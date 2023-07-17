From Priyanka To Sonam: Check Out Their Wimbledon Star Style

It was a game, set, match sort of vibe at Wimbledon as celebs turned out in droves watching the sets leading up to the Women’s and Men’s Finals. That included couples Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anand and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who respectively took in key matches from their VIP posts. And of course the ladies and the gents brought out their Wimbledon style to the fullest!

Nick and Priyanka were at the All-England Club in London to watch the women’s finals and both looked quite dapper. Nick sporting a camel houndstooth spring suit with Priyanka in a fresh mint green water coloured-inspired frock, both ideal attire for an English summer’s day.

Sonam who also has an apartment in London with Anand, attended Wimbledon Sunday finals wearing head-to-toe Pre-Fall 2024 Burberry.

And of course there’s the obligatory adorable couple selfie, which Sonam sported on her stories!

Of note was her Burberry trench which sported had equally grand epaulets, a simple belt and stunning hue of green which was presented in houndstooth. She completed the look with her pair of striking Burberry shades.

While Wimbledon was for the books with another history making run, we love how Bollywood and Hollywood continue to be part of the cheering crowd with their own stand out style!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com