie Eilish wore a logo-covered bouclé Chanel ensemble covered in pearl-encrusted CC’s and branded lace gloves.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.cosmpolitan.com, www.huffingtonpost.com