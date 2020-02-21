The Best Dressed Stars Who Lit Up The 65th Annual Filmfare Awards

Bollywood glittered on the red carpet at the 65th Annual Filmfare Awards. Check out the stars who simply wowed us in our best dressed list!

The movie fraternity put their best fashion foot forward, strutted the red carpet and looked their finest for the 65th Filmfare Awards that took place in Guwahati this year. Gowns with thigh-high slits, tulle skirts, bright red gowns, dapper suits, and all-things embellished ruled the red carpet this year.

The who’s who of Bollywood attended the event including, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Gully Boy was the movie of the hour with 13 awards making it the only film to have received most awards.

Subtle Hues

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a light pink and pale yellow strapless gown. The gown by Georges Hobeika also had thigh-high slits. The actresses sported minimal makeup, her hair was gelled back, silver stilettos and no accessories to complete her look.

The embellished nude-toned gown with cutout slit looked ravishing on actress Sanya Malhotra. She chose simple nude makeup and simple earrings to nail her look for the evening.

Tulletastic

Winner of this year’s Debutante Award for the movie Student Of The Year 2, Ananya Panday raised the temperature in a black bustier-style crop top. Her bright fluorescent yellow ruffled tulle skirt looked gorgeous on Ananya. Her outfit was designed by Dylan Parienty.

The other actress to sport a beautiful tulle gown is Urvashi Rautela. Her shimmery red strapless corset made the actress look stunning.

The Butterfly Effect

It was like falling in love all over again with Taapsee Pannu who made heads turn in her one-shouldered multi-coloured dress that was inspired by Admiral butterfly by Fouad Sarkis. Her dramatic goth-like makeup added to her diva look. We love that her clothes selection is as interesting as her selection of movies.

Colour Burst

Actress Bhumi Pednekar grabbed eyeballs in her flowy strapless red gown with a high slit. Metallic heels, minimal earrings, and her hair tied back – she won hearts and awards that night!

Giving The Cold Shoulder

The other actress to sport an off-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline is Mouni Roy. Her gown with heavy embellishments and embroidery plus the side drapes made Mouni look like a dream!

The Iconoclast

A true queen Madhuri Dixit donned a rose gold embellished, body-hugging dress and looked like a million bucks.

Rock That Suit

The man of the hour — the Best Actor award winner, Ranveer Singh looked suave in a black suit that came with structured embellished shoulder pads. We also love his futuristic and geometrical glasses. The actor’s Instagram revealed that the suit was personally selected by his wife, Deepika Padukone.

Velvet Revolution

Keep it simple yet super classy — that was Varun Dhawan’s motto for the big night. He sported a white and black suit shirt and paired it with a blue velvet tuxedo blazer.

Metallic Mayhem

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who chose to wear a shiny silver blazer over a black and white suit. He gave his look a finishing touch with a bow tie.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.peepingmoon.com