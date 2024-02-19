Deepika Padukone had a full fledged stellar style moment at the BAFTA Awards last night. Drenched in a champagne-hued sari by iconic designer Sabyasachi, she simply sparkled from the red carpet to the stage as she presented one of the key awards.

She simply served.

The sari was the main character no doubt! And she made sure ensuring the focus was on the incredible waves of sparkle by keeping her accessories to a minimum. Sabyasachi’s detailing is evidenced by the bugled tassels on the Pallu giving the whole look a Charleston vibe from the Roaring ’20s.

This was a departure from her equally stunning Old Hollywood glamour look in her black Louis Vuitton hourglass gown she wore to the 2023 Academy Award where she honoured RRR‘s nominated song “Nachu Nachu”. This time she was on stage to presented the Film Not In The English Language Award (BAFTA’s version of Best Foreign Film).

We weren’t alone in recognizing her amazing sartorial moment as Vogue.com also listed her as one of their best-dressed from the evening. While we are in the thick of award show season and seeing a plethora of best-dressed lists, having Deepika land a spot in the coveted best-dressed from Vogue definitely proves to us that she is definitely catching the eye of the curators of the highest of fashion.

Vogue.com continued their fandom with their reels.

Deepika who continues to jet set around the world thanks to her Louis Vuitton deal has been at the forefront of numerous high profile global events the past 24 months, including last year’s Oscars, Qatar’s FIFA world cup finale trophy presentation and her regular jaunts front row or on the ramp at Paris Fashion Week. What makes this stand out even more is that she is being recognized at another global event donning not a mainstream designer ensemble, but in an iconic sari thereby possibly introducing Sabyasachi to a brand new stylish crowd as well. A golden moment indeed!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com